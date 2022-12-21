ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

11Alive

Man shot in the head, another found dead at Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve

ATLANTA — A woman was shot and killed, and a man was sent to the hospital after what police are calling a possible attempted murder-suicide on Christmas Eve in Brookhaven. The shooting took place at 1840 Corporate Blvd., which is a Microtel Hotel in Brookhaven. Around 9:11 a.m., units from the Brookhaven Police Department said they were dispatched to the hotel regarding shots being fired on the hotel's second floor.
atlantanewsfirst.com

4-year-old boy injured after being shot in Decatur

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 4-year-old boy injured in Decatur on Friday evening. DeKalb County police officials say officers responded to a person shot call on Tregoney Drive in Panthersville at 7:07 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 4-year-old boy with...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police investigating fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after officials say a person was shot and killed on Friday evening. Officers responded to a person shot call at the 1200 block of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard SW around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot by police officer after attempting to run officer over

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cartersville police officer shot a man early this morning while serving a warrant. The officer stopped the man’s car just after midnight at 1338 East Main St. The man refused to get out of the car and tried to run the officer over. The officer shot at the car, hitting the man with “non-life-threatening injuries.”
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot and killed in Fulton County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was shot and killed in Fulton County Thursday evening, police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. Authorities responded to 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. for a report of a shooting. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. This is...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police search for man wanted in connection to Atlanta fatal shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a man they say is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta early Thursday morning. The man was seen wearing a tan-colored jacket, with a white winter...
