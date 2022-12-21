Read full article on original website
West End shooting leaves 1 dead, police say
A Friday night shooting in the West End community left one person dead, according to Atlanta police....
Man killed in shooting on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after a shooting in the West End neighborhood of Atlanta on Friday night, police say. Just after 9 p.m., Atlanta police say they arrived at an address on the 1200 block of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, finding a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Man shot in the head, another found dead at Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve
ATLANTA — A woman was shot and killed, and a man was sent to the hospital after what police are calling a possible attempted murder-suicide on Christmas Eve in Brookhaven. The shooting took place at 1840 Corporate Blvd., which is a Microtel Hotel in Brookhaven. Around 9:11 a.m., units from the Brookhaven Police Department said they were dispatched to the hotel regarding shots being fired on the hotel's second floor.
4-year-old boy injured after being shot in Decatur
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 4-year-old boy injured in Decatur on Friday evening. DeKalb County police officials say officers responded to a person shot call on Tregoney Drive in Panthersville at 7:07 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 4-year-old boy with...
Atlanta police investigating shooting death of victim found with gunshot wound
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man they found just after 9 p.m. Thursday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Northwest Atlanta. When he...
Police investigating fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after officials say a person was shot and killed on Friday evening. Officers responded to a person shot call at the 1200 block of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard SW around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.
4-year-old boy shot in foot at DeKalb apartment complex
A 4-year-old boy was shot Friday evening at a DeKalb County apartment complex, police said....
DeKalb County police seek help identifying two shooters who left male injured
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people who allegedly shot a man on Dec. 13 in the metro Atlanta area. According to police, two individuals approached and shot a victim who was entering his vehicle near...
18-year-old arrested at Atlanta airport in connection to 16-year-old shooting death
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police arrested an 18-year-old at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in June. Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in Troup County. Authorities did not say where he was going at the airport when he was arrested.
Man killed in shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex
A man was shot and killed Thursday night at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police said.
Man shot by police officer after attempting to run officer over
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cartersville police officer shot a man early this morning while serving a warrant. The officer stopped the man’s car just after midnight at 1338 East Main St. The man refused to get out of the car and tried to run the officer over. The officer shot at the car, hitting the man with “non-life-threatening injuries.”
Man shot and killed in Fulton County, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was shot and killed in Fulton County Thursday evening, police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. Authorities responded to 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. for a report of a shooting. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. This is...
Photos released of new person of interest in deadly 17th Street bridge shootout
ATLANTA — Atlanta police is asking the public to help identify a new person of interest connected to the deadly shooting that killed a 12-year-old and 15-year-old near Atlantic Station. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said on Nov. 26, a large group of...
2-year-old accidentally shoots themself, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A 2-year-old accidentally shot themself on Wednesday afternoon, according to Atlanta police. Police say they found the victim at the Atlanta fire station on Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta at around 5:30 p.m. The toddler was alert, conscious and breathing when police arrived and taken to the...
Video captures driving stunt spectators shooting fireworks, jumping on South Fulton officer’s car
Channel 2 Action News has obtained exclusive police body camera video showing the moment a group of spectators attacked a South Fulton police officer while he was attempting to clear an intersection during an illegal street takeover. In October, South Fulton police responded to multiple reports of street racing and...
Police seeking person of interest in 17th Street bridge double homicide near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA - Police are searching for a person of interest in a November double homicide outside Atlantic Station. Police shared an image of what appeared to be a young boy on a MARTA train, captured on security video. In the image, the boy was wearing an orange hoodie, jeans, orange...
APD: Woman carjacked in parking lot of metro Atlanta Publix
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after they say a woman was carjacked at a popular Atlanta Publix. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers were called a little after 9 a.m. on Thursday to the Publix at 1001 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE in reference to a carjacking.
Police search for man wanted in connection to Atlanta fatal shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a man they say is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta early Thursday morning. The man was seen wearing a tan-colored jacket, with a white winter...
Man fatally shot during argument at gas station in southwest Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway at a gas station in southwest Atlanta. Police roped off an area around the BP in the 3500 block of Campbellton Road around 4:20 a.m. Thursday morning. According to the Atlanta Police Department, an argument between two males led...
Man shot, killed following argument at Atlanta gas station, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. — A man was shot and killed after an argument at a gas station on Thursday morning, according to Atlanta police. At around 4:30 a.m., Atlanta police arrived at the BP Gas Station on Campbellton Road, finding a man who was shot. The man was taken to...
