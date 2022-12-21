Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Crews across metro Atlanta work to fix broken water pipes during holiday freeze
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews in the metro Atlanta area continue working to fix broken water pipes as the Holiday Freeze continues. Officials responded to the area near Ponce De Leon Ave NE & Kennesaw Ave NE on Saturday afternoon. Atlanta News First observed water shooting up in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT | Cold weather keeps a grip on North Georgia!
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Despite plentiful sunshine and just a few high, wispy, clouds... temperatures remained below freezing across all of North Georgia Saturday afternoon. Atlanta managed to briefly peak in the mid to upper 20s this afternoon. Another bitterly cold night is in the First Alert Forecast.
fox5atlanta.com
Do not call 911; What to do if your frozen pipes burst
ATLANTA - While the entire nation has been tasked with record low temperatures, blustery winds and winter wonderlands, many metro Atlanta residents woke up to frozen water pipes threatening to burst. What can be done if this stroke of bad luck happens to you? Here's a guide of suggested tips...
atlantanewsfirst.com
South Atlanta family stuck with flooded apartment on Christmas Eve
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was like Niagara Falls, coming out of the bedroom wall. That was the reality for one South Atlanta family, dealing with a flooded apartment on Christmas Eve. “It flooded their hopes for Christmas. They thought it was a dream, they woke up and...
Water line problem worsened during cold weather, potentially costing Atlanta residents thousands
ATLANTA — An Atlanta neighborhood is concerned that the freezing temperatures will worsen a water line problem. Homeowner Relando Walters watched as the ice built around his front yard admist the frigid temperatures. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Hopefully, I get a Christmas gift,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
LIVE BLOG: Cold weather, strong winds move into Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds and dangerously cold air. When you combine the two, it’s not a good situation. That’s why Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. WATCH OUR CONTINUING COVERAGE BELOW. Atlanta News First is staying on top of everything you need to...
This is how you protect your pipes when the temperature drops
(MARIETTA, Ga.) — With temperatures dropping, you need to protect your pipes at home. A lot of homeowners make common mistakes when they realize they have a frozen pipe inside of their home. But WSB′s Michele Newell learned that it is so easy to prevent pipes from freezing.
Do's and don'ts of dealing with bitter sub-freezing weather in Georgia
ATLANTA — Before heading out to shop for last minute gifts, you’ll want to make sure your tank is full of gas, you have antifreeze, and you are stocked up on items like water, blankets and snacks just in case you get stranded while out. Although GDOT is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Preventing pipe bursts in frigid weather, experts offer advice
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Homeowner James Kennerly can’t help but worry as the deepest freeze metro Atlanta has had in 9 years is headed our way. “My main concern is the exterior pipes because we’re leaving town today trying to beat the weather tomorrow,” he said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Unhoused Georgians face winter freeze on the streets of downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - First the rain. Then the freeze. Now the wait. Atlantans braving the winter weather on the streets of downtown are being hit especially hard by brutal temperatures. “My hands are getting cold and I had to get these warmers right here and keep on...
fox5atlanta.com
Arctic blast: Winter storm brings dangerous roads, power outages to Georgia
ATLANTA - The Arctic blast that weather officials are calling a "once-in-a-generation" storm has hit Georgia, bringing high winds, freezing cold temperatures, and power outages. The winds and rain toppled trees across the metro Atlanta area, causing dangerous conditions that had crews racing to repair. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared...
When will the cold weather in Georgia end?
Santa Claus will come and go tonight, but he won’t be taking extreme cold temperatures away when he leaves. Freezing temperatures and high wind chills will remain throughout Georgia at least through Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday across portions of north-central and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Firefighters battle bitter cold temps while putting out Vine City house fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On a night when temperatures in Atlanta dipped into the teens, two people and their pets were forced into the cold when fire broke out in their Vine City home. Atlanta firefighters responded battling dangerously cold wind chills while also battling smoke and flames.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta warming centers are open as extreme weather approaches
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People lined up an hour before warming centers opened and many of them said without this support they would be sleeping outside tonight as the frigid temperatures move in. The warming centers are proving people with a fresh cot to sleep on, pillows, blankets,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
LIST: Reports of trees down around metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds are already causing damage Friday morning. Polk County EMA reporting “multiple trees down throughout the county from overnight. No damage other than a few power lines down. No injuries.”. 8:07 a.m. 8:04 a.m. DeKalb Fire: Tree down on a home on...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fire, power, road crews prep for weekend cold blast in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, agencies across the state began making preparations ahead of an extreme cold front sweeping across Georgia starting on Friday. “We are preparing for this extreme cold weather event,” said Russell McMurry, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Transportation. GDOT crews began...
atlantanewsfirst.com
How to prepare your home for inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As extreme weather is expected to hit Georgia, officials are encouraging residents to prepare their houses for strong winds. Experts say that there is even a possibility that trees might be uprooted and will come down with the predicted high wind gusts. “One thing...
Local HVAC techs working around the clock to fix broken furnaces
ATLANTA — Older furnaces are breaking down all over the metro area because of the bitter cold. “The ones we really have problems with are the older ones,” HVAC Service Technician Josh Smith said. Smith works for R.S. Andrews, one of the many metro area heating and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta organizations helping those in need fight winter weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many of us staying in town are fortunate to have a warm place to stay, but others don’t have a place to ride out the winter weather. Organizations such as Traveling Grace Ministries are making sure those without a home have a warm place to stay as bitterly cold temperatures hit metro Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta warming centers at capacity, City expands resources to meet demand
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On the coldest night of the year, Atlanta’s warming centers were at capacity. Atlanta News First crews walked into one of the City’s two warming centers, at a rec center in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. At roughly 8 o’clock, the City...
