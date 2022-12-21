ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atlantanewsfirst.com

FIRST ALERT | Cold weather keeps a grip on North Georgia!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Despite plentiful sunshine and just a few high, wispy, clouds... temperatures remained below freezing across all of North Georgia Saturday afternoon. Atlanta managed to briefly peak in the mid to upper 20s this afternoon. Another bitterly cold night is in the First Alert Forecast.
fox5atlanta.com

Do not call 911; What to do if your frozen pipes burst

ATLANTA - While the entire nation has been tasked with record low temperatures, blustery winds and winter wonderlands, many metro Atlanta residents woke up to frozen water pipes threatening to burst. What can be done if this stroke of bad luck happens to you? Here's a guide of suggested tips...
atlantanewsfirst.com

South Atlanta family stuck with flooded apartment on Christmas Eve

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was like Niagara Falls, coming out of the bedroom wall. That was the reality for one South Atlanta family, dealing with a flooded apartment on Christmas Eve. “It flooded their hopes for Christmas. They thought it was a dream, they woke up and...
atlantanewsfirst.com

LIVE BLOG: Cold weather, strong winds move into Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds and dangerously cold air. When you combine the two, it’s not a good situation. That’s why Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. WATCH OUR CONTINUING COVERAGE BELOW. Atlanta News First is staying on top of everything you need to...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Preventing pipe bursts in frigid weather, experts offer advice

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Homeowner James Kennerly can’t help but worry as the deepest freeze metro Atlanta has had in 9 years is headed our way. “My main concern is the exterior pipes because we’re leaving town today trying to beat the weather tomorrow,” he said.
fox5atlanta.com

Arctic blast: Winter storm brings dangerous roads, power outages to Georgia

ATLANTA - The Arctic blast that weather officials are calling a "once-in-a-generation" storm has hit Georgia, bringing high winds, freezing cold temperatures, and power outages. The winds and rain toppled trees across the metro Atlanta area, causing dangerous conditions that had crews racing to repair. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared...
The Georgia Sun

When will the cold weather in Georgia end?

Santa Claus will come and go tonight, but he won’t be taking extreme cold temperatures away when he leaves. Freezing temperatures and high wind chills will remain throughout Georgia at least through Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday across portions of north-central and...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta warming centers are open as extreme weather approaches

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People lined up an hour before warming centers opened and many of them said without this support they would be sleeping outside tonight as the frigid temperatures move in. The warming centers are proving people with a fresh cot to sleep on, pillows, blankets,...
atlantanewsfirst.com

LIST: Reports of trees down around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds are already causing damage Friday morning. Polk County EMA reporting “multiple trees down throughout the county from overnight. No damage other than a few power lines down. No injuries.”. 8:07 a.m. 8:04 a.m. DeKalb Fire: Tree down on a home on...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fire, power, road crews prep for weekend cold blast in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, agencies across the state began making preparations ahead of an extreme cold front sweeping across Georgia starting on Friday. “We are preparing for this extreme cold weather event,” said Russell McMurry, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Transportation. GDOT crews began...
atlantanewsfirst.com

How to prepare your home for inclement weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As extreme weather is expected to hit Georgia, officials are encouraging residents to prepare their houses for strong winds. Experts say that there is even a possibility that trees might be uprooted and will come down with the predicted high wind gusts. “One thing...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta organizations helping those in need fight winter weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many of us staying in town are fortunate to have a warm place to stay, but others don’t have a place to ride out the winter weather. Organizations such as Traveling Grace Ministries are making sure those without a home have a warm place to stay as bitterly cold temperatures hit metro Atlanta.
