Monte Vista, CO

Monte Vista police searching for missing 14-year-old last seen Saturday

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
MONTE VISTA, Colo. — The Monte Vista Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old who was last seen Saturday evening.

Naliyah Valdez was last seen in Monte Vista on Dec. 17 around 6 p.m. Police did not specify where Naliyah was last seen.

The teen is 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Monte Vista police did not provide her height.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 719-852-5111.

Timothy Salazar
3d ago

What happened to the AMBER ALERT we them for Denver, Fort Collins all the North, North East but not down here

