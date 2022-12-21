Monte Vista police searching for missing 14-year-old last seen Saturday

MONTE VISTA, Colo. — The Monte Vista Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old who was last seen Saturday evening.

Naliyah Valdez was last seen in Monte Vista on Dec. 17 around 6 p.m. Police did not specify where Naliyah was last seen.

The teen is 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Monte Vista police did not provide her height.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 719-852-5111.