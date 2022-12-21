Bowling Green women's basketball wins eighth straight, rolls over Texas-Rio Grande Valley

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Bowling Green State University’s women’s basketball team outscored Texas-Rio Grand Valley in every quarter and posted a 71-47 nonleague victory on Tuesday.

The Falcons earned their eighth straight victory and improved to 10-1 overall.

Jocelyn Tate and Nyla Hampton each scored 12 points to co-lead BGSU. Tate hauled in team-high nine rebounds, while Hampton recorded three assists and four steals.

Elissa Brett added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Falcons.

BGSU built a 15-8 lead after one quarter, only trailing as UTRGV scored the first bucket of the game.

The Falcons’ lead expanded out to only 50-39 through three quarters, but BG put away the Vaqueros with a 21-8 fourth-quarter finish.

BGSU shot 41.0 percent (25 of 61) overall and was 3 of 17 from 3-point range.

The Falcons also relied on their defense, holding UTRGV 36.0 percent overall (18 of 50) while forcing 26 turnovers.

Halie Jones and Deborah Ogayemi each had nine points for the Vaqueros (6-5).

Bowling Green hosts Findlay (Division II) at 2 p.m. on Dec. 30 at the Stroh Center.