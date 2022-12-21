ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Travelers try to reschedule flights ahead of the Arctic storm

By Lindsey Jensen
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAODf_0jpYqusP00

Some passengers felt relief as they boarded their flight, knowing they'd make it home on time.

Pilots and equipment are well experienced and prepped for the subzero temperatures, said the Colorado Springs Airport Senior communication specialist Dana Schield.

"We definitely take passenger safety as our number on priority," said Schield.

Schield said airlines would delay or cancel flights, not the airport so keep tabs on flight statuses.

Some airlines may charge a fee to change flight times but travel advisor Terry Sim said it's well worth it for peace of mind.

As the owner of Terry's Travel Agency, Sim said to plan for delays and keep what you need in your carry-on like medications, food, and water.

"You don't stress and you just start out your vacation a lot happier," said Sim.

There are 34 flights scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday this week. Sim said it's best to arrive three hours early on busy travel days.

"We've all met that grumpy guy in the airport who just didn't plan ahead and is just mad at everything and you don't have to be that person," said Sim.

Adrian Cruz said his holiday plans would've been ruined if he didn't fly out today.

"If I had to get a cancellation, my family would not be back home, they would've already left," said Cruz.

Sharon Landry hasn't been back home since the pandemic started. She said she's lucky she picked fly-out dates before the storm hit.

"All I got to say is sorry, not sorry, while you guys are freezing here, I'm going to be surfing in California," said Landry.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

1,000-plus flights canceled at Denver International Airport, disruptions also at Colorado Springs Airport

Over 1,000 flights have been cancelled since yesterday at Denver International Airport due to the poor weather conditions experienced across the state. According to data from Flight Aware, 1,007 flights have been canceled on Thursday and Friday out of Denver International Airport. Furthermore, 1,399 flights have experienced delays either arriving to or departing from Denver International Airport.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Temperatures below zero overnight Wednesday and Thursday have already frozen exposed water pipes that eventually will crack, break and leak as the weather warms up. KRDO One local plumber said that a customer's pipes froze while installing a new water heater. "After the installation, we had to thaw the pipes The post Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

City buses pick up people fighting the cold to take them to warming shelters overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the City of Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management requested Mountain Metropolitan Transit buses to pick up people fighting the cold to take them to a warming shelter overnight. “The temperatures with this storm have dropped to dangerous, life-threatening levels and Mountain Metropolitan Transit is The post City buses pick up people fighting the cold to take them to warming shelters overnight appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 dead, 2nd rescued in Colorado Springs during sub-zero temperatures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person is dead and at least one other was hospitalized following sub-zero temperatures in Colorado Springs this week. According to Colorado Springs police, a transient man was found dead in the 3600 block of Citadel Dr. on Thursday at about 2:30 p.m. The road is near N. Academy Boulevard and E. Platte Avenue.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs lands more great employers | Colorado Springs Gazette

It is almost Christmas but feels like Thanksgiving. Colorado and Colorado Springs should give thanks for two announcements in the last week that signal jobs, economic growth and improved national security. Last August, a Gazette editorial lamented our technological dependence upon Taiwan — a critical ally that produces 90% of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Mail delivery problems reported in Peyton

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. -- Residents of Peyton, a small rural community 25 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, are complaining about a lack of mail delivery by the U.S. Postal Service office there. One resident posted a photo on Facebook, showing Amazon packages piled high in the post office's parking lot; she said that she The post Mail delivery problems reported in Peyton appeared first on KRDO.
PEYTON, CO
KKTV

Preparing your vehicle for the arctic blast

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As we countdown to the arctic blast that will hit southern Colorado this week, mechanics say it’s important to make sure your vehicle is in good working order, especially if you park outside or are planning to travel. In a situation where temperatures are...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
springsmag.com

Who Were the AdAmAn Club’s Frozen Five?

This New Year’s Eve at the stroke of midnight, turn your eyes upward to the summit of Pikes Peak. If the skies are clear, you’ll see the glitter and pop of fireworks launched by the AdAmAn Club, preserving a long-standing Colorado Springs tradition. “The mountain is a beacon...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

WATCH LIVE: Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management prepares for winter storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday morning ahead of the winter storm, the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is holding a press conference detailing preparations made for the expected winter weather. Cold temperatures and snow is expected to move into the Pikes Peak area beginning Wednesday night. Watch the press conference live below: The post WATCH LIVE: Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management prepares for winter storm appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures

DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Colorado Springs family loses home in fire days before Christmas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An entire Colorado Springs family was displaced days before Christmas after a fire broke out at their home. Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire in the 5200 block of Coneflower Ln. At the scene, crews reported fire coming from the back of the home.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy