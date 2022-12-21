Lame Deer pastor charged with sexual abuse of children

BILLINGS — A Lame Deer pastor was arraigned Tuesday in federal court on sexual abuse charges alleged to have occurred on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Dean Alan Smith, 66, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated sexual abuse, one count of abusive sexual contact and three counts of abusive sexual contact by force and of a child. If convicted of the most serious crime, Smith faces a maximum of life in prison, a $250,000 fine and not less than five years of supervised release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan presided. Judge Cavan continued Smith’s release with conditions, including not being allowed to be around children.

Prosecutors alleged in an indictment filed Dec. 19 that Smith sexually abused four females, three of whom were under the age of 12, between 2017 and 2019 near Lame Deer. In all four cases, prosecutors alleged that Smith forced the females to engage in sexual contact.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI.

The FBI is asking people who have additional information about the case, or may know others who have encountered similar conduct by Smith, to call the Billings office at 406-248-8487.