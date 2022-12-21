ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
ValueWalk

Investors Punish Carvana Stock As Company Stares At Bankruptcy

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock suffered another sharp drop Wednesday after the company met with lawyers and creditors to explore options for managing the company’s debt load, according to Bloomberg. The move comes amid growing concerns over Carvana’s solvency following a steep decline in used-car prices. Carvana’s largest creditors, including...
PYMNTS

Judge: Celsius Must Refund $50M to Users

A judge has ordered Celsius Network to return cryptocurrency in custody accounts to customers. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn told the bankrupt crypto lender that it must return those coins, which were worth $44 million in September, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Dec. 7). “I want this case to move forward,” Glenn...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin low volume sparks BTC price warning as metric hits ‘value zone’

Bitcoin (BTC) price action may be “unsustainably high,” as one metric hits its highest levels in seven months. Data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode confirms that on Dec. 21, Bitcoin’s network value to transaction (NVT) signal reached levels not seen since April. Bitcoin activity may not support...
CoinTelegraph

FalconX says exposure to FTX represented 18% of its 'unencumbered cash equivalents'

Cryptocurrency trading company FalconX has disclosed that it suffered losses in the collapse of FTX. According to the company, its assets locked on FTX represent only 18% of its “unencumbered cash equivalents.” However, the company added that this ratio fell well within their counterparty exposure limits. FalconX insisted...
Reuters

Blackstone's credit fund reaches withdrawal limit

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

Breitling Plans IPO As Ownership Shifts: Report

Breitling has a new private equity owner, as the company plans to go public on the Swiss stock exchange in 2027, according to anonymously sourced reports in Bloomberg and finews.com. According to the reports, Partners Group Holding plans to increase its stake in Breitling from 23% to 50%. Meanwhile, its...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto exchange Bullish announces termination of SPAC deal, citing SEC practices

Bullish, a crypto firm that came to public attention in July 2021 for seemingly being unclear on what products or services it was offering, has announced the termination of a deal aimed at taking the company public. In a Dec. 22 announcement, Bullish said it had reached a mutual agreement...

Comments / 0

Community Policy