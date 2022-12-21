Read full article on original website
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
SBF's $5 billion FTX 'spending binge' and 4 other things the new CEO has discovered since taking over the crypto exchange
FTX's new CEO uncovered five ways the bankrupt crypto exchange handled its money. He addressed several "unacceptable management practices" he plans to tell at a US House hearing. Those include a $5 billion "spending binge" and the "commingling" of FTX customer assets with those of Alameda. FTX's new CEO John...
CoinTelegraph
FTX paid $12M retainer to a New York law firm before bankruptcy filing
Defunct crypto exchange FTX paid a retainer of $12 million to bankruptcy lawyers as security for payment of its fees and expenses amid Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, shows a court filing dated Dec. 21. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP (S&C), a law firm headquartered in New York City, received $12 million...
ValueWalk
Investors Punish Carvana Stock As Company Stares At Bankruptcy
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock suffered another sharp drop Wednesday after the company met with lawyers and creditors to explore options for managing the company’s debt load, according to Bloomberg. The move comes amid growing concerns over Carvana’s solvency following a steep decline in used-car prices. Carvana’s largest creditors, including...
Bitcoin miners took on billions in debt to ‘pump their stock’—leading to a crypto catastrophe
Greed and bad decisions have left the once-booming Bitcoin mining industry reeling.
Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius gets the go-ahead to hand out $2.8 million in bonuses to keep employees from quitting
Celsius has also asked the court to let it sell $18 million of user-deposited crypto to pay its bills, in a tussle over who the assets belong to.
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’
Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting. Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Saturday condemned Sam Bankman-Fried’s account of how FTX found itself in an $8 billion hole. Armstrong said there is no way billions...
Carvana plunges 45% as major creditors reportedly form pact to cooperate on restructuring
Carvana's corporate debt issue maturing in 2029 is trading at just 32 cents, distressed levels that are associated with an imminent bankruptcy filing.
FTX US's auditor stands by its accounting work for the collapsed crypto exchange, report says
Armanino, the auditor for FTX's US branch, defended its accounting work for the exchange. "We were never engaged to audit internal controls," the company's chief operating officer told the FT. Armanino has stopped its auditing and proof of reserve work. It is facing a lawsuit from FTX customers. FTX's US...
Crypto lenders are suffering as bitcoin miners are unable to pay back gigantic loans
As miners fail to pay back loans, crypto lenders are stuck with a bunch of mining rigs as collateral.
Crypto broker Genesis owes Gemini's customers $900 million - FT
Dec 3 (Reuters) - Crypto broker Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) owe customers of the Winklevoss twins' crypto exchange Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
Judge: Celsius Must Refund $50M to Users
A judge has ordered Celsius Network to return cryptocurrency in custody accounts to customers. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn told the bankrupt crypto lender that it must return those coins, which were worth $44 million in September, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Dec. 7). “I want this case to move forward,” Glenn...
Kevin O'Leary says he lost almost $10 million in the FTX collapse, and that the exchange had paid him $15 million to be a spokesman
"We all look like idiots. We relied on each other's due diligence," O'Leary said of the institutional investors that bought FTX equity.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin low volume sparks BTC price warning as metric hits ‘value zone’
Bitcoin (BTC) price action may be “unsustainably high,” as one metric hits its highest levels in seven months. Data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode confirms that on Dec. 21, Bitcoin’s network value to transaction (NVT) signal reached levels not seen since April. Bitcoin activity may not support...
CoinTelegraph
FalconX says exposure to FTX represented 18% of its 'unencumbered cash equivalents'
Cryptocurrency trading company FalconX has disclosed that it suffered losses in the collapse of FTX. According to the company, its assets locked on FTX represent only 18% of its “unencumbered cash equivalents.” However, the company added that this ratio fell well within their counterparty exposure limits. FalconX insisted...
Blackstone's credit fund reaches withdrawal limit
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments.
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Celsius' Bankruptcy Judge Orders It to Return $50M of Crypto to Custody Account Holders: Bloomberg
A U.S. bankruptcy judge involved in the Celsius Networks bankruptcy case ordered the crypto lender to return crypto worth $50 million to users of custody accounts, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. Celsius, about a month after its bankruptcy filing in July as reported by CoinDesk, in September filed to return...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Breitling Plans IPO As Ownership Shifts: Report
Breitling has a new private equity owner, as the company plans to go public on the Swiss stock exchange in 2027, according to anonymously sourced reports in Bloomberg and finews.com. According to the reports, Partners Group Holding plans to increase its stake in Breitling from 23% to 50%. Meanwhile, its...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Bullish announces termination of SPAC deal, citing SEC practices
Bullish, a crypto firm that came to public attention in July 2021 for seemingly being unclear on what products or services it was offering, has announced the termination of a deal aimed at taking the company public. In a Dec. 22 announcement, Bullish said it had reached a mutual agreement...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Investor Maintains Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Hit $500,000, but Not Over the Next Five Years
Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz has revealed that he still believes the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) will trade at $500,000 per coin in the future, but delayed his prediction over the Federal Reserve and other central banks raising interest rates to rein in on inflation. During an interview with Bloomberg, Novogratz...
