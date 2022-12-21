ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

New Missouri treasurer first person of color in state office

By Associated Press
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MpcSP_0jpYqm3p00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — GOP Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday named Vivek Malek state treasurer, making him the first nonwhite statewide official in Missouri history.

Malek, a 45-year-old immigration lawyer from the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood, will replace fellow Republican Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, who is leaving the position to become state auditor in January.

Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters

“Vivek’s story is inspiring proof that the American Dream can and will live on for the next generation of Missourians,” Parson said in a statement. “President (Ronald) Reagan once said immigrants are one of the greatest sources of American greatness, and both Vivek and I agree.”

Only white candidates have ever won statewide elected office in Missouri.

Parson’s appointment of Malek opens a rare door for Malek, who told reporters he plans to run for a full term as treasurer in 2024. Political incumbents, particularly Republicans, often have an advantage in Missouri elections.

Malek moved from the city of Rohtak in northern India to what’s called Missouri’s Bootheel in 2002 to get his master’s degree in business administration from Southeast Missouri State University.

He began practicing law in Missouri in 2006 and opened a law firm in 2011, according to the Governor’s Office.

Parson appointed Malek to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors in 2020. He’ll resign before he is sworn in as treasurer, according to the Governor’s Office.

READ NEXT: Dog attack at Willard school leaves students injured

“Times have been tough lately,” Malek said. “Missouri needs a steady conservative hand in the Office of Treasurer, and I will work every day to make sure taxpayers’ money is invested wisely.”

This is the fifth open statewide elected seat that Parson has filled with an appointment since he became governor in 2018, not by election. Parson ascended from the lieutenant governor after former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in the face of potential impeachment in 2018.

No other governor has filled more than three vacant statewide elected seats, making Parson the most influential top executive in terms of appointments.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ktvo.com

2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties

LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Congress OKs new law on tourist boats after Missouri tragedy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A bill requiring stricter safety rules in response to the 2018 deadly sinking of a tourist boat in Missouri is headed to President Joe Biden for his signature. The legislation, which passed the Senate on Thursday, directs the U.S. Coast Guard to draft new requirements for amphibious vehicles, such as […]
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines

Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOMU

19 new troopers graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has welcomed 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks. The graduation ceremony took place Thursday morning in the academy gymnasium in Jefferson City. The 115th recruit class enrolled at the academy in July and they will report...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KFVS12

Juvenile injured in Poplar Bluff shooting

Mo. Gov. Parson signs executive order to prepare for winter storm, extreme cold. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order on Tuesday to prepare for the winter storm and extreme cold. Sgt. Parrott with the highway patrol offers travel safety, holiday shopping tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Sgt....
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri gas prices continue to drop for holiday week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to AAA, Missouri has the fourth-lowest gas prices in the nation today. The average cost per gallon of unleaded fuel in Missouri is $2.68 today. According to a press release from AAA, this is the sixth week in a row that the average price per gallon has dropped in the state. […]
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Missouri Governor signs executive order ahead of cold blast

MISSOURI - Missouri takes precautionary measures to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold expected this week. Weather forecasts predict extremely cold temperatures and snow accumulation across the state starting Wednesday, December 20. On Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop rapidly with wind chills as cold as -40 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
MISSOURI STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B announces promotion, transfer

MACON, Mo. — Capt. Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, recently announced Cpl. John R. Henry is being promoted to the rank of sergeant effective Jan. 1. He will be designated zone commander of Zone 9, Marion and Ralls counties. Gottman also announced the transfer of Trooper Caleb L. Hirner from Troop B, Zone 3, to Zone 8.
MACON, MO
KOLR10 News

MoDOT annual report shows room for improvement in certain areas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation released its annual report for 2022, and while it ranked highly in some areas, there were a few areas it could improve on. According to the MoDOT website where you can find its annual report. MoDOT received: The areas where MoDOT received poor grades in include an […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy