Santa Cruz, CA

Critically ill mountain lion cub rescued in California

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Wildlife officials rescued a critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California and veterinarians named her “Holly” for the holiday season as they treat her in intensive care, the Oakland Zoo said Tuesday.

A Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property on Monday and alerted the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the zoo said in a Twitter thread. Wildlife officials waited to see whether the cub's mother would return and took the animal to the zoo when she did not.

The zoo's veterinarians estimate that the cub is three to four months old and critically ill. She was treated with fluids, vitamins and medication. While that improved the cub's bloodwork, she still isn't standing or moving around often, the zoo said.

“We are hopeful she continues to improve but are taking it very much day by day," the zoo said.

The goal is to release animals back into the wild but with severely sick or young cubs like Holly, the zoo said, veterinarians are dedicated to “caring for them until they recover enough to find suitable forever homes.”

guest
4d ago

Aw geez the mother was probably killed 😢. I hope they can get this 🥰 little baby cub healthy again and can survive a long healthy life without being hunted and killed. This is heart breaking 💔❤️‍🩹to me

Barbie A
4d ago

Oakland Zoo, and staff are one of the best ! Best Wishes, prayer, and good vibes for Holly to improve and do well 🐾🎄❤️🐾!

Italia
3d ago

the bloods improving but needs the spirit treated. Cub misses the mother. Temporarily try a surrogate mother, even a different species. It's been done with a female tiger in a zoo whose entire liter died and she was depressed. No baby tigers available so they tried little piglets and wrapped them in little tiger coats as a disguise. The tiger accepted and nursed as they grew. Sorry, I didn't follow up to see the final outcome of either unlikely friendship or a tiger raising her pork chops.

