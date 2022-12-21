ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

BRFD quickly puts out accidental fire at EBRP Housing Authority

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a fire at the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority on Friday, Dec. 23, was determined to be accidental. A spokesman for BRFD said the fire sparked at the office on North Boulevard around 11 a.m. He added an investigator determined the wall caught fire accidentally from sparks that hit it when construction workers were grinding in the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man wanted in connection to Walmart fire in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying and locating a wanted suspect. According to officials, a man is being sought in connection to starting a fire inside the Walmart in Hammond on Dec. 24. Officials say the Hammond Fire...
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

4-year-old boy rescued from freezing water in Central

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders rescued a child who wandered off and got lost during a hike with his father on Saturday, Dec. 24. According to officials, the Central Police Department received a call from a ‘frantic’ parent around 2:40 p.m. saying his son walked away from him and he couldn’t find him.
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

Firefighters respond to Baton Rouge chimney fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department responded to a chimney fire just before 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Firefighters said they responded to the chimney fire on the 5100 block of Woodlake Dr. When SGFD arrived, smoke was reportedly showing from the roofline and the chimney.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Boil water notice issued for parts of Tickfaw area

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A boil water notice was issued for parts of the Tickfaw area in Tangipahoa Parish on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24. The boil water notice was issued following a loss of water pressure in the Hammond Heights Water System. Water company officials said the...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

Cold weather tips for your home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here are some last-minute reminders for protecting your house before the cold hits. As the arctic blast approaches the Capital Region, don’t forget the last-minute protections, particularly pipes. Homeowners can turn on their faucets, open up their cabinets, and wrap up their pipes to prevent a burst or freeze.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CONSUMER REPORTS: Never use your oven for heat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You’ve heard the warnings before: Never, ever use an oven to heat your home. Yet Consumer Reports found that an alarming number of families still do it, putting their health and safety at risk. With colder weather here, CR offers some safer heating alternatives.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Boil water advisory issued for Assumption Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A precautionary boil water advisory is in place across Assumption Parish. The announcement was made on Facebook by Assumption Parish Waterworks District No. 1. Officials say the advisory was issued because of low pressure in certain areas of the parish. “Everyone may not be affected,...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WAFB

WANTED: EBRSO looking for burglar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly burglarized a home near Burbank Drive. The burglary reportedly happened Monday, Dec. 12, on Spring Cove Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, a victim reported that someone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRFD encourages cold weather safety

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the temperature drops, concerns about heating safety among Baton Rouge area emergency workers go up. “During the colder weather, we do see an increase in call volume,” said Curt Monte, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Some of the concerns involve...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shooting reported at apartment complex on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting was reported at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge on Wednesday (Dec. 21) morning. According to officials, the shooting happened at Lark Baton Rouge Apartments, near W. Parker Blvd., just before 8 a.m. There is no word on what led up to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Flight cancellations, power outages nationwide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As winter weather moves through parts of the U.S. some airlines are canceling flights, impacting those who could be traveling for the holidays. According to FlightAware.com, thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled altogether on Friday, Dec. 23 in major cities like Atlanta, Washington D.C., Dallas, Miami, and Los Angeles.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD updates public on resources available to help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is letting the public know what resources the city has available, especially related to domestic violence. New numbers from BRPD show an increase in domestic violence shootings. Chief Murphy Paul was surrounded by partners from several organizations on Wednesday, Dec....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Missing teen last seen in Sherwood Meadow area, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Missing Persons Division is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager. According to police, Gloria Barcelona, 15, was reported missing on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5′3″, 110 lbs. and was last seen...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 dead in shooting at LSU off-campus apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at an LSU off-campus apartment complex on Wednesday, Dec. 21. It happened at Lark Baton Rouge Apartments on Burbank Drive near West Parker Boulevard just before 8 a.m. According to BRPD, the shooting is being...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

