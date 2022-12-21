ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
BENTON, LA
brproud.com

Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man allegedly threatens person with gun at store before Christmas

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Donaldsonville man is accused of pointing a shotgun at someone and threatening them inside a retail store in Assumption Parish. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a store in Belle Rose on Dec. 12 where they learned that the store’s manager had previous issues with the suspect, Michael J. Muse, Sr., 64, at another store in Ascension Parish. The sheriff’s office said the manager told deputies Muse pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at the manager while threatening them.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say

DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Lamar-Dixon Expo Center set to host Baton Rouge football team

A news conference scheduled for Dec. 28 in Gonzales will officially kick off an agreement between Ascension Parish government and the Baton Rouge Redsticks of the United Football League to host Redstick home games at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. As announced on the Redsticks' website, the team has reached a...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Construction-related fire at EBRP Housing Authority

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire in the 4000 block of North Boulevard at the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority building on Friday (Dec. 23) morning. BRFD says when firefighters arrived at the scene, light smoke was coming from the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge teen girl missing since Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge teenager is missing. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Gloria Barcelona, 15, was reported missing on Wednesday from the Sherwood Meadow area. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans and white shoes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man killed in shooting at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning. Police said Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot and died at the scene at the Lark Apartments in the 4100 block of Burbank Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Food service worker was paid to smuggle phones, drugs, contraband into jail, sheriff says

A contract food service worker at the Assumption Parish jail was given financial inducements to smuggle cellphones, drugs and other contraband into the Napoleonville area facility, authorities said. Brittany McBride Dandridge, 34, of Donaldsonville, was arrested Wednesday on four counts of taking contraband into a penal facility, Sheriff Leland Falcon...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA

