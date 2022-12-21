Read full article on original website
Louisiana man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl from California to Louisiana
A Louisiana man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a cross-country fentanyl trafficking network.
theadvocate.com
In Alton Sterling protesters' lawsuit against Baton Rouge, what evidence is fair?
In defending Baton Rouge leaders against a lawsuit filed by activists who were arrested during protests over the death of Alton Sterling, attorneys can't bring up Gavin Long's deadly ambush on six East Baton Rouge law enforcement officers, a judge has ruled. But they can invoke the killing of police officers in Dallas earlier that month.
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
Baton Rouge deputies lead drug bust that results in five arrests, discovery of fentanyl laboratory
A weeks-long Baton Rouge-based investigation into suspected drug activity led to a bust, the arrests of five individuals, and the possibility of additional arrests in the near future, according to local authorities.
theadvocate.com
Ex-inmate claims his brutal beating by a prison gang was avoidable, sues sheriff
A former inmate of the Tangipahoa Parish Prison filed a federal lawsuit this week against Sheriff Daniel Edwards, the warden and 14 other deputies, saying they were responsible for a traumatic brain injury caused by another inmate by ignoring his pleas for help. The lawsuit says Raymond Knight, 32, was...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Passing through Baton Rouge, drug network spanned from Los Angeles to Miami: U.S. Attorney
United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. announced the sentencing of a Baton Rouge man connected to a drug trafficking network that spanned from Compton, California, through Baton Rouge, to Miami, Florida. According to a news release, 49-year-old Victor Welton was sentenced as part of Operation Going Bacc to Cali,...
brproud.com
Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
Pineville man sentenced to over 22 years in prison for theft
A Pineville man has been sentenced for the burglary of two firearms stores in Benton and Youngsville, Louisiana, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced.
brproud.com
Louisiana man allegedly threatens person with gun at store before Christmas
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Donaldsonville man is accused of pointing a shotgun at someone and threatening them inside a retail store in Assumption Parish. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a store in Belle Rose on Dec. 12 where they learned that the store’s manager had previous issues with the suspect, Michael J. Muse, Sr., 64, at another store in Ascension Parish. The sheriff’s office said the manager told deputies Muse pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at the manager while threatening them.
wbrz.com
Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say
DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
Police respond to disturbance at Lafayette Books-A-Million store
Heavy police presence spotted outside Lafayette Books-A-Million store
Louisiana Asks – Why's My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Many Louisiana motorists are reporting that their tire pressure monitoring system is giving them a warning this morning. Here's why and what to do if your light is on.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Lamar-Dixon Expo Center set to host Baton Rouge football team
A news conference scheduled for Dec. 28 in Gonzales will officially kick off an agreement between Ascension Parish government and the Baton Rouge Redsticks of the United Football League to host Redstick home games at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. As announced on the Redsticks' website, the team has reached a...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Jeff Landry claim that teachers, librarians sexualizing children is beyond belief
According to Attorney General Jeff Landry, teachers and librarians are (oh dear!) sexualizing our children. And so, he will run for governor by opposing what no one with half a brain could approve. Or believe. DAVID PORTER. retired English professor. Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
Construction-related fire at EBRP Housing Authority
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire in the 4000 block of North Boulevard at the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority building on Friday (Dec. 23) morning. BRFD says when firefighters arrived at the scene, light smoke was coming from the...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge teen girl missing since Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge teenager is missing. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Gloria Barcelona, 15, was reported missing on Wednesday from the Sherwood Meadow area. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans and white shoes.
brproud.com
Man killed in shooting at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning. Police said Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot and died at the scene at the Lark Apartments in the 4100 block of Burbank Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
theadvocate.com
Food service worker was paid to smuggle phones, drugs, contraband into jail, sheriff says
A contract food service worker at the Assumption Parish jail was given financial inducements to smuggle cellphones, drugs and other contraband into the Napoleonville area facility, authorities said. Brittany McBride Dandridge, 34, of Donaldsonville, was arrested Wednesday on four counts of taking contraband into a penal facility, Sheriff Leland Falcon...
KTBS
Judge hits attorney, ex-employee who sued LSU, Les Miles with $330K+ in sanctions
BATON ROUGE, La. - A Baton Rouge judge has imposed more than $330,000 in sanctions on attorneys of a former LSU athletic administrator, saying they made frivolous claims in a lawsuit against the university and former football coach Les Miles. The judge also threw out more of the lawsuit's claims,...
brproud.com
EBRSO: Burglar walks away with TV and more from Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An unidentified man is accused of taking items worth $1,800 from a home. The home is located in the 600 block of Spring Cove Drive, and the theft took place on Monday, Dec. 12. The suspect was captured on camera leaving the home with...
