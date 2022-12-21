Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Businessman Anthony McCaskill Files Nominating Petitions To Run For Mayor of HarveySouth Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenValparaiso, IN
Matteson Suburb Adopted by Christmas in the WardsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Related
ISP: Northwest Indiana woman arrested after hit-and-run on interstate during ‘blizzard-like conditions’
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana woman is facing charges after Indiana State Police said she was impaired while driving Friday on the interstate in blizzard-like conditions. ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said the 32-year-old woman, of Chesterton, Indiana, tried to drive away after hitting a semi-truck on Interstate 94 while crews were cleaning up […]
fox32chicago.com
Carjacker steals off-duty Chicago cop's car, crashes it into fire hydrant before exchanging gunfire
CHICAGO - An offender stole an off-duty Chicago police officer's car before crashing it into a fire hydrant in Little Italy Saturday morning. Police say the victim was outside the car in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road around 2 a.m. when the offender hopped in and drove off.
fox32chicago.com
Dozen people without home after West Side structure fire
CHICAGO - A dozen people were left without a home Christmas Eve morning following a structure fire on the West Side. Chicago Fire Department was on the scene of a 2-11 fire in South Austin near Leamington Avenue and Ferdinand Street early Saturday. There were no injuries reported. The Red...
regionnewssource.org
Chesterton Woman Charged With OWI In Blizzard After Hit & Run
On Friday, December 23rd at approximately 6:00 PM, Indiana State Troopers were working in blizzard-like conditions, maintaining the I-94 westbound road closure at the 22 mile-marker (Burns Harbor exit). This closure was for the hazmat cleanup of an earlier crash. While doing so, they witnessed a two-vehicle crash between a passenger car and a semi in the opposite westbound lanes. The passenger car then fled the scene, driving westbound, but the vehicle was easily identifiable as it had sustained extensive front end damage during the crash.
Roads remain treacherous in Indiana; crashes snag eastbound I-94 and southbound I-65
BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (CBS) -- Northwest Indiana was hit especially hard by the winter storm and extreme cold Thursday and Friday – and parts remained under a blizzard warning Friday night.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Indiana State Police have advised people to stay off certain highways, some of which remained blocked due to earlier crashes. Separate crashes blocked portions of Interstate 94 and Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana through the day and into the night on Friday, as frigid temperatures and high winds led to dangerous driving conditions.The eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in northwest Indiana were blocked near Chesterton, after...
hometownnewsnow.com
Fire Also Destroyed Vintage Automobile
(Rolling Prairie, IN) - About a dozen hogs along with a nearly century-old automobile were lost in a barn fire in LaPorte County. Firefighters late in the night of December 20 responded to a small farm belonging to Kenneth Hunt in the 6800 block of East 300 North. “It was...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 99, dies in South Chicago residential fire
CHICAGO - A 99-year-old was killed in a residential fire on the South Side Thursday night. Police say the victim was found by officers responding to a residential fire in South Chicago in the 8200 block of South Saginaw Avenue around 10:17 p.m. The victim was taken to Trinity Hospital...
WANE-TV
WATCH: South Bend Police save Christmas
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – The Grinch apparently made a stop in South Bend. According to South Bend Police, someone came into a home and stole some Christmas presents. But, that wasn’t the end of the story. In a Facebook post, the police department says “We interrupt our...
WNDU
Man, dog hurt in Friday morning shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a man and a dog were hurt in a shooting on Friday morning. Officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 2200 block Huey Street on reports of a shooting. According to police, a suspect burst into the home and opened fire.
fox32chicago.com
Victims clearing snow from car, sidewalk robbed at gunpoint in Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Ten armed robberies were reported within 24 hours across Chicago. In each incident, three offenders approached victims on the street while pointing a handgun, police said. In some of the incidents, the victims were clearing snow from the sidewalk or their vehicles when they were approached by the...
Look: Stranded deer rescued from ice-covered Indiana pond
Firefighters in Indiana came rescued a deer that wandered out onto the ice covering a pond and found itself unable to walk on the slippery surface.
Indiana State Police discouraging travel on I-94 due to hazmat situation, crashes
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — All eastbound lanes of I-94 in Porter County are closed due to a rollover crash involving a semi-tanker. Indiana State Police said the crash is a hazmat situation involving Sodium Hydroxide and it happened at mile marker 24, just west of State Road 49’s exit. All eastbound traffic is being diverted […]
fox32chicago.com
Man beat up before 4 thieves take his car in Lake View East parking garage
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man was beat up by four carjackers before they took his SUV and other personal belongings Thursday night in Lake View East. Police say the victim was walking to his car inside a parking garage around 9:08 p.m. when four men demanded his property. The offenders...
fox32chicago.com
Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot at while driving on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old woman was under fire while driving through the Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday morning. Police say the victim was driving in the 3000 block of North Cicero Avenue around 3:14 a.m. when she heard multiple gunshots. The victim accelerated her vehicle in an attempt...
WNDU
10 pigs die in LaPorte County barn fire
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 10 pigs are dead after a barn caught on fire late Tuesday night in LaPorte County. Emergency crews were called just after 11:10 p.m. to the 6800 east block of County Road 300 North. According to Kankakee Twp. Fire Chief Chip Winters, the scene was cleared just before 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.
fox32chicago.com
Officials from agencies across Chicagoland urge drivers to use caution or just stay home
CHICAGO - Agencies like the Illinois and Indiana State Police along with Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation say it's just not worth the risk to drive in this weather. Parts of northern Indiana are under a blizzard warning through Saturday morning and the state police there are strongly urging...
fox32chicago.com
Man dropped off at hospital dies of gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man died Friday morning after being dropped off at a Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital around 12:41 a.m. by two unknown individuals in a blue pickup truck. The victim was shot in the abdomen and...
fox32chicago.com
Man, woman found unconscious in vehicle in Elmhurst after suspected overdose
ELMHURST, Ill. - A man and a woman were found unconscious in a vehicle in Elmhurst early Friday. At about 3 a.m., two Elmhurst officers, Officer Kuper and Officer Wiegele, were dispatched to Roosevelt Road near York Street for a vehicle stopped facing the wrong direction in the westbound lanes, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in drive-by shooting at West Lawn gas station
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while at a gas station in West Lawn early Thursday morning. Police say the victim, 25, was standing at a gas station in the 6700 block of South Pulaski Road around 1:51 a.m. when an unidentified offender in an SUV started firing. The...
Comments / 0