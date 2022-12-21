ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WGN News

ISP: Northwest Indiana woman arrested after hit-and-run on interstate during ‘blizzard-like conditions’

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana woman is facing charges after Indiana State Police said she was impaired while driving Friday on the interstate in blizzard-like conditions. ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said the 32-year-old woman, of Chesterton, Indiana, tried to drive away after hitting a semi-truck on Interstate 94 while crews were cleaning up […]
CHESTERTON, IN
fox32chicago.com

Dozen people without home after West Side structure fire

CHICAGO - A dozen people were left without a home Christmas Eve morning following a structure fire on the West Side. Chicago Fire Department was on the scene of a 2-11 fire in South Austin near Leamington Avenue and Ferdinand Street early Saturday. There were no injuries reported. The Red...
CHICAGO, IL
regionnewssource.org

Chesterton Woman Charged With OWI In Blizzard After Hit & Run

On Friday, December 23rd at approximately 6:00 PM, Indiana State Troopers were working in blizzard-like conditions, maintaining the I-94 westbound road closure at the 22 mile-marker (Burns Harbor exit). This closure was for the hazmat cleanup of an earlier crash. While doing so, they witnessed a two-vehicle crash between a passenger car and a semi in the opposite westbound lanes. The passenger car then fled the scene, driving westbound, but the vehicle was easily identifiable as it had sustained extensive front end damage during the crash.
CHESTERTON, IN
CBS Chicago

Roads remain treacherous in Indiana; crashes snag eastbound I-94 and southbound I-65

BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (CBS) -- Northwest Indiana was hit especially hard by the winter storm and extreme cold Thursday and Friday – and parts remained under a blizzard warning Friday night.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Indiana State Police have advised people to stay off certain highways, some of which remained blocked due to earlier crashes. Separate crashes blocked portions of Interstate 94 and Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana through the day and into the night on Friday, as frigid temperatures and high winds led to dangerous driving conditions.The eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in northwest Indiana were blocked near Chesterton, after...
INDIANA STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

Fire Also Destroyed Vintage Automobile

(Rolling Prairie, IN) - About a dozen hogs along with a nearly century-old automobile were lost in a barn fire in LaPorte County. Firefighters late in the night of December 20 responded to a small farm belonging to Kenneth Hunt in the 6800 block of East 300 North. “It was...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 99, dies in South Chicago residential fire

CHICAGO - A 99-year-old was killed in a residential fire on the South Side Thursday night. Police say the victim was found by officers responding to a residential fire in South Chicago in the 8200 block of South Saginaw Avenue around 10:17 p.m. The victim was taken to Trinity Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
WANE-TV

WATCH: South Bend Police save Christmas

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – The Grinch apparently made a stop in South Bend. According to South Bend Police, someone came into a home and stole some Christmas presents. But, that wasn’t the end of the story. In a Facebook post, the police department says “We interrupt our...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Man, dog hurt in Friday morning shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a man and a dog were hurt in a shooting on Friday morning. Officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 2200 block Huey Street on reports of a shooting. According to police, a suspect burst into the home and opened fire.
SOUTH BEND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot at while driving on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old woman was under fire while driving through the Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday morning. Police say the victim was driving in the 3000 block of North Cicero Avenue around 3:14 a.m. when she heard multiple gunshots. The victim accelerated her vehicle in an attempt...
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

10 pigs die in LaPorte County barn fire

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 10 pigs are dead after a barn caught on fire late Tuesday night in LaPorte County. Emergency crews were called just after 11:10 p.m. to the 6800 east block of County Road 300 North. According to Kankakee Twp. Fire Chief Chip Winters, the scene was cleared just before 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man dropped off at hospital dies of gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man died Friday morning after being dropped off at a Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital around 12:41 a.m. by two unknown individuals in a blue pickup truck. The victim was shot in the abdomen and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in drive-by shooting at West Lawn gas station

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while at a gas station in West Lawn early Thursday morning. Police say the victim, 25, was standing at a gas station in the 6700 block of South Pulaski Road around 1:51 a.m. when an unidentified offender in an SUV started firing. The...
CHICAGO, IL

