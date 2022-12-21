ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

d9and10sports.com

Dec. 22, 2022 D10 Hoops: Warren Boys Top Fairview; Franklin Boys Hand Farrell First Loss; CASH Girls Triumph

WARREN, Pa. – In a battle between two teams who are quite familiar with each other in recent seasons, Warren drained 12 3’s on its way to a 70-61 win over Fairview. “I think we’re playing very well,” Warren junior Tommy Nyquist said. “We bounced back from that one loss to Prep with a couple of big wins. We shot the ball well tonight.”
WARREN, PA
d9and10sports.com

Dec. 22, 2022 Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, AC Wrestling: Brookville, Port Allegany, Greenville Among Winners

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Brookville earned eight pins in a 58-9 win over Redbank Valley. Anthony Ceriani (139), Brecken Cieleski (145), Burke Fleming (152), Coyha Brown (160), Kolton Griffin (172), Jackson Zimmerman (215), Bailey Miller (285) and Cole Householder (133) all won by fall for the Raiders, while Jared Popson got a major decision at 121.
PORT ALLEGANY, PA

