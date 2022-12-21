Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Dowelling it Home: Dowell’s Putback at the Horn Give Port Girls a Victory; Moniteau Boys Edge Clarion Dec. 22
JOHNSONBURG, Pa. – Kayleigha Dowell’s putback at the buzzer lifted visiting Port Allegany to a 33-31 win over Johnsonburg. The final 38 seconds ended up being a back-and-forth affair. Two Evin Stauffer free throws with 38 seconds left put the Lady Gators up 31-30. Ella Lindberg tied the...
d9and10sports.com
Dec. 22, 2022 D10 Hoops: Warren Boys Top Fairview; Franklin Boys Hand Farrell First Loss; CASH Girls Triumph
WARREN, Pa. – In a battle between two teams who are quite familiar with each other in recent seasons, Warren drained 12 3’s on its way to a 70-61 win over Fairview. “I think we’re playing very well,” Warren junior Tommy Nyquist said. “We bounced back from that one loss to Prep with a couple of big wins. We shot the ball well tonight.”
d9and10sports.com
Dec. 22, 2022 Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, AC Wrestling: Brookville, Port Allegany, Greenville Among Winners
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Brookville earned eight pins in a 58-9 win over Redbank Valley. Anthony Ceriani (139), Brecken Cieleski (145), Burke Fleming (152), Coyha Brown (160), Kolton Griffin (172), Jackson Zimmerman (215), Bailey Miller (285) and Cole Householder (133) all won by fall for the Raiders, while Jared Popson got a major decision at 121.
