WARREN, Pa. – In a battle between two teams who are quite familiar with each other in recent seasons, Warren drained 12 3’s on its way to a 70-61 win over Fairview. “I think we’re playing very well,” Warren junior Tommy Nyquist said. “We bounced back from that one loss to Prep with a couple of big wins. We shot the ball well tonight.”

WARREN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO