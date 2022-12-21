Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HGTV Dream Home Giveaway, with grand prize valued at $2.7 million, now open for entriesInna DMorrison, CO
Opinion: Are you happy for just the roof over your head this holiday?David HeitzDenver, CO
Furry, Four-Legged Volunteers Help Airport Travelers Manage StressColorado JillDenver, CO
Planned Lone Tree grocery store could get DougCo tax breakMike McKibbinLone Tree, CO
Denver Public Schools Security Guard Arrested with Sexual Exploitation Charges on a Child: Hearing on 11th JanuaryRiley BlueDenver, CO
Terrell Edmunds nearly costs Steelers with dumb penalty
Terrell Edmunds nearly cost his Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night, and he wasn’t even playing. The Steelers were leading the Las Vegas Raiders 13-10 late in their Week 16 game in Pittsburgh and intercepted Derek Carr on a big 2nd-and-10 play with 29 seconds left. The Pittsburgh defense gathered in the end zone to celebrate... The post Terrell Edmunds nearly costs Steelers with dumb penalty appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. On the same night...
Al Michaels Unfortunate Comment About Trevor Lawrence Going Viral
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are both alive in the AFC playoff race - for now. Unfortunately, the loser of tonight's game will have a difficult road to the postseason. It's a vitally important game for both teams and Trevor Lawrence is doing everything possible to lead the Jaguars to victory.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Breaking down Colorado signee Jaden Milliner-Jones
Desoto High School Safety Jaden Milliner-Jones has never been to Boulder, Colorado, but after new Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders reached out the morning of national signing day telling him he had a spot at CU, it was enough to flip his commitment. By the time he put pen to paper, Milliner-Jones was a buffalo.
Colorado, Deion Sanders reoffer USC 2025 4-star CB commit Jett White
Orange (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jett White was reoffered by Colorado on Saturday. He announced the news over social media. White has been committed to USC since Sept. 25, 2021. He is the No. 48 overall prospect, No. 7 cornerback and No. 6 player in California in the 2025 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
Harris’ widow on field in Pittsburgh as his No. 32 retired
The long-planned honor came three days after Harris died at age 72 and one day after the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception."
Giants done in by uncharacteristic mistakes at key moments
The Giants know that smart football beats big box-score numbers. Their winning formula for overachieving was used against them Saturday in a 27-24 loss to the favored Vikings in Minneapolis. Blame the offense for an uncharacteristic two turnovers after the Giants had crossed midfield and some other crossed wires. Blame the defense for a dropped interception on a drive that ended with the Vikings scoring the go-ahead touchdown, and for an ill-timed blitz that allowed a big play. Blame the special teams for a blocked punt by Minnesota. Blame all units for seven combined penalties. In a complete reversal of what the Giants...
Four 2023 Colorado Buffaloes recruits to watch post-early signing day
The Early Signing Period isn't quite over. It will run through Dec. 23 but it is clear that most recruits have already signed their Letters of Intent for their schools and are one step closer to enrolling. But there are still some recruits that have yet to sign and need...
Jerry Jones now says it is 'not realistic' for Odell Beckham Jr. to join the Cowboys this season
Just about a week after saying Odell Beckham would join the Dallas Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones now says it is "not realistic" for the receiver to join the team at this time.
Tua Tagovailoa Pro Bowl Snub Overshadows Week 16: Bama in the NFL
View the original article to see embedded media. Pro Bowl selections announced Wednesday became the talk of the league on Week 16 of the regular season, especially the omission of the player who had led all the fan voting part of the selection process, Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins quarterback...
The Latest on Rose Bowl Ticket Availability
Penn State and Utah have sold out their Rose Bowl ticket allotments, sending most buyers to the secondary market. As the Jan. 2 game approaches, ticket prices are trending downward. The starting price for Rose Bowl tickets was $124 on Dec. 22, according to SI Tickets, about $25 lower than...
Suns update: Devin Booker (groin) listed questionable for Christmas game at Denver
DENVER – Devin Booker is listed as questionable for Sunday’s Christmas game at West-leader Denver as he’s missed Phoenix’s last three games with groin soreness. Booker has been working his way back and is on course to play Sunday. ...
Broncos notebook: Evero, Stukes return to Los Angeles; Surtain, Simmons react to Pro Bowl
ENGLEWOOD — For Ejiro Evero and Dwayne Stukes, Sunday's trip to Los Angeles to face the Rams is a Christmas Day homecoming. Now the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator, both Evero and Stukes were assistants for the Rams last season. Evero served as the team's secondary coach and Stukes as the assistant special teams coach on the Super-Bowl winning Rams. A year later, they'll face their former team. ...
Tom Brady Shares Why He’s Still Playing Football
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' 2022 season hasn't quite gone to plan. The Bucs currently sit at just 6-8 and are fighting for their lives to stay atop the NFC South standings to make the playoffs. They have lost 2 of their last 3, including a comeback by the Bengals last week that saw the Bucs play their best half, then worst half of football this season.
