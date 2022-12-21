ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Larry Brown Sports

Terrell Edmunds nearly costs Steelers with dumb penalty

Terrell Edmunds nearly cost his Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night, and he wasn’t even playing. The Steelers were leading the Las Vegas Raiders 13-10 late in their Week 16 game in Pittsburgh and intercepted Derek Carr on a big 2nd-and-10 play with 29 seconds left. The Pittsburgh defense gathered in the end zone to celebrate... The post Terrell Edmunds nearly costs Steelers with dumb penalty appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Breaking down Colorado signee Jaden Milliner-Jones

Desoto High School Safety Jaden Milliner-Jones has never been to Boulder, Colorado, but after new Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders reached out the morning of national signing day telling him he had a spot at CU, it was enough to flip his commitment. By the time he put pen to paper, Milliner-Jones was a buffalo.
BOULDER, CO
On3.com

Colorado, Deion Sanders reoffer USC 2025 4-star CB commit Jett White

Orange (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jett White was reoffered by Colorado on Saturday. He announced the news over social media. White has been committed to USC since Sept. 25, 2021. He is the No. 48 overall prospect, No. 7 cornerback and No. 6 player in California in the 2025 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Giants done in by uncharacteristic mistakes at key moments

The Giants know that smart football beats big box-score numbers.  Their winning formula for overachieving was used against them Saturday in a 27-24 loss to the favored Vikings in Minneapolis.  Blame the offense for an uncharacteristic two turnovers after the Giants had crossed midfield and some other crossed wires. Blame the defense for a dropped interception on a drive that ended with the Vikings scoring the go-ahead touchdown, and for an ill-timed blitz that allowed a big play. Blame the special teams for a blocked punt by Minnesota. Blame all units for seven combined penalties.  In a complete reversal of what the Giants...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Tua Tagovailoa Pro Bowl Snub Overshadows Week 16: Bama in the NFL

View the original article to see embedded media. Pro Bowl selections announced Wednesday became the talk of the league on Week 16 of the regular season, especially the omission of the player who had led all the fan voting part of the selection process, Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins quarterback...
ALABAMA STATE
Tri-City Herald

The Latest on Rose Bowl Ticket Availability

Penn State and Utah have sold out their Rose Bowl ticket allotments, sending most buyers to the secondary market. As the Jan. 2 game approaches, ticket prices are trending downward. The starting price for Rose Bowl tickets was $124 on Dec. 22, according to SI Tickets, about $25 lower than...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Denver Gazette

Broncos notebook: Evero, Stukes return to Los Angeles; Surtain, Simmons react to Pro Bowl

ENGLEWOOD — For Ejiro Evero and Dwayne Stukes, Sunday's trip to Los Angeles to face the Rams is a Christmas Day homecoming. Now the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator, both Evero and Stukes were assistants for the Rams last season. Evero served as the team's secondary coach and Stukes as the assistant special teams coach on the Super-Bowl winning Rams. A year later, they'll face their former team. ...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Tom Brady Shares Why He’s Still Playing Football

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' 2022 season hasn't quite gone to plan. The Bucs currently sit at just 6-8 and are fighting for their lives to stay atop the NFC South standings to make the playoffs. They have lost 2 of their last 3, including a comeback by the Bengals last week that saw the Bucs play their best half, then worst half of football this season.

