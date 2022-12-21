Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – An emergency alert concerning electricity usage in Arkansas has been lifted. On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to immediately limit the use of electric service through the next 24 hours to ensure members receive at least a minimum of electric service.
Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas request limiting electricity usage
In a statement, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas are asking customers to immediately limit the usage of electricity for the next 24 hours to ensure that they receive at least a minimum amount of service.
Kait 8
Arkansas’ medical marijuana sales were blazing in November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - In November Arkansans voted on whether to legalize recreational marijuana and while the ballot initiative did not pass that didn’t stop medical marijuana sales from lighting up. Our content-sharing partner tells us the numbers are in for Arkansas’ November marijuana sales and they seem...
Kait 8
Arkansas population grows by 0.6% in 2022
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – The Natural State saw a small boost to its population this year. The Census Bureau released a report on Thursday, Dec. 22, showing Arkansas grew by 0.6% to a population of 3.04 million in 2022, from 3.02 million in 2021. The agency said Arkansas...
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas to Check Out
Charming downtown districts, friendly communities, and local festivals – there’s just something so delightful about visiting small towns in Arkansas!. Add stunning natural beauty to that charm and you have all the best reasons to check out Arkansas’ best kept secrets!. Flanked by spectacular scenery and immersed...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Cotton sees historically strong and volatile prices for 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. — Cotton prices were red hot in 2022, but 2023 may see a cooling trend, not only in the markets, but also acres. 2022 was marked by severe drought that smothered cotton planting in west Texas and the American Southwest. The drought would eventually catch up with the Mid-South, but with somewhat better results.
Arkansas marijuana sales revenue points to a record-setting year
The November figures are in for marijuana sales in Arkansas and point to a record-setting year.
Arkansas energy companies ask customers to limit electricity
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Energy companies are asking customers to conserve power due to a strain on the grid. Arkansas's power grid, Midcontinent Independent System Operator, spans across several states — most of which are all facing the arctic blast at once. "There is a high demand for...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas electric companies ask people to conserve power
Electric companies in Northwest Arkansas are asking people to conserve power during the cold snap. "As we continue to restore power to customers, we could use a little assistance from everyone else," SWEPCO wrote in a message. "Consider conserving power where you can. That helps us be more efficient in restoring service to others as we continue to battle below-freezing temperatures."
magnoliareporter.com
Recalled alfalfa cubes may present health risk to horses
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture cautions horse owners and handlers in Arkansas following a voluntary recall of alfalfa cubes from Manzanola Feeds due to a possible Clostridium botulinum health risk. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a notice on December 17 advising horse owners not to feed Top...
Kait 8
Jonesboro to get $5 million for airport upgrade
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Airport is expected to get a big boost. On Thursday, Dec. 22, Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced the city is set to receive $5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for an extension of the airport’s runway. A news release stated Copenhaver...
actionnews5.com
‘Very exciting to see,’ Marion welcomes $60M housing development
MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Mid-South developers are looking to address the housing shortage in Eastern Arkansas. In Crittenden County, a near-200 home development is in the works, set to break ground in March, and city leaders and developers are both excited for what they say will be a domino effect in further economic development.
Arkansas circus closes the curtains because of the cold
The curtains are closed for Piccolo Zoppé only for now with these frigid temperatures.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcy cases for week ended Tuesday, December 20
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 20, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Randy R. Curry, 130 Columbia Road 469, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 16. Ouachita. Angela A. Fricks, 151 Ouachita 13, Chidester; Chapter 13;...
arkadelphian.com
South Arkansas bear hunt highlights
LITTLE ROCK — With a shortened three-day hunt window, hunters in south Arkansas’s much-anticipated bear season took full advantage of their December hunt, totalling 28 bears harvested in newly opened Bear Zone 4 from Dec. 10-12. Bear hunters in other portions of the state saw success as well.
magnoliareporter.com
Mega Millions up to $565 million -- three $2,000 winners in Arkansas
There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery. According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:. 15-21-32-38-62, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 4x. There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in California and Illinois. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $565...
dequeenbee.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Arkansas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,645 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,645 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Wednesday. The increase is down slightly from the 3,761 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 520 new cases per day in the...
Kait 8
Multiple chances to become a millionaire in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Imagine spending just $2 on a ticket and turning it into millions of dollars. That’s what can happen when you play the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. According to a news release, the Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $510 million with an estimated cash value of $266.6 million. That makes it the 11th-highest Mega Millions jackpot to date. It is scheduled to be drawn Friday, Dec. 23.
