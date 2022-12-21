ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Joe W
4d ago

Maybe just Maybe as a parent why don't you TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR YOUR KID.I raised 3 kids, not 1 was expelled. All honor students and played sports. I went to BPS my whole life and never suspended. The reason being is that I was brought up to respect people (teachers). And as a parent, I passed that on to my kids.

WKBW-TV

Choosing a charter school – Enroll now

Now is the best time to submit an application if you are considering a charter school education for your child. While you have until April to apply, now is the time to learn all you can about what each school offers. We’ve been touring schools for you and talking to...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

First Responders In WNY Have Rescued More Than 50 People

Erie County Sheriff's Office emergency services have had to rescue more than 50 people in Western New York during the ongoing blizzard. The storm is putting a strain on emergency services, which are unavailable in some areas. Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz, tweeted about the rescues,. It's unclear if they...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Travel bans in North Tonawanda, City of Niagara Falls

The Office of City of North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tyle announced a state of emergency has been declared, effective 9:30 a.m. This, officials said, is “to respond effectively to Winter Storm Elliot that threatens the public safety of the citizens of the City of North Tonawanda.”. This State of...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

3 People Have Died So Far In Blizzard In Buffalo

Sadly, three deaths have been reported during the blizzard in Erie County. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, confirmed the three fatalities on Twitter. The Medical Examiner's office can confirm three fatalities - two in Cheektowaga reported earlier, and one from the City of Buffalo. All other reports are rumors. These three are the only confirmed fatalities. If further fatalities are discovered, those found will be brought to a hospital for evaluation and documentation, and then the Medical Examiner's records will be updated. We hope that the rumors that are out there remain rumors and see no additional fatalities.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Warming shelters in Niagara County, Buffalo, southern Erie County

Courtesy of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office:. The following warming shelters are open and available to those who may have lost power, are stranded, or experiencing extreme cold conditions. •Cambria Fire Co. 4631 Cambria Wilson Road, Lockport. •Frontier Fire Co. 2176 Liberty Drive, Niagara Falls. •Hartland Fire Co. 8945...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

All Niagara County government offices closed Dec. 23

In anticipation of the expected severe weather, Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh, in consultation with Sheriff Michael Filicetti, County Manager Rick Updegrove and Director of Emergency Services Jonathan Schultz, on Thursday announced the closing of all Niagara County government offices for Friday, Dec. 23. County leadership will continue to...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

An Oakfield man who repeatedly sexually assaulted a child has been sentenced in Genesee County Court to 14 years in state prison. 58-year-old Robert Ritchey pleaded guilty in October to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Ritchey also was sentenced to 15 years of post-release supervision. He was arrested in April and had more charges filed against him in June after the state police investigation. There were a total of 14 charges against Ritchey that involved a child under age 11.
OAKFIELD, NY
Syracuse.com

More of Thruway closed, all travel banned in Erie County as storm slams WNY

Update: As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, 134 miles of the Thruway are closed in both direction, from Exit 46 (Rochester/Corning) to the Pennsylvania state line. Syracuse, N.Y. -- What was predicted to be one of the strongest storms in decade has slammed into Western New York, knocking down power lines, closing the New York state Thruway, shutting down the Buffalo International Airport, and making travel nearly impossible in the Buffalo area.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

