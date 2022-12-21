Sadly, three deaths have been reported during the blizzard in Erie County. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, confirmed the three fatalities on Twitter. The Medical Examiner's office can confirm three fatalities - two in Cheektowaga reported earlier, and one from the City of Buffalo. All other reports are rumors. These three are the only confirmed fatalities. If further fatalities are discovered, those found will be brought to a hospital for evaluation and documentation, and then the Medical Examiner's records will be updated. We hope that the rumors that are out there remain rumors and see no additional fatalities.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO