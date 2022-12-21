Read full article on original website
Joe W
4d ago
Maybe just Maybe as a parent why don't you TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR YOUR KID.I raised 3 kids, not 1 was expelled. All honor students and played sports. I went to BPS my whole life and never suspended. The reason being is that I was brought up to respect people (teachers). And as a parent, I passed that on to my kids.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Emergency services limited in several communities due to blizzard
According to a tweet from the Buffalo Common Council Saturday morning, eight municipalities are without emergency services.
WKBW-TV
Choosing a charter school – Enroll now
Now is the best time to submit an application if you are considering a charter school education for your child. While you have until April to apply, now is the time to learn all you can about what each school offers. We’ve been touring schools for you and talking to...
Impassable roads require the assistance of snowmobiles to make it to stranded drivers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York municipalities have resorted to using snowmobiles to reach those stranded and or in need of help during the Blizzard of 2022. A common practice during previous severe storms, notably during 'Snovember 2014.' Friday morning the City of Lackawanna, one of the hardest hit areas, asked people for immediate help on Facebook.
National Guard deployed to Erie County
"New Yorkers are experiencing a life threatening and dangerous winter storm, with freezing temperatures and coastal flooding statewide, and snow and ice particularly in Western and Northern New York," Hochul said.
Erie County Sheriff holding exam for dispatchers
Those who are interested can register for a civil service exam by January 11.
First Responders In WNY Have Rescued More Than 50 People
Erie County Sheriff's Office emergency services have had to rescue more than 50 people in Western New York during the ongoing blizzard. The storm is putting a strain on emergency services, which are unavailable in some areas. Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz, tweeted about the rescues,. It's unclear if they...
3rd storm-related death reported in Erie County
According to Mark Poloncarz, emergency personnel could not make it to the homes of two victims, where the victims dealt with “emergency situations.” City officials later reported BPD had become aware of a dead body in Buffalo.
wnypapers.com
Travel bans in North Tonawanda, City of Niagara Falls
The Office of City of North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tyle announced a state of emergency has been declared, effective 9:30 a.m. This, officials said, is “to respond effectively to Winter Storm Elliot that threatens the public safety of the citizens of the City of North Tonawanda.”. This State of...
Poloncarz: 'There is no emergency service available' in worst hit areas
During a Saturday morning storm briefing, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said there is no emergency service available in the worst hit areas.
3 People Have Died So Far In Blizzard In Buffalo
Sadly, three deaths have been reported during the blizzard in Erie County. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, confirmed the three fatalities on Twitter. The Medical Examiner's office can confirm three fatalities - two in Cheektowaga reported earlier, and one from the City of Buffalo. All other reports are rumors. These three are the only confirmed fatalities. If further fatalities are discovered, those found will be brought to a hospital for evaluation and documentation, and then the Medical Examiner's records will be updated. We hope that the rumors that are out there remain rumors and see no additional fatalities.
Travel Ban On Multiple State Roads In Buffalo Area Due To Blizzard
-I-190 -State Route 5 (Big Tree Road to I-190) A restriction for trucks "Trucks Use Right Lane" on Interstate 81 from Exit 32 (Central Square) to Exit 51 (Alex Bay) starting at noon Friday. In addition to the roads listed above, starting at 6 am also, there will be a...
wnypapers.com
Warming shelters in Niagara County, Buffalo, southern Erie County
Courtesy of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office:. The following warming shelters are open and available to those who may have lost power, are stranded, or experiencing extreme cold conditions. •Cambria Fire Co. 4631 Cambria Wilson Road, Lockport. •Frontier Fire Co. 2176 Liberty Drive, Niagara Falls. •Hartland Fire Co. 8945...
wnypapers.com
All Niagara County government offices closed Dec. 23
In anticipation of the expected severe weather, Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh, in consultation with Sheriff Michael Filicetti, County Manager Rick Updegrove and Director of Emergency Services Jonathan Schultz, on Thursday announced the closing of all Niagara County government offices for Friday, Dec. 23. County leadership will continue to...
State of Emergency: Erie County provides update
Erie County's Public Works commissioner, William Geary, urged drivers to stay off the roads.
wnypapers.com
Travel ban in Niagara County, Tops closed until Monday, and more winter weather updates
On Friday afternoon, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced, “Niagara County has declared a state of emergency due to the severe weather conditions that are impacting travel and safety. Effective 2 p.m., Niagara County will be upgrading the travel advisory to a full travel ban until further notice.”
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
An Oakfield man who repeatedly sexually assaulted a child has been sentenced in Genesee County Court to 14 years in state prison. 58-year-old Robert Ritchey pleaded guilty in October to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Ritchey also was sentenced to 15 years of post-release supervision. He was arrested in April and had more charges filed against him in June after the state police investigation. There were a total of 14 charges against Ritchey that involved a child under age 11.
Get A Misdemeanor If You’re Caught Driving During Travel Ban In Buffalo
There are multiple travel bans currently in place in Western New York due to treacherous travel conditions caused by the blizzard. Anyone caught driving during the travel ban will get a misdemeanor. Driving During The Travel Ban Could Result In A Misdemeanor. The Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz, told WGRZ,
WKBW-TV
Live updates: Christmas weekend Blizzard Warning in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News and 7 Weather teams will continue to provide the latest updates on the blizzard conditions hitting our region this weekend. Blizzard Warning from 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday for Erie, Niagara, Genesee, and Orleans Counties. Winter Storm Warning from 7...
More of Thruway closed, all travel banned in Erie County as storm slams WNY
Update: As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, 134 miles of the Thruway are closed in both direction, from Exit 46 (Rochester/Corning) to the Pennsylvania state line. Syracuse, N.Y. -- What was predicted to be one of the strongest storms in decade has slammed into Western New York, knocking down power lines, closing the New York state Thruway, shutting down the Buffalo International Airport, and making travel nearly impossible in the Buffalo area.
Emergency Shelters and Warming Centers Open In Buffalo
The combination of extremely low temperatures and thousands of people without power can create some dangerous situations for people who are trying to ride out the massive storm that has hit large parts of the midwest, rust belt, and east coast. It has gotten very cold in Buffalo and Western...
