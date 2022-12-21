County Council members choose preferences for local boards, commissions
The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted to send to County Executive Jessica Fitzwater their preferences for various state and local boards and commissions they hope to serve as liaisons to during their time in office.
Fitzwater, D, is expected to formally appoint council members and herself as liaisons to the boards and commissions. The County Council will then vote whether to confirm Fitzwater’s appointments.
Comments / 0