ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

County Council members choose preferences for local boards, commissions

By Jack Hogan jhogan@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago

The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted to send to County Executive Jessica Fitzwater their preferences for various state and local boards and commissions they hope to serve as liaisons to during their time in office.

Fitzwater, D, is expected to formally appoint council members and herself as liaisons to the boards and commissions. The County Council will then vote whether to confirm Fitzwater’s appointments.

Comments / 0

Related
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
7K+
Followers
250
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy