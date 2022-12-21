ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

View from the Hill: Chip the Therapy Dog

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - College life can be stressful, but a four-legged friend has been with students at Western Kentuck University to make things a bit easier. Since July, WKU’s College of Education and Behavioral Sciences has been home to Chip the therapy dog. Chip is a one-year-old,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Local business opens warming station amidst winter blast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warming stations have been crucial to the survival of people who are going without heat or even without a home to remain warm in since late Dec. 22. “It was easy to say, you know what, I have a space, and there’s warm coffee, and...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Warming shelters available now in Warren, Barren and Allen counties

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warming shelters are currently available in Bowling Green, Cave City and Scottsville. In Warren County, the following shelters are available:. 400 West Main Avenue – Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101. Contact: 270-843-3485. Room at the Inn. Contact: 270-599-6401. Tru by Hilton – Stranded Travelers.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Back-2-Back Foundation brings Christmas early for local families

For families across Christian, Todd and Trigg counties, Christmas is coming early, thanks to the efforts of the Back-2-Back Foundation, as they delivered presents Thursday morning. They’re among Santa’s helpers this week, delivering presents to families in need just in time for Christmas, and song writer and country music artist...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Cave City Police Department gives out money to drivers

CAVE CITY, Ky. – Heading into Christmas, the police are on the hunt for regular civilians. With almost $2,000 given away, Cave City Police Department surely helped out someone this week. On Dec., 22, News 40 paid a trip to Cave City and brought to the screen flashes of...
CAVE CITY, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Mike Buchanon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For nearly 30 years, Mike Buchanon has served Warren County as Judge Executive, touching the lives of everyone that has ever lived or visited. He has overseen the growth and development of the area, making it one of the most rapidly growing counties in the state of Kentucky.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Strangers work together to get home for Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 6,000 flights have already been canceled across the nation according to Flight Aware, a flight tracking site. Thursday was the busiest day for Christmas travels. Although, with the winter storm in the Midstate in the evening, several people were stuck at the airport overnight.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Kentucky to the World expands to Bowling Green

Opponents of Skill game machines are creating legislation to make it illegal in the state. Timing of winter deep freeze brings stress to some, relief to others. The holiday season is a time of reunions. With bad weather approaching, Wednesday at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport was literally the calm before the storm.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Utility companies preparing residents for inclement weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some of the coldest weather Southcentral Kentucky has seen in years is rapidly approaching, and utility companies are urging residents to prepare their homes for the anticipated inclement weather. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities stressed the importance of keeping your home safe and warm, while also...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Portion of N. Race Street in Glasgow closed

GLASGOW – North Race Street near downtown is closed from the Happy Valley Intersection to Cherry Street. Officials are on the scene of a gas line fire. A passerby tells WCLU News that units attempted to extinguish the flames but were unsuccessful. It is unclear when the roadway will...
GLASGOW, KY
k105.com

4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives

A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cold Temperatures, Snow, And House Fires Impact Christian County

Bitter cold temperatures and slick roads have resulted in Christian County emergency officials warning residents to stay inside this weekend. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says he remains concerned about the bitter cold. Graham says one of the major problems has been fires. He says people need to...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Winter storm results in lots of accidents

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The snow and below zero wind chills wreaked havoc on Kentucky’s highways and interstates Friday night Dec. 23. A major accident was reported in Edmonson County. Interstate-65 saw multiple collisions forcing the southbound lanes to be shut down at the 63-mile marker, and KSP...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Home Severely Damaged, Family Displaced After Hopkinsville Fire

A fire on Bluebird Court in Hopkinsville severely damaged the home and displaced a family Friday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say flames were coming from a window and smoke was coming from the roof of the structure when they arrived just after 2 a.m. The fire started on a mattress in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Glasgow waste collection delayed due to weather, holidays

GLASGOW — Sanitation services within the city of Glasgow will not be in service Friday due to expected winter weather. Here’s what you need to know. The Glasgow Department of Public Works said this week’s sanitation and recycling collection will not be collected until Friday, Dec. 30. Extra trash will be collected then, too.
GLASGOW, KY
wkdzradio.com

Pennyrile Electric And HES Implement Rolling Blackouts To Protect Power Grid

Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric are joining other Tennessee Valley Authority power customers in implementing rolling blackouts to help preserve the power grid. Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric announced that TVA is requiring all local power companies to implement brief interruptions again this morning to reduce the load on the power grid.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy