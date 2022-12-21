Read full article on original website
WBKO
View from the Hill: Chip the Therapy Dog
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - College life can be stressful, but a four-legged friend has been with students at Western Kentuck University to make things a bit easier. Since July, WKU’s College of Education and Behavioral Sciences has been home to Chip the therapy dog. Chip is a one-year-old,...
WBKO
Local business opens warming station amidst winter blast
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warming stations have been crucial to the survival of people who are going without heat or even without a home to remain warm in since late Dec. 22. “It was easy to say, you know what, I have a space, and there’s warm coffee, and...
wnky.com
Warming shelters available now in Warren, Barren and Allen counties
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warming shelters are currently available in Bowling Green, Cave City and Scottsville. In Warren County, the following shelters are available:. 400 West Main Avenue – Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101. Contact: 270-843-3485. Room at the Inn. Contact: 270-599-6401. Tru by Hilton – Stranded Travelers.
whopam.com
Back-2-Back Foundation brings Christmas early for local families
For families across Christian, Todd and Trigg counties, Christmas is coming early, thanks to the efforts of the Back-2-Back Foundation, as they delivered presents Thursday morning. They’re among Santa’s helpers this week, delivering presents to families in need just in time for Christmas, and song writer and country music artist...
wnky.com
Cave City Police Department gives out money to drivers
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Heading into Christmas, the police are on the hunt for regular civilians. With almost $2,000 given away, Cave City Police Department surely helped out someone this week. On Dec., 22, News 40 paid a trip to Cave City and brought to the screen flashes of...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Mike Buchanon
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For nearly 30 years, Mike Buchanon has served Warren County as Judge Executive, touching the lives of everyone that has ever lived or visited. He has overseen the growth and development of the area, making it one of the most rapidly growing counties in the state of Kentucky.
WBKO
Strangers work together to get home for Christmas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 6,000 flights have already been canceled across the nation according to Flight Aware, a flight tracking site. Thursday was the busiest day for Christmas travels. Although, with the winter storm in the Midstate in the evening, several people were stuck at the airport overnight.
WBKO
Kentucky to the World expands to Bowling Green
Opponents of Skill game machines are creating legislation to make it illegal in the state. Timing of winter deep freeze brings stress to some, relief to others. The holiday season is a time of reunions. With bad weather approaching, Wednesday at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport was literally the calm before the storm.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Request for BGMU rotating outages canceled, residents asked to conserve power
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The TVA has canceled their request requiring rotating outages for our service area, according to BGMU. BGMU and Warren RECC are still asking customers to conserve energy over the next few days during low temperatures. If you experience outages, call 270-782-4302. You can also sign...
WBKO
Utility companies preparing residents for inclement weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some of the coldest weather Southcentral Kentucky has seen in years is rapidly approaching, and utility companies are urging residents to prepare their homes for the anticipated inclement weather. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities stressed the importance of keeping your home safe and warm, while also...
wcluradio.com
Portion of N. Race Street in Glasgow closed
GLASGOW – North Race Street near downtown is closed from the Happy Valley Intersection to Cherry Street. Officials are on the scene of a gas line fire. A passerby tells WCLU News that units attempted to extinguish the flames but were unsuccessful. It is unclear when the roadway will...
wnky.com
UPDATE: Local stores, organizations closed due to inclement winter weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With the incoming dangerous winter weather, many shops and businesses are closing up early for the week. Mammoth Cave, the Glasgow Transit Bus, the Warren County Public Library and a roundup of local stores and agencies are closed Friday to avoid the bad weather. On...
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
wkdzradio.com
Cold Temperatures, Snow, And House Fires Impact Christian County
Bitter cold temperatures and slick roads have resulted in Christian County emergency officials warning residents to stay inside this weekend. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says he remains concerned about the bitter cold. Graham says one of the major problems has been fires. He says people need to...
WBKO
SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS: WBKO wants to see your winter weather photos!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South-central and Western Kentucky will experience an artic blast, including dangerous temperatures and some snow. WBKO News wants to see your snow photos! Submit them below. Please remember to be safe and warm.
WBKO
Winter storm results in lots of accidents
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The snow and below zero wind chills wreaked havoc on Kentucky’s highways and interstates Friday night Dec. 23. A major accident was reported in Edmonson County. Interstate-65 saw multiple collisions forcing the southbound lanes to be shut down at the 63-mile marker, and KSP...
WBKO
UPDATE: Local power companies urging customers to reduce usage, rotating outages canceled
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: As of 12:20 p.m., the TVA has canceled their request that companies rotate power outages. Extreme cold temperatures have created emergency conditions with The Tennessee Valley Authority power system. Local power companies are asking customers to reduce non-essential electric usage. BGMU has begun brief...
whvoradio.com
Home Severely Damaged, Family Displaced After Hopkinsville Fire
A fire on Bluebird Court in Hopkinsville severely damaged the home and displaced a family Friday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say flames were coming from a window and smoke was coming from the roof of the structure when they arrived just after 2 a.m. The fire started on a mattress in...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow waste collection delayed due to weather, holidays
GLASGOW — Sanitation services within the city of Glasgow will not be in service Friday due to expected winter weather. Here’s what you need to know. The Glasgow Department of Public Works said this week’s sanitation and recycling collection will not be collected until Friday, Dec. 30. Extra trash will be collected then, too.
wkdzradio.com
Pennyrile Electric And HES Implement Rolling Blackouts To Protect Power Grid
Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric are joining other Tennessee Valley Authority power customers in implementing rolling blackouts to help preserve the power grid. Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric announced that TVA is requiring all local power companies to implement brief interruptions again this morning to reduce the load on the power grid.
