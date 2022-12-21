ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Lore City Buckeye Trail squeezes past Strasburg

Lore City Buckeye Trail edged Strasburg 52-45 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 21, 2022 at Strasburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
STRASBURG, OH
Canton South rains down on Orrville

Canton South put together a victorious gameplan to stop Orrville 67-52 on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on December 13, Canton South squared off with Canton Central Catholic in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
ORRVILLE, OH
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne posts win at Lewis Center Olentangy's expense

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne pushed past Lewis Center Olentangy for a 51-41 win on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 9, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne took on Perrysburg on December 16 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
WHITEHOUSE, OH
Milford Center Fairbanks collects victory over Richwood North Union

Milford Center Fairbanks charged Richwood North Union and collected a 45-34 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Richwood North Union and Milford Center Fairbanks faced off on December 20, 2021 at Richwood North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
RICHWOOD, OH
Steubenville Catholic Central severs Weirton Weir's hopes

Steubenville Catholic Central charged Weirton Weir and collected a 57-43 victory on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Steubenville Catholic Central and Weirton Weir played in a 52-34 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Bazinga: Early lead pushes Attica Seneca East over North Baltimore

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Attica Seneca East during a 59-26 win over North Baltimore in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. Recently on December 16, North Baltimore squared off with Van Buren in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
Complete command: Lewis Center Olentangy dominates Marion Harding in convincing showing

Lewis Center Olentangy put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Marion Harding for a 66-31 victory in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 9, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Marion Harding took on Bellville Clear Fork on December 17 at Bellville Clear Fork High School. For more, click here.
LEWIS CENTER, OH
Sarahsville Shenandoah wins tense tussle with Barnesville

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Sarahsville Shenandoah passed in a 63-60 victory at Barnesville's expense for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. Barnesville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-10 advantage over Sarahsville Shenandoah as the first...
BARNESVILLE, OH
Struthers dims lights on East Palestine

Struthers ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering East Palestine 65-24 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 16, Struthers faced off against Niles and East Palestine took on Warren Lordstown on December 13 at Warren Lordstown High School. Click here for a recap.
STRUTHERS, OH
Atwater Waterloo outlasts Akron Firestone

Atwater Waterloo trucked Akron Firestone on the road to a 60-42 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 8, Atwater Waterloo squared off with Lowellville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
AKRON, OH
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney rains down on Campbell Memorial

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Youngstown Cardinal Mooney put away Campbell Memorial 50-27 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. In recent action on December 16, Campbell Memorial faced off against Brookfield and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown on December 17 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School. For more, click here.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Bellaire imposes its will on Shadyside

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Bellaire put away Shadyside 57-12 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Bellaire a 23-6 lead over Shadyside.
BELLAIRE, OH
St. Marys ends the party for Maria Stein Marion Local

St. Marys trucked Maria Stein Marion Local on the road to a 46-35 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. St. Marys drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Maria Stein Marion Local after the first quarter.
SAINT MARYS, OH
Fremont Ross manhandles Tiffin Columbian

Fremont Ross built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 54-32 win over Tiffin Columbian during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Fremont Ross and Tiffin Columbian faced off on January 12, 2021 at Fremont Ross High School. For a full recap, click here.
TIFFIN, OH

