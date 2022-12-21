Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Slim Chickens Announces a New Opening In CantonMadocCanton, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Visit the World’s Largest Amish Shopping Village in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Related
richlandsource.com
Lore City Buckeye Trail squeezes past Strasburg
Lore City Buckeye Trail edged Strasburg 52-45 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 21, 2022 at Strasburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Canton South rains down on Orrville
Canton South put together a victorious gameplan to stop Orrville 67-52 on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on December 13, Canton South squared off with Canton Central Catholic in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne posts win at Lewis Center Olentangy's expense
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne pushed past Lewis Center Olentangy for a 51-41 win on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 9, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne took on Perrysburg on December 16 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Milford Center Fairbanks collects victory over Richwood North Union
Milford Center Fairbanks charged Richwood North Union and collected a 45-34 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Richwood North Union and Milford Center Fairbanks faced off on December 20, 2021 at Richwood North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Steubenville Catholic Central severs Weirton Weir's hopes
Steubenville Catholic Central charged Weirton Weir and collected a 57-43 victory on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Steubenville Catholic Central and Weirton Weir played in a 52-34 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bazinga: Early lead pushes Attica Seneca East over North Baltimore
A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Attica Seneca East during a 59-26 win over North Baltimore in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. Recently on December 16, North Baltimore squared off with Van Buren in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Pretty portrait: Warsaw River View paints a victorious picture in win over Crooksville
Warsaw River View tipped and eventually toppled Crooksville 51-33 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 22. In recent action on December 14, Crooksville faced off against New Lexington and Warsaw River View took on Duncan Falls Philo on December 17 at Duncan Falls Philo High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Kinsman Badger delivers smashing punch to stump North Jackson Jackson-Milton
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Kinsman Badger put away North Jackson Jackson-Milton 78-39 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Kinsman Badger and North Jackson Jackson-Milton played in a 67-53 game on February 22, 2022. For...
richlandsource.com
Portsmouth blitzes Ashland Fairview in dominating victory
Portsmouth dismissed Ashland Fairview by a 64-25 count during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Recently on December 8, Portsmouth squared off with Proctorville Fairland in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Complete command: Lewis Center Olentangy dominates Marion Harding in convincing showing
Lewis Center Olentangy put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Marion Harding for a 66-31 victory in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 9, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Marion Harding took on Bellville Clear Fork on December 17 at Bellville Clear Fork High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: East Liverpool earns tough verdict over Alliance Marlington
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as East Liverpool defeated Alliance Marlington 52-50 at East Liverpool High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 16, East Liverpool faced off against Youngstown...
richlandsource.com
Sarahsville Shenandoah wins tense tussle with Barnesville
Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Sarahsville Shenandoah passed in a 63-60 victory at Barnesville's expense for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. Barnesville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-10 advantage over Sarahsville Shenandoah as the first...
richlandsource.com
Struthers dims lights on East Palestine
Struthers ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering East Palestine 65-24 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 16, Struthers faced off against Niles and East Palestine took on Warren Lordstown on December 13 at Warren Lordstown High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Atwater Waterloo outlasts Akron Firestone
Atwater Waterloo trucked Akron Firestone on the road to a 60-42 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 8, Atwater Waterloo squared off with Lowellville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney rains down on Campbell Memorial
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Youngstown Cardinal Mooney put away Campbell Memorial 50-27 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. In recent action on December 16, Campbell Memorial faced off against Brookfield and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown on December 17 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
St. Clairsville comes up short in matchup with Glen Dale John Marshall
Glen Dale John Marshall collected a solid win over St. Clairsville in a 62-43 verdict in West Virginia girls basketball on December 22. Last season, St. Clairsville and Glen Dale John Marshall faced off on December 20, 2021 at St. Clairsville High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Mt. Gilead weathers scare to dispatch Galion
Mt. Gilead walked the high-wire before edging Galion 75-66 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 22. Galion showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-11 advantage over Mt. Gilead as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Bellaire imposes its will on Shadyside
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Bellaire put away Shadyside 57-12 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Bellaire a 23-6 lead over Shadyside.
richlandsource.com
St. Marys ends the party for Maria Stein Marion Local
St. Marys trucked Maria Stein Marion Local on the road to a 46-35 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. St. Marys drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Maria Stein Marion Local after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Fremont Ross manhandles Tiffin Columbian
Fremont Ross built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 54-32 win over Tiffin Columbian during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Fremont Ross and Tiffin Columbian faced off on January 12, 2021 at Fremont Ross High School. For a full recap, click here.
Comments / 0