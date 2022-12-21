ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTN

Musk says he will resign as Twitter CEO once he finds replacement

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Julia Mueller
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9S9n_0jpYncPk00

( The Hill ) – Elon Musk on Tuesday said he’ll step down from his role as CEO of Twitter once he finds someone to replace him, an announcement that comes after a majority of users said he should resign in a poll held on the social media platform.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

With over 17.5 million total votes cast, 57.5 percent of users responding to Musk’s poll said he should step down as Twitter’s head, just weeks after Musk acquired the company and took on the position.

Musk had vowed in posting the poll that he would abide by the results. Another 42.5 percent of users said Musk should not leave the role.

Musk’s tenure as CEO has so far been fraught with controversy as the billionaire moved to slash Twitter staff, scale back on content moderation and change the platform’s user verification system.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
TEXAS STATE
WDTN

Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect spat on deputy during arrest, report says

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana on Friday filed a new charge against Nalah Jackson — accused of abducting two five-month-old twins in Columbus — stacked onto the other charges she already faces. Jackson, 24, received a felony battery by bodily waste against a public safety officer charge for spitting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Check your account: Police warn of grocery store fraud

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Moraine Police Department warns online Kroger customers to check their accounts after a string of allegedly fraudulent charges. According to a release by the Moraine Police Department, multiple customers in Montgomery County reported fraudulent purchases on their accounts after using either Kroger’s online ordering and delivery service or placing a […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Father, son arrested for assaulting deputies in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — A man and his son were arrested in Pomeroy on Wednesday after deputies say they became combative with officers. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to Enterprise Rd. for a reported assault on an elderly male. Authorities say that Caleb Ellis became physically resistant after deputies told […]
POMEROY, OH
WDTN

‘That’s So Raven’ star Orlando Brown arrested in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former Disney Channel television star was arrested in Ohio Thursday morning on a domestic violence charge. According to the Lima Police Department, officers were called to the the 400 block of Baxter Street in Lima on reports of a fight in progress just before 10 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officers […]
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Over 650 without power as severe weather hits Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Hundreds of homes in the Miami Valley are without power as winter storms sweep through the area. According to AES Ohio, 655 homes are currently without power as of 7:13 a.m. Friday. At this time, there is no information on when power may be restored. You can see the outages in […]
WDTN

50-car pileup on Ohio Turnpike leaves 1 dead, multiple injured

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — At least one person is dead and multiple others are injured after about 50 vehicles crashed on the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County Friday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. Photos from a driver on the turnpike show dozens of vehicles crashed along the turnpike, including semi-trucks, pickup trucks […]
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Muni lot decision as Browns prepare for one of coldest home games ever

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Emergency officials are urging people to stay home and off the roads as dangerously cold temperatures impact Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Browns game is scheduled for kickoff at 1 p.m. against the Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, and it’s going to be one of the coldest Browns’ games on record.
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

Ohio murder suspect arrested 18 months later

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred nearly 18 months ago. At 9:42 p.m. on June 26, 2021 CPD responded to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of East Rich Street in the Franklin Park neighborhood. Officers found 25-year-old Dontae Crowder […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Ohio bust

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, task force officers along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted two traffic stops on State Route 104 in Lucasville. The Scioto […]
LUCASVILLE, OH
WDTN

Transcripts reveal link between Trump, Nevada fake electors

New transcripts of closed-door testimony to the Jan. 6 House committee show Donald Trump and his allies had a direct hand in the Nevada Republican Party’s scheme to send a phony electoral certificate to Congress in 2020 in a last-ditch attempt to keep the former president in power.
NEVADA STATE
WDTN

WDTN

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy