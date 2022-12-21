Read full article on original website
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 12/23
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Put on your Santa hat to get ready for the holiday season. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country!
WCJB
ACAR received many donations for animals in the shelter
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Resources received a cozy donation just before the cold Christmas weekend. Camp Run-a-Mutt Gainesville, Second Chance Rescue and Rehoming, and Charlie’s Place Pet Spa and Boutique donated dog beds and blankets to help keep the animals of the shelter warm through the freezing temperatures.
WCJB
TV20 photographer reunites lost dog with Gainesville family
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just days before Christmas, a TV20 crew’s chance encounter with a lost dog led to a family being reunited. One of the TV20 field crews was returning from a story when they found a dog, named Diamond, wandering on 16th Boulevard in Gainesville. Fearing Diamond might get hit, our photographer let the dog inside the car.
WCJB
Church of Hope in Ocala celebrated the holidays with a gathering at “The Diamond A” farm
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Christmas is just 2 days away and residents in Marion County celebrated the holiday down on the farm. The Church of Hope in Ocala along with family and friends brought lawn chairs and blankets and gathered at “The Diamond A” farm. They celebrated Christmas...
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Twix, Douglas, and Brandon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a up the is a pup that is such a treat to be around Twix. This sweet boy loves everyone including cats and is looking for someone to be best pals with.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Chorizo, Shorti, and Haiku
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a very social pup Chorizo. This four-year-old boy does know a few tricks but is looking for someone to teach him a few more.
wuft.org
Gainesville’s first trans minister makes a mark through social justice initiatives
The Rev. Christe Lunsford knew from a young age they had a spiritual calling. After growing up in Louisville, Kentucky, Lunsford, now 55, began seminary preparatory school at 19 years old. But when they came out as transgender, they were met with opposition that pushed them away from organized religion entirely.
MUST WATCH: Florida deputy stops snake and hawk from killing each other
Body camera video shows a deputy separate a hawk and snake that were locked in a deadly battle on a Florida sidewalk this week.
WCJB
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 12/22
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Giveaways, charities, and the debate between hot chocolate or eggnog. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with Wind-FM!
WCJB
Orangetheory Fitness will hold a Workout with Santa event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A festive Workout with Santa event will happen at Butler Plaza on Friday. Trainers are helping families get a head start on their new year fitness goals. The workout will increase your heart rate for 12 minutes helping boost your metabolism and burn more fat and...
WCJB
Gainesville church members donate blankets and caps to St. Francis House
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of a church in Gainesville are warming the hearts of homeless people ahead of freezing temperatures this weekend. The Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church congregation donated 40 brand new blankets and 22 beanie caps. Smiles filled the room as church members gave away cold weather...
Action News Jax
Random act of kindness at an Orange Park restaurant
Orange Park, Fla. — ‘Tis the season to spread holiday cheer, and that’s exactly what a group of people did this week at Texas Roadhouse on Blanding Boulevard. The group met on Facebook and raised money with the intent of surprising a couple of restaurant workers with a big tip.
WCJB
Arnette House will giveaway a used car to family in need in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Arnette House is giving a used car away to a family in need in Ocala. Along with the car, the family will receive gifts and gift cards to grocery stores so they can purchase a Christmas meal. The giveaway will be held at 2310 NE...
WCJB
Family raises money for 14-year-old Demiah Appling’s funeral
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fundraiser is being held to help raise money for the funeral of a 14-year-old whose remains were found in December after months of searching. Demiah Appling, 14, was reported missing from Old Town on Oct. 16. Her body was found about 15 miles away on Dec. 5.
Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
Death investigation underway in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a death in Ocala Thursday morning. Investigators said the death happened in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street Wednesday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The lanes of Northwest 14th Street are closed as the investigation...
The legend of the mysterious "Bardin Booger" is more disturbing than I thought
Palatka, FloridaPhoto byMathew105601 Wikimedia Commons. I don't know if it's simply my luck or it's all of the Lyfts as a whole in Florida, but I keep getting the most interesting drivers. Not bad, thank goodness, but interesting. And the conversation always seems to turn to the weird and haunted around Florida (namely because of me, granted). The drivers always seem to be able to tell that I'm not only a transplant, but that I'm hungry for any stories to collect. Maybe it's something in my eyes, but let me tell you, they always show out for me. And this time was no exception."He's like Big Foot, right? Another version of the Florida Skunk Ape."
Gator Country
“He’s kind of a legend over there in Duval,” Billy Napier said on Treyaun Webb
It wasn’t the finish many had hoped for after missing out on running back Mark Fletcher last week as he committed to Miami, but Florida has everything they need. Treyaun Webb has made a huge impact on this recruiting class already as a devoted recruiter, and Billy Napier expects the Duval legend to have an even bigger impact on the football field for this high-powered run game.
WCJB
Oneway Church will host a drive-thru food distribution
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a drive-thru food distribution in Chiefland on Friday. Volunteers helped prepare for this event Thursday. The distribution will be held at 1560 NW 19th Ave in Chiefland. It will start at 9:45 a.m.
WCJB
Lake Butler Woman’s Club will host a toy distribution
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a toy distribution with Santa at the Lake Butler Woman’s Club on Friday. You can come catch a last minute visit with St. Nick himself before he heads out to start his rounds!. Toys were donated by Florida/Georgia Stuffed Animals for Emergencies,...
