Gainesville, FL

WCJB

ACAR received many donations for animals in the shelter

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Resources received a cozy donation just before the cold Christmas weekend. Camp Run-a-Mutt Gainesville, Second Chance Rescue and Rehoming, and Charlie’s Place Pet Spa and Boutique donated dog beds and blankets to help keep the animals of the shelter warm through the freezing temperatures.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

TV20 photographer reunites lost dog with Gainesville family

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just days before Christmas, a TV20 crew’s chance encounter with a lost dog led to a family being reunited. One of the TV20 field crews was returning from a story when they found a dog, named Diamond, wandering on 16th Boulevard in Gainesville. Fearing Diamond might get hit, our photographer let the dog inside the car.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Twix, Douglas, and Brandon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a up the is a pup that is such a treat to be around Twix. This sweet boy loves everyone including cats and is looking for someone to be best pals with.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Chorizo, Shorti, and Haiku

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a very social pup Chorizo. This four-year-old boy does know a few tricks but is looking for someone to teach him a few more.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Orangetheory Fitness will hold a Workout with Santa event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A festive Workout with Santa event will happen at Butler Plaza on Friday. Trainers are helping families get a head start on their new year fitness goals. The workout will increase your heart rate for 12 minutes helping boost your metabolism and burn more fat and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville church members donate blankets and caps to St. Francis House

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of a church in Gainesville are warming the hearts of homeless people ahead of freezing temperatures this weekend. The Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church congregation donated 40 brand new blankets and 22 beanie caps. Smiles filled the room as church members gave away cold weather...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Random act of kindness at an Orange Park restaurant

Orange Park, Fla. — ‘Tis the season to spread holiday cheer, and that’s exactly what a group of people did this week at Texas Roadhouse on Blanding Boulevard. The group met on Facebook and raised money with the intent of surprising a couple of restaurant workers with a big tip.
ORANGE PARK, FL
WCJB

Family raises money for 14-year-old Demiah Appling’s funeral

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fundraiser is being held to help raise money for the funeral of a 14-year-old whose remains were found in December after months of searching. Demiah Appling, 14, was reported missing from Old Town on Oct. 16. Her body was found about 15 miles away on Dec. 5.
OLD TOWN, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
DESTIN, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Death investigation underway in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a death in Ocala Thursday morning. Investigators said the death happened in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street Wednesday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The lanes of Northwest 14th Street are closed as the investigation...
OCALA, FL
Evie M.

The legend of the mysterious "Bardin Booger" is more disturbing than I thought

Palatka, FloridaPhoto byMathew105601 Wikimedia Commons. I don't know if it's simply my luck or it's all of the Lyfts as a whole in Florida, but I keep getting the most interesting drivers. Not bad, thank goodness, but interesting. And the conversation always seems to turn to the weird and haunted around Florida (namely because of me, granted). The drivers always seem to be able to tell that I'm not only a transplant, but that I'm hungry for any stories to collect. Maybe it's something in my eyes, but let me tell you, they always show out for me. And this time was no exception."He's like Big Foot, right? Another version of the Florida Skunk Ape."
PALATKA, FL
Gator Country

“He’s kind of a legend over there in Duval,” Billy Napier said on Treyaun Webb

It wasn’t the finish many had hoped for after missing out on running back Mark Fletcher last week as he committed to Miami, but Florida has everything they need. Treyaun Webb has made a huge impact on this recruiting class already as a devoted recruiter, and Billy Napier expects the Duval legend to have an even bigger impact on the football field for this high-powered run game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake Butler Woman’s Club will host a toy distribution

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a toy distribution with Santa at the Lake Butler Woman’s Club on Friday. You can come catch a last minute visit with St. Nick himself before he heads out to start his rounds!. Toys were donated by Florida/Georgia Stuffed Animals for Emergencies,...
LAKE BUTLER, FL

