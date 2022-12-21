State leader calls for MGM Springfield to be fined after late sports betting filing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local state leader is calling on the Gaming Commission to fine MGM Springfield $250,000 due to the casino’s late filing for its sports betting license.

In a press release sent to 22News, State Representative Angelo Puppolo says,

This was a missed opportunity to hold MGM Springfield to the fire on community complaints of discrimination, false reporting, and failing to deliver jobs and economic development as promised. State Representative Angelo Puppolo

He adds that not filing the application on time “speaks volumes,” on MGM’s commitment to Springfield.

A spokesperson for MGM Resorts International told 22News that they have no comment.

However, they did refer us to a statement they made last week concerning the host agreement.

“Since opening our doors in 2018, MGM Springfield has achieved all of our development commitments made to the City of Springfield. As the largest private investment in Western Massachusetts, we’re proud that we’ve been able to provide the city with more than $100 million in tax revenue to-date. And although we were closed for nearly four months in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and under significant operational restrictions for ten months, we were able to provide our team members with healthcare throughout and the benefits afforded through our Employee Assistance Fund. We look forward to working with the City of Springfield as it reinvests this revenue in downtown Springfield, and to continue to work towards our shared goal of revitalizing this historic community and reenergizing downtown Springfield.” Dara Cohen, MGM Resorts International

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission approved a Category 1 sports wagering license for MGM Springfield Monday. This decision was deferred previously after calls for multiple clarifications on MGM’s Springfield sports betting application.

