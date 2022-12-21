Registration ongoing for Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament

SOUTH BELOIT—Entries are still being accepted for the 2022 Beloit Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament to be held at Viking Lanes Dec. 26-30.

The entry list was up to 130 bowlers as of Tuesday afternoon, still a bit short of the record 189 who bowled in last season’s event.

Qualifying will be Dec. 26-28. Semifinals are on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and finals on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Advance entries close at 6 p.m. Dec. 26.

Entry blanks are available at greaterbeloitusbc.com.

Janesville native Andrea Brose will try to win her fourth straight Women’s Division title and fifth overall this year. She was Andrea Roeber when she started the string as the Open Handicap winner in 2018. When she won her second women’s title in 2020 it was as Andrea Brose after marrying another former champion, Duncan Brose. His last Open Scratch win was in 2016.

Last year’s title was Andrea Brose’s closest to date. She outscored Amanda Drye 1,082-1,054 in the finals to win with a 4,431 total (221.55 average). Drye was runnerup at 4,389 (219.45).

Ryan Zagar won the Open Scratch title last season. The division hasn’t had a repeat winner since Ryan Griffin accomplished that feat in 2017-18. Rick Reynolds won the Senior title last season and also won in 2019. Keith Kroll won the 2020 crown.

Haley Punzel won the Open Handicap title in 2021.