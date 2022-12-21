ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Beloit, IL

Registration ongoing for Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament

By By Daily News staff
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qyQpV_0jpYm0G800

SOUTH BELOIT—Entries are still being accepted for the 2022 Beloit Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament to be held at Viking Lanes Dec. 26-30.

The entry list was up to 130 bowlers as of Tuesday afternoon, still a bit short of the record 189 who bowled in last season’s event.

Qualifying will be Dec. 26-28. Semifinals are on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and finals on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Advance entries close at 6 p.m. Dec. 26.

Entry blanks are available at greaterbeloitusbc.com.

Janesville native Andrea Brose will try to win her fourth straight Women’s Division title and fifth overall this year. She was Andrea Roeber when she started the string as the Open Handicap winner in 2018. When she won her second women’s title in 2020 it was as Andrea Brose after marrying another former champion, Duncan Brose. His last Open Scratch win was in 2016.

Last year’s title was Andrea Brose’s closest to date. She outscored Amanda Drye 1,082-1,054 in the finals to win with a 4,431 total (221.55 average). Drye was runnerup at 4,389 (219.45).

Ryan Zagar won the Open Scratch title last season. The division hasn’t had a repeat winner since Ryan Griffin accomplished that feat in 2017-18. Rick Reynolds won the Senior title last season and also won in 2019. Keith Kroll won the 2020 crown.

Haley Punzel won the Open Handicap title in 2021.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
anonymouseagle.com

Molly Berezowitz Signs With Marquette Volleyball

The question as to who will replace libero Carly Skrabak in the Marquette volleyball lineup got a little bit murkier on Thursday afternoon as Marquette announced the signing of prep prospect Molly Berezowitz. Berezowitz is a defensive specialist from Burlington, Wisconsin, where she attended Burlington High School. She will join...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Wisconsin Lands 2024 4 Star QB Mabrey Mettauer

Luke Fickell remains hot on the recruiting trail. The Badgers have landed 2024 QB Mabrey Mettauer. Mettauer hails from The Woodlands, TX. According to 247 Sports, Mettauer is a three star QB, but their composite ranking has him as a four star QB. At 6’5 and 215 pounds, this is a big kid the Badgers are getting under center.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Social Media Goes Berserk Over Badgers’ “Baby Trevor Lawrence” Commitment

Luke Fickell stayed hot on the recruiting trail today. The Badgers landed 2024 QB Mabrey Mettauer. Mettauer hails from The Woodlands, TX. A four-star QB who stands at 6’5 and 215 pounds. Mettauer also held offers from schools such as Kansas State, North Carolina, Baylor, Florida, LSU, Houston, Louisville, and many others. Also in the mix was Cincinnati.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Gets Crystal Ball For 6’5″ QB From Texas

Luke Fickell has been showing his recruiting prowess in the first months as the head coach of the Badgers. The 2023 class is looking great despite Fickell getting a very late start. This should make Badgers’ fans very excited about future recruiting classes. If Fickell can do this in a month, imagine what he can do when given the full amount of time to recruit. Fickell could pick up a huge recruit for 2024 this week. Wisconsin gets a crystal ball for QB Mabrey Mettauer.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com

Expected snowfall totals for the Rockford region

The entire Stateline is under a Winter Storm Warning. This will go in effect Wednesday night/Thursday morning and last through Saturday early morning. Snow moves in by 6-7pm for western Stateline cities first such as Galena and Savanna. This will then move further east making it to the Rockford area between 9-11pm. For areas towards McHenry and DeKalb Counties (far eastern portions of the Stateline) after 11pm.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

At least 9 cars pile up on N. Main in Rockford; traffic at a halt

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street north of Latham Street in Rockford is closed due to a serious traffic incident, though first responders say no one is injured. More than 9 cars slammed into each other Friday afternoon on N. Main Street, north of Latham Street in Rockford. Traffic...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Rescue team respond to reports of someone in Rock River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams responded late Friday morning to reports that an individual was spotted in the Rock River. According to Rock Co. dispatch, multiple agencies were called around 11:40 a.m. to a stretch of the river near the 6500 block of Edgewater Driver, in Rock Township. As...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘This is a very unique situation:’ City of Madison extends deadline to remove snow and ice amid winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in at least ten years, the City of Madison has extended the deadline to clear snow and ice off sidewalks surrounding homes until Sunday at 12 p.m. due to the winter storm. “This is a very unique situation,” city housing inspection supervisor JoseMaria Donoso said. “We don’t want people to go outside to...
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Accident near Machesney Park, Involving A Semi

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
Channel 3000

10 restaurants we’re excited about right now

The dining scene is not what it was 10 years ago. Of course, it’s not even what it was three years ago. The pandemic tipped the restaurant model on its head, challenging current restaurants’ operations and playing backdrop to new opens along with dispiriting closures. Through it all, we’ve witnessed just how passionate the people behind local restaurants are and what lengths they’ll go to in order to keep doing what they love. Many have ushered in a new era of creativity and innovation that makes us excited for what’s ahead and what’s happening right now.
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Rockford FD Are Responding To Two Possible Structure Fires

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
ROCKFORD, IL
fox47.com

LIST: Local businesses and services closing due to winter storm

The following local businesses and services have announced they are closed due to inclement weather:. American Red Cross — Holiday Blood Drive is canceled due to winter storm. More info here. Henry Vilas Zoo Lights – light show at Henry Vilas Zoo is canceled for Thursday and Friday; ticket...
DANE COUNTY, WI
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Janesville

Searching For the highest quality hospital perfect in the Janesville region, you are in the exact place. In this post, I’ll provide a few highest quality hospital , that are located in the Janesville. You will get a address, Support Number, Web Page info, average people reviews, and also...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Northbound lanes blocked on I-39/90/94 after crash near Arlington

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two northbound lanes along I-39 near STH 60 are blocked due to a crash involving a jack-knifed semi truck, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. WSP said it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved. State patrol confirmed there are...
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Armed Robbery On The East Side

Afternoon on Rockford’s East side. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an armed robbery that happened yesterday afternoon. Sources told us there was an armed robbery on...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle hit, trooper injured

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle was involved in a crash early Saturday morning that injured one trooper. Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the State Patrol trooper was responding to a crash on I-90/94 in Juneau County, near Wisconsin Dells, when his vehicle was struck by another driver.
MADISON, WI
Beloit Daily News

Beloit Daily News

Beloit, WI
187
Followers
580
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Beloit Daily News has proudly been serving the Stateline area since 1848. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.beloitdailynews.com

 https://www.beloitdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy