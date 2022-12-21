ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buies Creek, NC

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher involved in car accident that sent him to the local hospital

According to TMZ Sports, Sam Williams the Dallas Cowboys draft pick was involved in a car accident that sent him to the local hospital to be checked for injuries. According to the police report, the 23-year old former Ole Miss pass rusher was driving a black Corvette when another car attempted to turn in front of him into oncoming traffic.
DALLAS, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Sean Payton has eyes on the NFL | Building an All-Star cast including Vic Fangio

Sean Payton is so interested in returning to coaching in the NFL that he’s already putting together an all-star staff that includes former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as his potential defensive coordinator, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Payton has been working at Fox as an analyst but he...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Tyler Richardson, DB, Tiffin University | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview

Tyler Richardson of Tiffin is a long cornerback with great ball skills and clean footwork. Check out this exclusive Hula Bowl Spotlight interview with the Tiffin Star. Tyler joins Jimmy Williams the Assistant Director of Scouting for the 2023 Hula Bowl to talk football and learn more about the 6’1 corner. This interview is presented by Carl Black of Orlando. If you are looking for a used or new vehicle, check out Carl Black of Orlando!
TIFFIN, OH
YourErie

Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. On the same night the Steelers retired Harris’ No. 32 — the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chris Olave Injury Update: Could the Saints rookie play through a hamstring injury?

Dr. Jesse Morse talks about the hamstring injury to Chris Olave. Will he play Week 16?.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

How to bet on American Football

If there is one quintessential American sport, then it has to be American Football. Everywhere you look, events and competitions relating to this sport are displayed and promoted. Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of fans of American Football, and it is bound to become even more popular in the future. Aside from sports fans, this particular sport also attracts many bettors as well. This is in part due to having regular seasons and games, but also various stats that are available to bettors.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for December 22, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Panthers claimed DB Justin Layne off waivers from Bears. Broncos designated RB Chase Edmonds to return from I/R. Chargers signed WR Jason Moore and DL Aaron Crawford to their PS. Chargers hosted DL Aaron Crawford for a workout. Minnesota Vikings. Vikings worked out P Brock Martin. New York Giants. Giants...

