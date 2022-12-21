Read full article on original website
Former Denver Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman has passed away at the age of 31 after battle with rare cancer
Ronnie Hillman the former third round pick of the Denver Broncos has passed away at the age of 31. The Hillman family announced the death on Wednesday Night. Hillman was diagnosed with a rare and highly aggressive neoplasm form of cancer that effects young African Americans with sickle cell traits.
Dallas Cowboys pass rusher involved in car accident that sent him to the local hospital
According to TMZ Sports, Sam Williams the Dallas Cowboys draft pick was involved in a car accident that sent him to the local hospital to be checked for injuries. According to the police report, the 23-year old former Ole Miss pass rusher was driving a black Corvette when another car attempted to turn in front of him into oncoming traffic.
Packers at Dolphins: Christmas Day Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction
The Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins received early gifts ahead of their critical Week 16 Christmas Day showdown in
Sean Payton has eyes on the NFL | Building an All-Star cast including Vic Fangio
Sean Payton is so interested in returning to coaching in the NFL that he’s already putting together an all-star staff that includes former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as his potential defensive coordinator, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Payton has been working at Fox as an analyst but he...
Tyler Richardson, DB, Tiffin University | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
Tyler Richardson of Tiffin is a long cornerback with great ball skills and clean footwork. Check out this exclusive Hula Bowl Spotlight interview with the Tiffin Star. Tyler joins Jimmy Williams the Assistant Director of Scouting for the 2023 Hula Bowl to talk football and learn more about the 6’1 corner. This interview is presented by Carl Black of Orlando. If you are looking for a used or new vehicle, check out Carl Black of Orlando!
Steelers’ Pickett on Franco Harris: ‘It Felt Like He Was With Us Tonight’
The rookie quarterback honored the Pittsburgh legend after the team earned a comeback win two days after the franchise great’s death.
Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. On the same night the Steelers retired Harris’ No. 32 — the […]
Chris Olave Injury Update: Could the Saints rookie play through a hamstring injury?
Dr. Jesse Morse talks about the hamstring injury to Chris Olave. Will he play Week 16?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Nikko Remigio, WR/KR, Fresno State
Honors/Captainship’21 3rd Team All-Pac 12 as KR (PFF) Games Watched@CASC, WYUN, @IDBO (MWC Championship), WAST (Bowl) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202214 GP, 14 GS, 74 Rec, 852 Yds, 6 TD, 6 Rush Att, 42 Yds, 2 TD, 21 KR, 480 Yds, 13 PR, 259 Yds, 2 TD.
How to bet on American Football
If there is one quintessential American sport, then it has to be American Football. Everywhere you look, events and competitions relating to this sport are displayed and promoted. Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of fans of American Football, and it is bound to become even more popular in the future. Aside from sports fans, this particular sport also attracts many bettors as well. This is in part due to having regular seasons and games, but also various stats that are available to bettors.
NFL Transactions for December 22, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Panthers claimed DB Justin Layne off waivers from Bears. Broncos designated RB Chase Edmonds to return from I/R. Chargers signed WR Jason Moore and DL Aaron Crawford to their PS. Chargers hosted DL Aaron Crawford for a workout. Minnesota Vikings. Vikings worked out P Brock Martin. New York Giants. Giants...
College Football’s oldest QB changes his mind about entering the NFL and enters the Transfer Portal
Last week Austin Aune the gunslinger from North Texas and oldest college football quarterback decided to enter the NFL Draft. Well, that is not the case now! The 29-year old gunslinger has entered his name in the transfer portal. He graduated in 2012, and enrolled in college for the first...
Former USFL football star thought he was being cut by the Cowboys but instead received some great news
Former USFL star wide receiver KaVontae Turpin thought he was being cut by the Dallas Cowboys when he was called to the owners office, but the news brought him to tears. Turpin was named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster as a kick and punt returner. The former TCU speedster...
