AP News Summary at 8:36 p.m. EST
Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits. BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The biblical town of Bethlehem is marking what is shaping up to be a merry Christmas. Thousands of visitors have descended upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism is the economic lifeblood of this town in the occupied West Bank, and for the past two years, the pandemic kept international visitors away. This year, visitors are back, hotels are full and local shopkeepers have reported a brisk business in the runup to the holiday. The Palestinian tourism minister, Rula Maayah, says this year will be “very much different” than last year. She says pilgrims “from all over the world” are joining the celebrations.
More migrants dropped outside vice president's home in freezing weather on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18 degree weather late Saturday.
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of 'bomb cyclone'
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Thousands of flights were canceled and homeless shelters were overflowing Thursday amid one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the U.S. has seen in decades, with temperatures plummeting 50 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas and forecasters warning of an impending “bomb cyclone” that could make conditions even worse before Christmas.
China’s foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended his country’s position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the...
China stops publishing daily Covid figures amid reports of explosion in cases
China’s National Health Commission (NHC) has stopped publishing daily Covid-19 data, amid concerns about the reliability of the figures after infections exploded in the wake of an abrupt easing of tough restrictions. “Relevant Covid information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference...
A snow-loving camel, a crabby reporter, and a wild road trip: 3 stories show the warmer side of the winter storm
A 6-month-old camel in California got his first taste of snow, and a reporter helped viewers in Iowa get through the storm news by complaining... a lot.
Fire on JetBlue plane landing at JFK causes panic
NEW YORK -- A fire broke out on a plane after it landed at JFK Airport on Saturday. It happened at around 9 p.m. on JetBlue flight 662 from Barbados. According to the FAA, the crew reported a smoking laptop in the cabin. Passengers said smoke quickly started filling the back of the plane.Someone reportedly yelled "Fire!" and other passengers started panicking. A man who was seated in the first row told CBS2 the captain immediately jumped into action. "The captain came flying out of the cabin. He grabbed a fire extinguisher and was doing like an O. J. Simpson over the seats and passengers. The guy was amazing, and put the fire out," said Sean Weed. "It was a complete zoo." The FDNY said 167 people were evacuated using emergency slides. Five passengers had minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
'Life or death.' As Britons buckle under the cost of living crisis, many resort to 'warm banks' for heat this winter
In a community center in central London, a young child plays in a makeshift area as her caregiver rocks her stroller and chats to a friend.
