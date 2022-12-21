ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando police investigate the death of a couple after apparent murder-suicide inside their home

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said two people are dead after a shooting inside of a home on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded just after 5:20 p.m. to a home on Floral Drive to a wellbeing check when they found the two people dead inside, police said.

Update:

Orlando police said the two people found dead inside of a home Tuesday evening died from an apparent murder-suicide shooting.

Officers believe Franco Cianfrano, 74, shot and killed Linda Prater-Cianfrano, 71, inside the home before turning the gun on himself.

Investigators said a gun was found at the scene and they are still working to confirm the exact cause of death.

Neighbors said that they are terrified that something like this happened, especially with Christmas around the corner.

Original report:

Two people were found dead inside a home in Orlando Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were available.

VIDEO: 2 found dead inside Orlando home

See a map of the scene below:

