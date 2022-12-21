ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Streaks alive, stirring change carries OK State, Wisconsin into bowl

By Field Level Media
News-Herald
News-Herald
 4 days ago
The Guaranteed Rate Bowl offers no guarantee when it comes to the best players taking the field on Dec. 27 in Phoenix.

Wisconsin (6-6) and Oklahoma State (7-5) have been hit with heavy attrition, but they'll continue their longstanding streak of bowl appearances when they meet two days after Christmas at the Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field. The Badgers have the third-longest streak at 21 and Oklahoma State is sixth at 17 consecutive bowl showings.

