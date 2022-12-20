Eastern Michigan knocks off San Jose St. in Potato Bowl, nabs first bowl victory in 35 years

BOISE — Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton stood atop the podium, staring at a bowl of spuds. The 53-year old then put on a show. He grabbed three taters and began juggling them like he was auditioning for a spot on the Ringling Bros. roster.

Then Creighton started chucking the potatoes out like they were beads at Mardi gras, hurling the spuds to his players standing on the field.

As far as celebrations go, it’s hard to get much better.

And as far as stories go, it’s hard to get much better than this year’s Idaho Famous Potato Bowl.

Eastern Michigan won its first bowl game since the Reagan Administration on Tuesday, rolling to a 41-27 victory over San Jose State. It was the Eagles’ first bowl game victory since the 1987 California Bowl when it beat, you guessed it, San Jose State.

“We did some things this year that haven’t been done in a long,” Creighton said. “Famous Idaho Potato Bowl champions. It’s the end of my ninth year here and we’ve never heard that.”

Behind nearly 300 yards passing from offensive MVP Taylor Powell, EMU’s offense found its footing in the second quarter. Powell hit receiver Darius Lassiter twice in the end zone, including a 28-yard dime into Lassiter’s bread basket just before halftime.

Just as important was Eastern Michigan’s defense. It still managed to allow over 350 passing yards to San Jose State gunslinger Chevan Cordeiro, but twice stopped the Spartans on fourth down and became the only team this season to pick off SJSU more than once, grabbing three picks.

“We were just hurting ourselves,” Cordeiro said. “That’s about it.”

Incredibly, though, this game flipped on an extra point.

The game’s first 10 minutes were dominated by San Jose State. The Spartans, rocking the blue jerseys on the blue field, seemed poised for a blowout. They scored on their opening possession in just over a minute. Not long after, Cordeiro threw his first of three touchdown passes.

The Spartans led 13-0. Their offense looked like they could march down the field at will. They might have been thinking about what toppings pair best with a nice baked potato.

Then that dang extra point happened. Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Sterling Miles muscled his 6-foot-5, 234-pound frame up the gut and got a hand on the Spartan kick. The ball bounced to EMU’s Tristen Hines, who ran it back nearly 90 yards for two points.

“It definitely impacted the game,” said SJSU coach Brent Brennan. “I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. The frustrating part is we didn’t respond for a quarter.”

It made the score just 13-2, but it was all the momentum Eastern Michigan needed. The Eagles scored the game’s next 31 points en route to its first bowl victory in three and a half decades.

It’s fitting that EMU broke through in Boise. The Eagles’ program is, in some ways, the midwestern version of Boise State. The Broncos play on a blue turf. The Eagles play on a gray turf. The Broncos’ symbol is a hammer. The Eagles’ symbol is a 51-pound pipe wrench. Even the mantras and key words are eerily similar: Tough. Blue collar. Hard working.

“It’s part of who we are. The E Tough,” said Creighton. “These guys have a resolve and a resilience and they do not break. They just continue to fight.”

As he stood on the podium following Tuesday’s win, Powell — the former Missouri and Troy quarterback who took a chance on Eastern Michigan for his final collegiate season — made a prediction about the Eagles.

“This program is going to be different after this,” he told the crowd. “Championships will be expected.”