Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

N.C. State makes 10 3-pointers to beat Louisville 76-64

Casey Morsell scored 15 points from five 3-pointers and North Carolina State pulled away early in the second half to beat Louisville 76-64 on Thursday night for its third straight win. Terquavion Smith made three 3-pointers, Morsell added two more and Jack Clark converted a three-point play during a 20-2...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Gabe Sisk returns to Ballard for senior season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gabe Sisk is back at Ballard. The senior guard originally intended to use his final year of high school eligibility at a California prep school, but decided to return home to rejoin the Bruins. "Feels great to be back with my family and friends," Sisk said....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Ballard hands Collins its first loss of the season

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — The Ballard High School boys' basketball team beat Collins 65-57 on Thursday afternoon. It was the Bruins' third straight victory. Meanwhile, it was the first loss of the season for the Titans. Click on the video above for highlights.
SHELBYVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New Albany boys basketball gets back on winning track

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany High School boys basketball got back on the winning track on Thursday by beating Evansville Central. The Bulldogs topped the Bears 73-56. New Albany's victory comes after it lost its first game of the season this past Saturday at Zionsville. Click on the...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

More than 50 Pet Angel Trees spread across Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In this season of giving, we can't forget about our furry friends. No Kill Louisville, a volunteer organization that works to keep adoptable pets from being euthanized, has organized a Pet Angel Tree program to help shelters care for their animals. They have more than 30...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man found dead outside as weather conditions worsen across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man has died in the Hazelwood neighborhood as winter weather conditions continue to worsen across the Louisville area, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers from the 4th Division responded to a report of a body outside in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

29-year-old Louisville man already in custody facing federal charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man, already in custody for a deadly shooting, is now facing federal charges. Dajuan Simonton was indicted on a weapons charge. Police say the 29-year-old was involved in the kidnapping of Jermaine Sprewer in September of last year. Spewer's body was found days after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD only responding to crashes with injuries, road blocks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Due to weather conditions, Louisville Metro police will only be responding to some crashes. According to LMPD, they will only respond when there is a report of injury or the roadway is blocked. So what should you do if you get in a crash that doesn't...
LOUISVILLE, KY

