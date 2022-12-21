Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contentionEdy ZooLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
N.C. State makes 10 3-pointers to beat Louisville 76-64
Casey Morsell scored 15 points from five 3-pointers and North Carolina State pulled away early in the second half to beat Louisville 76-64 on Thursday night for its third straight win. Terquavion Smith made three 3-pointers, Morsell added two more and Jack Clark converted a three-point play during a 20-2...
WLKY.com
Gabe Sisk returns to Ballard for senior season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gabe Sisk is back at Ballard. The senior guard originally intended to use his final year of high school eligibility at a California prep school, but decided to return home to rejoin the Bruins. "Feels great to be back with my family and friends," Sisk said....
WLKY.com
Ballard hands Collins its first loss of the season
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — The Ballard High School boys' basketball team beat Collins 65-57 on Thursday afternoon. It was the Bruins' third straight victory. Meanwhile, it was the first loss of the season for the Titans. Click on the video above for highlights.
WLKY.com
New Albany boys basketball gets back on winning track
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany High School boys basketball got back on the winning track on Thursday by beating Evansville Central. The Bulldogs topped the Bears 73-56. New Albany's victory comes after it lost its first game of the season this past Saturday at Zionsville. Click on the...
WLKY.com
What to expect traveling around Louisville, southern Indiana during winter weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After getting 2-4 inches of snow Thursday night, and temperatures below freezing, traveling around Louisville and southern Indiana will be more challenging this weekend. Watch the latest forecast in the player up top. Louisville. If you'll be in or around the Metro, the majority of major...
WLKY.com
More than $38 million being reallocated to aid Louisville eviction relief funds
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Funding for Louisville's eviction relief got a big boost from the state on Thursday. Gov. Andy Beshear announced that more than $38.2 million from Team Kentucky's Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Funds would be reallocated to help Louisville renters and landlords. "Helping those most in need...
WLKY.com
16,000 Meals delivered to Louisville, southern Indiana families in need by 'Boxes of Love'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 1,6o0 families across Louisville and southern Indiana will be receiving a Christmas dinner this holiday season via Boxes of Love. The Greater Louisville Labor Union partnered with several other community organizations to collect, bag and box thousands of packages filled with food. "This is...
WLKY.com
LIVE UPDATES: The latest on weather, travel conditions across Louisville region
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While snow is done falling, the impact of an arctic blast will linger throughout the Louisville region. Snow started falling around 8 p.m. on Thursday and fell for hours, leaving 2-4 inches across the area. Temperatures fell drastically, by nearly 50 degrees in some parts between...
WLKY.com
'Please stay home': Beshear says at least 3 Kentuckians dead from winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow may be over, but the dangerous conditions linger. Snow covered roads across Kentucky last night and the extremely frigid temperatures are keeping it there. The wild wind chills are also making it dangerous for anyone to be outside, with frostbite possible after just 15 minutes.
WLKY.com
Going to or coming from Louisville for Christmas? Check interstate conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The road conditions continue to be treacherous in many areas in and around the Louisville area. People are still trying to get to gatherings with family and friends, but with bitterly cold conditions continuing for the holiday weekend, travel will be hazardous. Latest weather: Holiday forecast:...
WLKY.com
Treacherous conditions will make it hard to treat roads in Louisville: Here's the plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Without mincing any words, Mayor Greg Fischer joined city leaders Thursday morning in the metro operations center downtown to send a warning to people in the Metro. "This will be the coldest weather that we've experienced in 30 years or so," Fischer said. Fischer warned all...
WLKY.com
More than 50 Pet Angel Trees spread across Kentuckiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In this season of giving, we can't forget about our furry friends. No Kill Louisville, a volunteer organization that works to keep adoptable pets from being euthanized, has organized a Pet Angel Tree program to help shelters care for their animals. They have more than 30...
WLKY.com
Man found dead outside as weather conditions worsen across Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man has died in the Hazelwood neighborhood as winter weather conditions continue to worsen across the Louisville area, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers from the 4th Division responded to a report of a body outside in the...
WLKY.com
LOOK: Cold air over warm water causes cool, rolling fog over Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What happens when extreme frigid temperatures and high winds meet warm water?. In the player above, watch the fog roll over the Ohio River between Louisville and southern Indiana.
WLKY.com
29-year-old Louisville man already in custody facing federal charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man, already in custody for a deadly shooting, is now facing federal charges. Dajuan Simonton was indicted on a weapons charge. Police say the 29-year-old was involved in the kidnapping of Jermaine Sprewer in September of last year. Spewer's body was found days after...
WLKY.com
Health officials in Louisville say avoid going outside during extreme cold weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The incoming freezing temperatures can quickly put your health at risk. That's why Louisville doctors are urging people to avoid the outdoors as much as possible over the next few days. Extreme low temperatures can cause your body to work harder to keep itself warm, which...
WLKY.com
LMPD only responding to crashes with injuries, road blocks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Due to weather conditions, Louisville Metro police will only be responding to some crashes. According to LMPD, they will only respond when there is a report of injury or the roadway is blocked. So what should you do if you get in a crash that doesn't...
WLKY.com
Louisville nonprofits, grassroots organizations preparing to shelter homeless
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With these bitter temperatures, the situation is dire for those experiencing homelessness. Work has been underway for the past 24 hours to have shelters in place, ahead of Thursday night's snow and Friday's blistering cold weather. "With the incoming weather coming in, we want to make...
WLKY.com
All lanes back open after multi-vehicle crash on I-264 E near Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All lanes are back open on I-264 E after a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday. MetroSafe said that crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Officials said that a semi truck was rear ended by a car causing the semi to hit two more vehicles. Two people were...
WLKY.com
Man found dead in southwest Louisville home; officials deciding whether charges are warranted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting overnight in southwest Louisville. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on John Adams Way, near Dixie Highway, police said. He was found dead inside a home. Police said, "All involved parties for the incident have been accounted for,...
Comments / 0