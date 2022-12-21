Read full article on original website
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
WNYT
Police make second arrest in 2019 homicide
We have new information on a homicide investigation in Schenectady. Police have made a second arrest in the 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. Police arrested Leffon Adams Junior. 20-year-old Clifford Charles Junior has also been charged in the shooting. Foster was shot and killed near Linden and Becker Streets in...
Second arrest made in 2019 Schenectady homicide case
Police have arrested a second suspect connected to the homicide that took place in January 2019.
Albany man admits to October break-in, assault
The Albany County District Attorney's Office said William Crawford, 35, has admitted to breaking into an apartment on Dana Avenue in Albany, where he broke a woman's foot and threatened her with a gun.
WRGB
Woman arrested for assault inside Queensbury Dollar General
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they had to restrain 41-year-old Rachael Howard of Queensbury inside a Dollar General store, after she allegedly attacked a victim known to her. Troopers say this happened on December 19th at about 8:14pm and that the victim of this assault had an order...
WRGB
Two men to serve 10 years apiece on federal drug convictions
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man and a Bronx man were each sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. In pleading guilty, Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, admitted...
Two women from the Capital Region are facing charges after allegedly selling marijuana to teenagers, leading to one of them getting sick.State Police in Rensselaer County began investigating on Thursday, Dec. 15, after receiving a referral from Child Protective Services reporting that a child under…
Police investigate stabbing in Malta
Someone was stabbed around 9:20 p.m. Thursday in Malta, according to a spokesperson for the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
WRGB
Social media post results in felony charge for animal cruelty in Albany
Albany — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday after police say he neglected care for a mixed-breed dog, charging Robert Simmons with felony animal cruelty. The investigation began with a post on the neighborhood app, Nextdoor. An Albany city worker saw a post on the website saying the dog's owner was looking to give the dog a new home, so the city worker inquired on taking a look at the dog to possibly take in. Police say the man went to the owner's home, finding the dog extremely malnourished with open sores all over his body, including all four paws.
WNYT
Two people are under arrest, accused of giving three children marijuana in a Castleton on Hudson home. It happened back in September, and started with a report from Child Protective Services, say state police. They reported a child younger than 15 became ill after smoking marijuana. Kimberly Lyle of Troy,...
WRGB
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
WNYT
Albany man charged with neglecting dog
An Albany man is under arrest, accused of leaving a dog in a crate without food for an extended period of time. Robert Simmons, 37, didn't care for a dog at his home on Myrtle Avenue, say police. A local veterinarian called investigators about a severely malnourished dog. The...
Indictment dismissed in fatal hit-and-run case
The indictment against a Moreau man has been dismissed in a South Glens Falls fatal hit-and-run case. The indictment originally charged John Lincoln-Lynch with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death
State police arrested Kimberly L. Lyle, 23 of Troy on December 16 and Heather M. Martino, 31 of Castleton on December 17. The pair was allegedly involved in giving minors weed.
Saratoga County trio nabbed in underage drinking sting
New York State Police on Thursday released the results of an enforcement project intended to curb underage alcohol sales in Saratoga County.
Hudson Falls man arrested in connection to bank robbery
A Hudson Falls man was arrested in connection to a robbery at the TD Bank in Hudson Falls that occurred on Tuesday. Harry Franklin, 52, is being charged with third-degree robbery.
WRGB
Driver responsible for crash had 5 prior DWIs, revoked license, East Greenbush police say
EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man police say was responsible for a crash Monday was driving with a revoked license, and the current arrest is his sixth DWI in New York, according to East Greenbush police. On December 19, at 5:26 pm, East Greenbush Police were dispatched...
By the time help arrived for a neglected dog found in the region, authorities said the animal was severely underweight and was suffering from multiple open sores on his body, including all four paws. The dog’s owner, 37-year-old Albany resident Robert Simmons, was arrested for animal cruelty Thursday, Dec. 22,...
WNYT
Saratoga Springs mayor blasts district attorney over gag order
City officials in Saratoga Springs are blasting the Saratoga County district attorney – as the ongoing battle over an officer-involved shooting on the city streets continues. An off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont exchanged gunfire with a group from Utica – and was shot by a Saratoga Springs Police Officer,...
Utica man allegedly rapes woman using screwdriver
36-year-old Don Williams of Utica has been given multiple felony charges after allegedly using a screwdriver to rape a woman in an apartment building on December 21.
Last 2 men charged in Schenectady slaying plead guilty
The last two defendants charged in connection with the killing of Jennifer Ostrander on Aug. 2, 2020, on 6th Avenue in Schenectady, pleaded guilty on Tuesday.
