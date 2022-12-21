ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

WNYT

Police make second arrest in 2019 homicide

We have new information on a homicide investigation in Schenectady. Police have made a second arrest in the 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. Police arrested Leffon Adams Junior. 20-year-old Clifford Charles Junior has also been charged in the shooting. Foster was shot and killed near Linden and Becker Streets in...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Woman arrested for assault inside Queensbury Dollar General

QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they had to restrain 41-year-old Rachael Howard of Queensbury inside a Dollar General store, after she allegedly attacked a victim known to her. Troopers say this happened on December 19th at about 8:14pm and that the victim of this assault had an order...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WRGB

Two men to serve 10 years apiece on federal drug convictions

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man and a Bronx man were each sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. In pleading guilty, Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, admitted...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Social media post results in felony charge for animal cruelty in Albany

Albany — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday after police say he neglected care for a mixed-breed dog, charging Robert Simmons with felony animal cruelty. The investigation began with a post on the neighborhood app, Nextdoor. An Albany city worker saw a post on the website saying the dog's owner was looking to give the dog a new home, so the city worker inquired on taking a look at the dog to possibly take in. Police say the man went to the owner's home, finding the dog extremely malnourished with open sores all over his body, including all four paws.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

WRGB

Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County

SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

WNYT

Saratoga Springs mayor blasts district attorney over gag order

City officials in Saratoga Springs are blasting the Saratoga County district attorney – as the ongoing battle over an officer-involved shooting on the city streets continues. An off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont exchanged gunfire with a group from Utica – and was shot by a Saratoga Springs Police Officer,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

