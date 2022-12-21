ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRGB

Woman arrested for assault inside Queensbury Dollar General

QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they had to restrain 41-year-old Rachael Howard of Queensbury inside a Dollar General store, after she allegedly attacked a victim known to her. Troopers say this happened on December 19th at about 8:14pm and that the victim of this assault had an order...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

Missing Schenectady teen Hajile Howard found

A teen who has been missing from Schenectady since last month has finally been found. Hajile Howard, 14, was located by the Schenectady Police, who have confirmed she is safe. The search continues for Samantha Humphrey, who also went missing in November.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Police make second arrest in 2019 homicide

We have new information on a homicide investigation in Schenectady. Police have made a second arrest in the 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. Police arrested Leffon Adams Junior. 20-year-old Clifford Charles Junior has also been charged in the shooting. Foster was shot and killed near Linden and Becker Streets in...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County

SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Albany man charged with neglecting dog

An Albany man is under arrest, accused of leaving a dog in a crate without food for an extended period of time. Robert Simmons, 37, didn’t care for a dog at his home on Myrtle Avenue, say police. A local veterinarian called investigators about a severely malnourished dog. The...
ALBANY, NY

