Woman arrested for assault inside Queensbury Dollar General
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they had to restrain 41-year-old Rachael Howard of Queensbury inside a Dollar General store, after she allegedly attacked a victim known to her. Troopers say this happened on December 19th at about 8:14pm and that the victim of this assault had an order...
Hampton man accused of threatening victims with gun
Police arrested Damien M. Beayon, 37 of Hampton on December 22. Beayon was allegedly involved in a domestic altercation where he threatened victims with a gun.
Missing Schenectady teen Hajile Howard found
A teen who has been missing from Schenectady since last month has finally been found. Hajile Howard, 14, was located by the Schenectady Police, who have confirmed she is safe. The search continues for Samantha Humphrey, who also went missing in November.
Albany man admits to October break-in, assault
The Albany County District Attorney's Office said William Crawford, 35, has admitted to breaking into an apartment on Dana Avenue in Albany, where he broke a woman's foot and threatened her with a gun.
Employee accused of stealing $1,500 from Queensbury Dunkin’
A woman is under arrest, after allegedly stealing more than $1,500 from a Dunkin’ where she worked. Alexia Azan, 19, took the money at the end of the day, but didn’t deposit it or return the money to the shop, say police. Azan was processed in Queensbury and...
Duo arrested on active warrants in Queensbury
State police arrested Donald C. Tomlinson, 40 of Queensbury and Brianna F. Bouley, 24 of Wilton on December 20. The pair allegedly had false identification and active warrants for their arrest.
Police make second arrest in 2019 homicide
We have new information on a homicide investigation in Schenectady. Police have made a second arrest in the 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. Police arrested Leffon Adams Junior. 20-year-old Clifford Charles Junior has also been charged in the shooting. Foster was shot and killed near Linden and Becker Streets in...
SP: Dunkin Donuts employee arrested for stealing funds
State police arrested Alexia L. Azan, 19 of Fort Edward on December 21. Azan was allegedly involved in stealing money from the Dunkin' Donuts she worked at.
Milk truck strikes multiple buildings in New Lebanon
NEW LEBANON, N.Y (NEWS10)- A tractor trailer carrying milk lost control this evening and struck two apartment buildings on Main Street in New Lebanon. The New York State Police state that initial report show no injuries to the driver or residents of the apartment buildings.
Second arrest made in 2019 Schenectady homicide case
Police have arrested a second suspect connected to the homicide that took place in January 2019.
Teen Sickened By Drugs Purchased From Capital Region Duo, Police Say
Two women from the Capital Region are facing charges after allegedly selling marijuana to teenagers, leading to one of them getting sick.State Police in Rensselaer County began investigating on Thursday, Dec. 15, after receiving a referral from Child Protective Services reporting that a child under…
Saratoga County trio nabbed in underage drinking sting
New York State Police on Thursday released the results of an enforcement project intended to curb underage alcohol sales in Saratoga County.
Driver responsible for crash had 5 prior DWIs, revoked license, East Greenbush police say
EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man police say was responsible for a crash Monday was driving with a revoked license, and the current arrest is his sixth DWI in New York, according to East Greenbush police. On December 19, at 5:26 pm, East Greenbush Police were dispatched...
SP: Albany man shoplifts Kohl’s of over $1,000
An Albany man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shoplifting a Clifton Park Kohl's multiple times, stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise. Christopher Freeman, 39, faces two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.
Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
Albany man charged with neglecting dog
An Albany man is under arrest, accused of leaving a dog in a crate without food for an extended period of time. Robert Simmons, 37, didn’t care for a dog at his home on Myrtle Avenue, say police. A local veterinarian called investigators about a severely malnourished dog. The...
Police investigate stabbing in Malta
Someone was stabbed around 9:20 p.m. Thursday in Malta, according to a spokesperson for the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Hudson Falls man arrested in connection to bank robbery
A Hudson Falls man was arrested in connection to a robbery at the TD Bank in Hudson Falls that occurred on Tuesday. Harry Franklin, 52, is being charged with third-degree robbery.
Indictment dismissed in fatal hit-and-run case
The indictment against a Moreau man has been dismissed in a South Glens Falls fatal hit-and-run case. The indictment originally charged John Lincoln-Lynch with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death
Salem Post Office suffers ceiling collapse just before holidays
Just before the final holiday rush, the Salem Post Office suffered a ceiling collapse Friday morning.
