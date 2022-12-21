Gasoline prices continue to fall in Wyoming and nationwide

CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 55.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 30.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.09 per gallon, while the highest was $4.09, a difference of $2 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09 on Monday. The national average is down 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 20 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.