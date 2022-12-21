Wyoming unemployment rises to 3.6% in November, according to DWS

CHEYENNE – The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has reported that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly from 3.5% in October to 3.6% in November.

Wyoming’s unemployment rate was considerably lower than its November 2021 level of 4.0% and slightly lower than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 3.7%.

From October to November, unemployment rates fell in 15 counties, rose in five counties and remained unchanged in three counties. The largest decreases occurred in Washakie (down from 3.4% to 3.1%), Sweetwater (down from 3.9% to 3.6%) and Converse (down from 2.6% to 2.3%) counties. Teton County’s unemployment rate rose from 2.5% in October to 3.8% in November. Unemployment usually increases in Teton County in November, as tourist activity slows between the summer and winter seasons.

In November, most county unemployment rates decreased from their year-ago levels. The largest decreases were seen in Converse (down from 3.4% to 2.3%), Campbell (down from 3.9% to 3.0%), Natrona (down from 4.4% to 3.6%), Sublette (down from 4.2% to 3.6%) and Hot Springs (down from 3.0% to 2.4%) counties. Unemployment rates rose modestly in Carbon (up from 3.1% to 3.4%) and Niobrara (up from 2.6% to 2.9%) counties.

Weston County posted the lowest unemployment rate at 2.1% in November. It was followed by Converse County at 2.3%, Hot Springs County at 2.4% and Crook County at 2.4%. The highest unemployment rates occurred in Teton County at 3.8%, and Natrona, Sublette and Sweetwater counties (each at 3.6%).

Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 278,400 in November 2021 to 283,800 in November 2022, an increase of 5,400 jobs (1.9%).