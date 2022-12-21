Read full article on original website
State Troopers apprehend migrants, one woman struck by vehicle
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrants continued to make the dangerous cross into El Paso by running across Border Highway 375 despite added security. It was a busy day for Texas State Troopers as they apprehended migrants all day. CBS4 witnessed more than 20 migrants make the cross and...
Crash with serious injuries shuts down Border Highway east at Broadway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the Border Highway at Broadway Friday night, according to emergency fire dispatch. All lanes in the eastbound lanes are blocked, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. All traffic must...
Two women die after crash in Las Cruces; other driver charged with vehicular homicide
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The driver believed to be responsible for a Thursday evening head-on collision that killed two women in Las Cruces has been charged with vehicular homicide. The crash happened on Spruce Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Nicholas Esteban Gurrola, 31, of Las Cruces, is charged with...
Police search for 67-year-old man with dementia who went missing in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police are looking for a 67-year-old man who went missing in far east El Paso Thursday. Perry Wilson of Arkansas was reported missing from the 14000 block of Meadow Lawn at 12:49 p.m., police said. He was last seen around 11:04 a.m....
Dozens of migrants continue sleeping on streets even as shelter opens
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Temperatures across the Borderland are expected to plummet over the weekend, which could threaten the lives of migrants sleeping on the streets. El Paso city officials have now opened one of three planned shelters ahead of the freezing weather. "We are cognizant of the...
El Paso teen collects Christmas toys for migrant children
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso teen collected toys to hand out to migrant children on Christmas Day. Miss El Paso Texas Jr. Teen, Alazne Padilla, has been helping migrants since Aug. "I wanted to do this so they could get something for Christmas because I know...
Las Cruces man held without bond following carjacking, pursuit
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man is being held without bond following a carjacking and pursuit on Monday. Officers arrested 36-year-old Adrian Mendez. A judge said Thursday that Mendez was too dangerous to the community and was to be held without bond. Mendez is charged with...
El Paso City Council to vote on extending disaster declaration
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso is already under an emergency declaration, due to the surge of migrants arriving at the southern border. Friday, city council is set to meet to extend that declaration for 30 days or until they see best fit. Mayor Oscar Leeser...
Coat collection held for migrants for winter storm
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Paso del Norte Community Foundation and the Paso del Norte Health Foundation are partnering with local drop-off locations to collect new and gently used winter coats for migrants. With freezing temperatures in our region and the many destinations, winter coats have been identified...
El Paso County launches public survey to gather input on upcoming projects
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — El Paso County is launching the 2024 Strategic Plan Engagement Survey to help identify new projects for the upcoming years. County officials want to know what focus areas should be made priorities over the next four years. The community is invited to share their...
Sacred Heart Church opens doors for all migrants regardless of status, ahead of cold front
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Severe cold weather made its way to the Borderland. Temperatures will drop drastically during the night. Still, several migrants were out on the streets of El Paso despite the city of El Paso opening temporary shelters for migrants. The migrants that were on the...
El Paso County Sheriff's Office holds Basic Peace Officer graduation class of 22-01
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Richard D. Wiles held the graduation ceremony for the Basic Peace Officer class of 22-01. The ceremony was held Thursday at 10 a.m. The group of hard-working individuals was honored for their many hours of study,...
City of El Paso opens warming centers ahead of winter storm
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The National Weather Service forecasts a winter storm that could bring the coldest temperatures of the season so far over the weekend. The Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Health cautions and reminds the community to take preventative actions and stay safe. Residents are advised to:
7th annual veterans food drive held Thursday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The seventh annual veterans food drive was held Thursday. The event was held by the El Paso Veterans and Riders Association. The event began at 9 a.m. at the El Paso Lodge 130 Masonic Building located at 1505 Magruder St. The EPVRA and Gunslingers...
Salvation Army in El Paso says it's falling behind on fundraising goal
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — The Salvation Army in El Paso said it is falling behind its goal for its annual Red Kettle Campaign. The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year. They said they will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas...
Molina Healthcare of Texas hosts El Paso holly jolly holiday giveaway event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Molina Healthcare of Texas, in partnership with Paso del Norte Pediatrics, hosted a Holly Jolly Holiday Giveaway event for the El Paso community, providing holiday treats to support quality family time together this season. One hundred gingerbread houses and cookie decorating kits were available...
El Pasoans share Christmas spirit with those in need
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — While the quiet whispers and worries of the unknown move around the streets of downtown El Paso a quiet song sung by a handful of people grows stronger. “Look around right. It’s critical,” said El Pasoan Teresa Sotelo. A group of El...
UTEP to face Kent State at WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational championship
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso men’s basketball team will be facing off against Kent State in the championship contest of the 61st-annual WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational. UTEP is playing in its 47th championship game at the tournament. This will...
