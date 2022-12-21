ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Thousands of AEP customers without power in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Power outages are hitting thousands of homes in Central Ohio on Friday. AEP Ohio workers have their hands full and are working around the clock as they prepare to restore power in the city of Columbus. On Thursday, AEP Ohio announced 1,800 lineworkers, contractors and...
Nalah Jackson arrested in Indiana, Kason Thomas not with her

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson was arrested Thursday in Indiana. Columbus police said 5-month-old Kason Thomas has not been located and added that Jackson is not cooperating with law enforcement. At approximately 2 p.m. Jackson was taken into custody by Indianapolis Metro Police, Columbus Police Chief...
Ohio AMBER Alert: Dion Green offers $10K reward, Mayor Ginther issues scam alert

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kason Thomas' loved ones looked all over the Dayton area for him the last two nights, but Thursday, the search is returning closer to home. Thomas and his 5-month-old twin brother Kyair were inside their mother's car when she ran into a Donatos Pizza location to pick up a DoorDash order in the Short North area Monday night. When she came out, the car, and her babies, were gone.
Gov. DeWine appoints Joe Deters to Ohio Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that he is appointing Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Joe. Deters to the Ohio Supreme Court. Deters will fill the vacancy left by Justice Sharon Kennedy, who recently was elected as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. “Joe...
Preparing for the artic blast

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — American Electric Power reminds customers to be prepared ahead of the winter blast. AEP Ohio Customer Experience Manager, Jay Garrett, says to make sure you know where your flashlights are, have extra batteries, and before you go to bed tonight to charge your phone. Garrett...
Preparing your car for the winter storm

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The First Warning weather experts are forecasting quickly-changing road conditions as the storm moves in overnight Thursday into Friday. A spokesman for AAA Ohio said drivers should stay home, if possible. But, millions of Americans are expected to hit the road because of the Christmas holiday.
