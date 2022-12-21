Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Pregnancy-Related Risks May Be Lower With Buprenorphine for OUD vs Methadone
New research may indicate a potential advantage of buprenorphine use for opioid-use disorder (OUD) during pregnancy instead of methadone. New Brunswick, New Jersey — Led by Elizabeth A. Suarez, PhD, MPH, from the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research, new research may indicate a potential advantage of buprenorphine use for opioid-use disorder (OUD) during pregnancy instead of methadone. Maternal and neonatal outcomes were investigated among a cohort of pregnant women, with lower infant-related risks seen in connection with buprenorphine use.
ajmc.com
Top Articles From Evidence-Based Oncology™ in 2022
In 2022, the most-read articles published in Evidence-Based Oncology™ included the latest updates in cancer treatments, the promises and challenges of technology, and a look at the shifting landscape of care delivery. The latest updates in cancer treatments, the promises and challenges of technology, and a look at the...
ajmc.com
FDA Approves Bispecific Antibody Mosunetuzumab for R/R Follicular Lymphoma
The approval makes mosunetuzumab the first in its class approved to treat follicular lymphoma and comes shortly after data from a phase 2 trial was presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology. The FDA has approved mosunetuzumab-axgb (Lunsumio; Genentech), a bispecific antibody for the treatment of...
ajmc.com
Does Pooling Make Sense?
The Enhancing Oncology Model allows pooling of groups of practices for quality measurement, which was not permitted under the OCM. Moderator Stuart Staggs, MSIE, senior director, strategic programs, The US Oncology Network, and our panelists discuss a provision of the Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM) which would allow pooling of smaller practices into a larger group for quality measurement purposes. Not everyone thinks it's great idea. Panelists Stephen Schleicher, MD, MBA, chief medical officer, Tennessee Oncology, Kashyap Patel, MD, CEO, Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates and Community Oncology Alliance president, and Fred Divers, MD, chief medical officer, American Oncology Network and medical oncologist, Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute of Arkansas, discuss the concept.
ajmc.com
Dr Sachin Jain on Combining SCAN Group and CareOregon: “We’re Trying to Build a Very Different Kind of Company”
The combined resources of CareOregon and SCAN Group’s health plan and care delivery subsidiaries, operating under the HealthRight umbrella, will have revenues of $6.8 billion and will serve nearly 800,000 health plan members. In recent weeks, news about some of America’s health systems has not been good. Leading institutions...
ajmc.com
Neoadjuvant Immunotherapy Promising in CRC, but Long-term Data Needed, Says Dr Kristen Ciombor
Kristen K Ciombor, MD, MSCI, associate professor at Vanderbilt University, explains that results of neoadjuvant immunotherapy in colorectal cancer are promising, but long-term data is still needed. While not yet standard of care, neoadjuvant immunotherapy is showing positive responses in patients with colorectal cancer when using this type of experiemental...
ajmc.com
Top 5 Most-Read Skin Cancer Articles of 2022
BRAF mutations were addressed in depth this year, having been mentioned in 3 of this year’s top 5 articles. Also discussed were a first-in-its-class combination treatment approval and potential indicators of increased skin cancer risk. BRAF mutations were addressed in depth this year on AJMC.com’s skin cancer page, having...
ajmc.com
Kidney Tubular Secretion Associated With Faster eGFR Decline
Lower estimated tubular secretion was found to be associated with a faster decline of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) but wasn’t associated with progression of chronic kidney disease or cardiovascular disease. Faster decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) was found to be associated with lower estimated tubular secretion...
ajmc.com
Dr Hossein Kazemi on Identifying Eligible Patients With MM for De-escalation
M. Hossein Kazemi, MD, medical oncologist and hematologist, Astera Cancer Care, discusses emerging tools to use to identify patients with multiple myeloma for de-escalating treatment. M. Hossein Kazemi, MD, medical oncologist and hematologist, Astera Cancer Care, speaks about emerging tools in patient assessment for de-escalation treatment for individuals with multiple...
ajmc.com
Top 5 Most-Read Multiple Myeloma News of 2022
The most-read multiple myeloma (MM) articles of the year included the topics of novel treatments, the role of gene expression influence on MM, and more. The top 5 most-read articles on multiple myeloma (MM) on AJMC.com explored the emergence of new treatment options for MM such as autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and teclistamab, as well as possible changes in diagnostic measurement terminology and potential future treatments.
ajmc.com
Adjuvant Baricitinib, Topical Corticosteroids Show Long-term Efficacy in Moderate-to-Severe AD
Adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in the phase 3 BREEZE-AD7 study showed sustained improvement of AD signs and symptoms after 68 weeks with combination treatment of bariticitinib and topical corticosteroids. Combination therapy of baricitinib and topical corticosteroids (TCS) showed clinically meaningful sustained efficacy in the treatment of adult...
ajmc.com
PASI Score Benefits and Limitations
Maria Lopes, MD, MS, provides an overview on the PASI scoring system. Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: Let's transition into the discussion around treatment considerations. Let's discuss the importance of treatment considerations and patients' perspectives when we're selecting in sequencing treatments. Dr. Lopes, I have a question for you. How does the PASI score measure the level of severity for psoriasis and what limitations exist with using this scoring system in darker skin phototypes that maybe have less diagnosis or clinicians have been less trained around?
ajmc.com
Patient Outcomes Impacted by HoFH
Dr Brinton provides insights regarding prognosis for patients with HoFH. Eliot Brinton, MD: There is a huge impact in terms of cardiovascular disease with FH [familial hypercholesterolemia] in general, and with homozygous FH in particular. That really is the story behind homozygous FH. In simple garden variety hypercholesterolemia, people will get their heart attack or stroke, age 50, 60, 70, 80 [years old], something like that. If they have heterozygous FH, then they're going to get it maybe as early as in their 30s, or 40s, or 50s. Possibly not until they're 60. If someone has homozygous FH, they can have severe cardiovascular outcomes including heart attack, stroke, etc. not only in adolescence, but even in childhood. There are kids that have heart attacks at age 5 or 10 [years old].
ajmc.com
Top 5 Most-Read Immuno-Oncology Articles of 2022
In 2022, the most-read news about immuno-oncology included an FDA approval for liver cancer, research findings on other potential therapies for liver cancer, a Q&A with a COTA Healthcare executive about how real-world evidence has changed, new possibilities for patients with solid tumors, and more. In 2022, the most-read news...
ajmc.com
Biosimilars Are a "Wonderful" Option for Patients With Cancer, Says Susan Sabo-Wagner
Biosimilars are a wonderful option for patients, but the growing number available can be challenging to manage when different payers prefer different agents, said Susan Sabo-Wagner, MSN, RN, OCN, executive director of clinical strategy for Oncology Consultants of Houston, Texas. Biosimilars provide more options for patients and savings for practices,...
Comments / 0