25 years of reporting in ENC: My story
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -All this year I have been marking 25 years of reporting and anchoring at WITN. I revisited the first story I ever did, took a look at the biggest mystery I’ve covered, and caught up with some familiar faces over the years. As I close out this look back and head into year 26, I wanted to do so on a more personal note.
2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
Could Washington see a by-pass in its future?
North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is considering the possibility of adding a by-pass in Washington to alleviate increased traffic congestion that is headed north or east of the city.. The project is in its infancy and it’s yet to be determined if a by-pass will materialize, according to Jeff...
Massive storms are rolling across the U.S. cancelling thousands of flights
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Tis the season for travel, with AAA reporting that nearly 113 million Americans will hit the roads or take to the skies this Christmas. But nasty weather is already snarling plans for thousands of people, especially those trying to fly home for the holidays. Currently, over 2,000...
Look At Those Lights contest winner announced
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s time to crown this year’s Look At Those Lights contest winners! We’ve had another year of stellar submissions, but there can only be one grand prize winner!. This year’s grand prize winner of a $300 Visa gift card is Carolyn Horn and...
Man spreads Christmas cheer at North Carolina prison
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to over 300 inmates and staff at Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them that hope that […]
North Carolina woman scores $400,000 top prize from scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Halifax County woman as scored a big win on a scratch-off ticket. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Bobbitt bought...
Lawyer fatally shot by client died a hero, law firm partner says
Updated: A North Carolina personal injury lawyer who was shot and killed by a client Monday died while trying to save others, the managing partner of his law firm says. Police identified the slain lawyer as Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, North Carolina, report WTVD and WRAL. The shooting happened...
North Carolina Man 'Totally Shocked' After Hitting Lottery Jackpot
The winning numbers had a special connection to the lucky player.
Lottery wins will lead to happy holidays for two North Carolinians in Fayetteville and Wilson
"I was totally shocked to be frank with you."
North Carolina Lottery Winner's Wife 'Started Shaking' After Major Win
"I told her, 'Don't freak out and have a heart attack before we can get the money,'" he joked.
‘Miracle Dog’ in Pitt County in need of adoption
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Kimberly Jones received a call from her daughter a few weeks ago that she had found a stray dog on the side of the road. The dog had cuts all over him, a huge scar and was bleeding. He couldn’t even stand due to exhaustion and anemia, so they took him […]
One Eastern North Carolina ministry is focused on giving this holiday season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Christmas is only days away and though everyone loves receiving gifts, for Hope of Glory Ministries, the real gift is giving. After 21 years of service, Hope of Glory Ministries is expanding after seeing the influx in need following the global pandemic and rise of inflation.
What were empty shelves are now full of food and excitement for residents of Grifton
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Grifton has been without a grocery store for nearly three years but that all changed Wednesday, December 21st when the doors to Food Pride finally opened after years of planning. The occasion was marked by a prayer before customers walked in and then...
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A law firm said that one of their attorney’s sacrificed themselves to save others during a shooting Monday afternoon. Gene Riddle of Riddle and Brantley spoke to WITN Tuesday afternoon about attorney Patrick White who was killed in a shooting at their Goldsboro location. Riddle...
Mechanics offer advice for drivers ahead of bitterly cold weekend
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures are quickly dropping here in the Carolinas with lows expected below freezing tonight. That can cause problems for families planning road trips for Christmas weekend. However, if you take the proper safety measures, you shouldn’t have any issues. It’s important to take it slow and...
Mother continues appeal for help in finding son last seen in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mother is continuing to appeal to the public for help in searching for her son who has been missing since early December. Khalil Jefferson was reported missing to Greenville police back on December 2nd. The man’s car was found parked at Greensprings Park which has...
Goldsboro bank ATM broken into, money taken, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police continue to investigate after an ATM was broken into early Friday morning. Around 4:13 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank branch at 106 North Spence Avenue in reference to an ATM burglar-alarm call, police said. After arriving, officers found the ATM had...
Onslow County man’s wife ‘started freaking out’ after $100,000 win
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A trip to the movies turned into a hefty payday for one lucky Onslow County man. After seeing a movie with his wife Sunday night, Teddy Sparks of Hubert stopped at a convenience store to buy a scratch-off and discovered a $100,000 prize. “My wife was scratching the ticket and then her […]
I’ll be home for Christmas
The Christmas season is a time when people return to their hometowns to celebrate the holiday with loved ones. On Friday, I will be traveling back home to Monroe, North Carolina to spend time with my family. Monroe is not home just because that’s where I was born and raised. It’s home, because that’s where I have special memories of learning how to rollerblade with my cousins in our grandparent’s driveway, it’s where I formed lifelong friendships at school and where I got my first newspaper gig.
