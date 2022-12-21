ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 years of reporting in ENC: My story

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -All this year I have been marking 25 years of reporting and anchoring at WITN. I revisited the first story I ever did, took a look at the biggest mystery I’ve covered, and caught up with some familiar faces over the years. As I close out this look back and head into year 26, I wanted to do so on a more personal note.
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Could Washington see a by-pass in its future?

North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is considering the possibility of adding a by-pass in Washington to alleviate increased traffic congestion that is headed north or east of the city.. The project is in its infancy and it’s yet to be determined if a by-pass will materialize, according to Jeff...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Look At Those Lights contest winner announced

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s time to crown this year’s Look At Those Lights contest winners! We’ve had another year of stellar submissions, but there can only be one grand prize winner!. This year’s grand prize winner of a $300 Visa gift card is Carolyn Horn and...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Man spreads Christmas cheer at North Carolina prison

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning.   Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to over 300 inmates and staff at Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them that hope that […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $400,000 top prize from scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Halifax County woman as scored a big win on a scratch-off ticket. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Bobbitt bought...
ENFIELD, NC
ABA Journal

Lawyer fatally shot by client died a hero, law firm partner says

Updated: A North Carolina personal injury lawyer who was shot and killed by a client Monday died while trying to save others, the managing partner of his law firm says. Police identified the slain lawyer as Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, North Carolina, report WTVD and WRAL. The shooting happened...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

‘Miracle Dog’ in Pitt County in need of adoption

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Kimberly Jones received a call from her daughter a few weeks ago that she had found a stray dog on the side of the road. The dog had cuts all over him, a huge scar and was bleeding. He couldn’t even stand due to exhaustion and anemia, so they took him […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Mechanics offer advice for drivers ahead of bitterly cold weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures are quickly dropping here in the Carolinas with lows expected below freezing tonight. That can cause problems for families planning road trips for Christmas weekend. However, if you take the proper safety measures, you shouldn’t have any issues. It’s important to take it slow and...
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro bank ATM broken into, money taken, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police continue to investigate after an ATM was broken into early Friday morning. Around 4:13 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank branch at 106 North Spence Avenue in reference to an ATM burglar-alarm call, police said. After arriving, officers found the ATM had...
GOLDSBORO, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

I’ll be home for Christmas

The Christmas season is a time when people return to their hometowns to celebrate the holiday with loved ones. On Friday, I will be traveling back home to Monroe, North Carolina to spend time with my family. Monroe is not home just because that’s where I was born and raised. It’s home, because that’s where I have special memories of learning how to rollerblade with my cousins in our grandparent’s driveway, it’s where I formed lifelong friendships at school and where I got my first newspaper gig.
MONROE, NC

