Grand Junction, CO

westernslopenow.com

Mesa county and its cities are releasing their 2023 budgets

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— Fruita city council members have approved a new budget for the city in 2023. The 30-million-dollar budget will go towards improving the city in several ways including new electric vehicle charging stations, land improvements, transportation improvements, and upgrades to parks and playgrounds. The bulk of the funds is aimed at revitalizing South Mesa Street.
FRUITA, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

These Are the Restaurants That Just Opened In Grand Junction

Have you seen all the restaurants that have opened recently in Grand Junction?. We are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cracker Barrel in Grand Junction out by Mesa Mall. That seems to be the restaurant that has everyone's attention and the anticipation is growing. Perhaps, in 2023 we'll see some physical developments on that front at the old Sutherland's location. The Cracker Barrel website indicates the company expects to open 3-4 new restaurants in 2023 but does specify locations. We are hoping 2023 is Grand Junction's year.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Road To Recovery: Steel Beam Crushes Grand Junction Welder’s Leg and Hand

The holiday season is a terrible time for a heart-wrenching story, but this one needs your attention. Grand Junction's Allie Dorsey is 25 years old and has lived a very active lifestyle. She is an avid motocross racer, car builder, rock climber, welder, and lifeguard. Unfortunately, a horrific accident has changed her life forever. Thankfully, Allie is still alive, but she will never be the same again.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Truck slams into business on Patterson Road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews raced to a truck that ended up inside the Western Rockies Eye Center’s Optical store. We know there is extensive damage to the building. Emergency crews are working to remove the wreckage. The truck damaged two other cars and caused minor injuries...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

Remains found by Colorado hunter identified after 25 years

Skeletal remains found by a hunting guide at a Colorado overlook in 2019 have been identified thanks to forensic genetic genealogy technology. The remains, found three years ago at an overlook in Gateway, were identified as Larry Dean Watts, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that Watts, 48 at the time, was last seen with his brother. He went missing in 1997.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

KJCT 1220 MESA CO HOMELESS

MESA COUNTY, CO
westernslopenow.com

GJ is Down to 3 Options for New Police Chief

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— Three months after former Police Chief Doug Shoemaker stepped down, the bidding for his now vacant position has heated up. The city says they built a “candidate profile” for their top candidates using public input and then took the search national. They have now narrowed that pool down to three, including the now interim chief, matt smith, Andy Harvey who’s served four years in two cities as chief of police in Pharr and Palestine Texas, and Jim Hughes, the Former chief of police in Maricopa Arizona where he spent ten years as chief.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

