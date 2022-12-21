ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

Sandia Elementary returns to in-person learning Wednesday

By Angel Oliva
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aksgi_0jpYjIoU00

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools announced that Sandia Elementary School will be returning to in-person learning following one day of remote learning due to issues with the school heating system.

CMS said the school had to go to remote learning on Tuesday to allow for the repair of its gas lines that were interfering with the school heating system.

Officials said repairs are complete and school will be held as usual.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Parkview Elementary in Clovis placed on ‘lockdown’

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Municipal Schools reported that Parkview Elementary School in Clovis was placed on lockdown on Wednesday. Officials detailed that at around 11:45 a.m., the school was placed in lockdown as recommended by the police due to “law enforcement activity” in the area near the school. The lockdown, according […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Curry County receives $6 million with “Quality of life” grant

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Curry County announced that they have been awarded a $6,500,000 Regional Recreation Centers “Quality of Life” grant from the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration. According to a Curry County press release, the grant aims to help the County’s plan to demolish the existing 60-year-old livestock barns […]
CURRY COUNTY, NM
footballscoop.com

Eastern New Mexico announces head coaching change

Tye Hiatt has resigned as Eastern New Mexico's head coach, the program has announced. "I want to thank the ENMU administration for the opportunity to be apart of this program the past two years," said Hiatt. "These players and coaches have changed my life for the better and I know that they will be successful in their future endeavors."
PORTALES, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 arrested in relation to recent homicide in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to the recent homicide of 27-year-old Ismael Zachery Martinez. According to a news release from the office, officials arrested Cesar Rascon-Chacon in relation to the recent homicide. Rascon-Chacon was charged with “Murder,” “Felon in Possession of a […]
CURRY COUNTY, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hereford man sentenced to 50 years in federal prison

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Hereford man was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years in federal prison for “conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine,” “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine,” and “possession of a firearm by a convicted felon” following a jury trial in August 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. Gilbert […]
HEREFORD, TX
yournewsnm.com

DRIVE BY SHOOTERS IDENTIFIED

On December 13th, 2022 at 1:46 p.m., Clovis Police Dispatch received a 911 call from a male and female who stated their vehicle had just been shot multiple times while they were sitting inside of it, while parked in front of their residence in 500 block of W. 17th St.
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy