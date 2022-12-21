Sandia Elementary returns to in-person learning Wednesday

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools announced that Sandia Elementary School will be returning to in-person learning following one day of remote learning due to issues with the school heating system.

CMS said the school had to go to remote learning on Tuesday to allow for the repair of its gas lines that were interfering with the school heating system.

Officials said repairs are complete and school will be held as usual.