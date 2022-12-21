BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just days before Christmas, one Bryan man is fighting for his life after a motorcycle crash. Back on Dec. 6, Johnathan Gomez was driving his motorcycle around 6 p.m. While on the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue, he was hit by a pickup truck. According to authorities, Gomez was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and later taken by medical helicopter to a trauma hospital.

