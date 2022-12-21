Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA MAN KILLED IN A MIDLAND TRAFFIC CRASH
A Navasota man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday night in Midland. 61-year-old Michael Kennedy was a passenger in a 2002 Ford Expedition driven by 36-year-old Michael Galvin of Cypress. 46-year-old Tyler Clark of Montgomery was also a passenger in the vehicle. According to DPS reports,...
kwhi.com
ABILENE MAN KILLED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY CAR NEAR CALDWELL
An Abilene man was killed Tuesday night in an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 21 near County Road 103, west of Caldwell. DPS reports that just before 8 p.m., a 2012 Infiniti passenger car traveling eastbound struck a pedestrian that entered the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as 23-year-old Michael Carter, was...
KBTX.com
Highway 290 in Waller County reopens following crash
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. A major crash Thursday morning has forced lane closures on the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 near the Waller County line. Hazmat crews and law enforcement say the cleanup could take several hours and ask people to avoid...
KBTX.com
Highway 79 reopens following 18-wheeler in Robertson County.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. An early morning crash is blocking lanes of traffic on Highway 79 near the Sanderson Farms Feed Mill, according to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office. An alert from the agency says the crash location is about four...
One dead in Highway 80 crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas DPS says one man is dead and three more are in the hospital after a deadly crash on Highway 80. Investigators say that the crash happened just one mile west of Midland on Highway 80 on Wednesday, December 21, at 6:40 pm. They say that a vehicle trying to enter from a service road […]
Extinguished structure fire in Elgin, road opened
ELGIN, Texas — A residential road has been reopened after a structure fire in Elgin on Saturday afternoon. At 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Travis County Emergency Services District 12 (TCESD12) and Travis County Fire Rescue were called out to the scene of a structure fire in the 22000 block of Ann Showers Drive.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA MAN GETS PRISON TIME FOR HIT AND RUN
A Montgomery County jury has sentenced a Navasota man to 13 years in prison after he fled the scene of a fatal traffic crash. 37-year-old Matthew Brian Davis was found guilty of Failure to Stop and Render Aid-Accident Involving Death, which is a second-degree felony. The accident occurred on November...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN KILLED IN THREE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 290
A Brenham man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Highway 290 West. DPS reports the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near Shady Acres Lane, between Brenham and Burton. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of Highway...
Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
KBTX.com
Bryan man faces long road to recovery after motorcycle crash
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just days before Christmas, one Bryan man is fighting for his life after a motorcycle crash. Back on Dec. 6, Johnathan Gomez was driving his motorcycle around 6 p.m. While on the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue, he was hit by a pickup truck. According to authorities, Gomez was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and later taken by medical helicopter to a trauma hospital.
kwhi.com
POWER OUTAGES REPORTED AROUND AREA FOLLOWING ARRIVAL OF COLD FRONT, HIGH WINDS
Power was restored at midnight to nearly 500 Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative members in Lee and Washington counties after an outage late Thursday night. Bluebonnet said around 11 p.m. that it was making repairs to equipment that caused an outage along Highway 290, north of Ledbetter. Approximately 489 members were affected.
myaggienation.com
Missing Texas A&M student’s vehicle found in Austin
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been heard from since Friday, had his vehicle located in an Austin parking lot Thursday afternoon. The vehicle — a 2009 silver Lexus ES350 four-door sedan with a Texas license plate numbered BS2C737 — was found unoccupied with no sign of Hoang. State and local law enforcement officials are investigating and will be processing the car.
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigate early morning shooting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Westwood Main Drive. Witnesses on scene told KBTX shots were fired into the home. No injuries were reported and no arrests...
kwhi.com
GIDDINGS POLICE LOOKING FOR A WANTED MAN
The Giddings Police Department is seeking the public’s help in their search for a wanted man. Police are looking for Bijan Wolridge, who goes by the nickname B.J. He is wanted on two felony warrants. Wolridge has been seen in the Giddings area over the last five months. If...
KBTX.com
Scattered power outages reported as temps fall to dangerous lows
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Power was restored Thursday night to Entergy customers in Madison County and the City of Madisonville after being left in the dark for approximately four hours. Most of the 2,000 Entergy customers affected by the outages were on the northwest side of Madisonville and along Highway...
KBTX.com
Drought conditions almost eliminated across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA and the Office of the Texas State Climatologist have released an updated drought monitor across the Brazos Valley. After consistent rainfall over the past several months and cooler weather, the Brazos Valley drought conditions look much better. Brazos County is no longer placed under any...
Navasota Examiner
Byrd responsible for southside shooting
Off-duty Navasota Police Officers working an off-duty assignment Thursday, Dec. 15, reported hearing several gunshots on the southside of Navasota. At approximately 9:55 p.m., the shots were heard. Officers searched the area, but no damages were reported. Shortly thereafter, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Radcliff for reports of a residence sustaining damage. Officers located evidence that a shooting had occurred.
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley recording artist gives out toys to area kids
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Savaun “Lil Say” Young always makes sure he gives back to the community on his mother’s birthday. He continues his tradition with his 4th annual “Stephanie’s Son Toy Drive.”. Young started handing out toys Friday morning at The Boys & Girls...
KBTX.com
Get ready for the Burleson County Ag Breakfast
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s one month until the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce Ag Breakfast, where locals can break bread with some of the top producers in the community. John Grange the County Extension Agent says this is the Chamber’s 10th Ag Breakfast, and they do it each...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Jail Inmate Population Is At A Four Year High
Brazos County commissioners the last two weeks observed what they thought were high population numbers at the jail. That was an accurate observation, according to the sheriff’s office chief deputy for corrections Kevin Stuart. Stuart told commissioners December 13 that the uncharacteristic increase for this time of year was...
