Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Chloe Bailey Debuts New Hairstyle In Holiday-Themed Shoot
The R&B songstress recently opened up about her hair journey in an interview with Tracee Ellis Ross. Though Chloe Bailey has been known for wearing stylish loc hairstyles since childhood, the “For The Night” singer has switched things up for a sultry holiday-themed photoshoot. The 24-year-old debuted a...
tWitch's Cute Interaction With Child Fan Resurfaces—'Love Your Dance Moves'
tWitch learned some new moves from a four-year-old dancing sensation, who also happened to be one of his biggest fans.
Nick Cannon & Abby De La Rosa Take Newborn Beautiful & Twins, 18 Mos, To Holiday Exhibit: Watch
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa got into the holiday spirit on Wednesday by taking all three of their kids to an immersive The Nutcracker exhibit! Abby, 32, shared some snippets of their family fun day on her Instagram Story (seen here) on Dec. 22, which gave a glimpse of her and Nick’s 18-month told twins Zion and Zillion and their newborn daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin, who was born in November. “Yesterday’s holiday adventure was epic,” she wrote in the first video she shared, which showed the happy family walking through an asymmetric blue hallway with gold trim.
Gab Union’s Daughter Kaavia Shows Off Her Singing Skills in Karaoke Jam Session on Instagram
Gabrielle Union recently shared a video of her little daughter, Kaavia, singing in a karaoke jam session on Instagram. The four-year-old sang songs like Alicia Keys’s 'Girl on Fire' and “Let it Go” from the Disney movie 'Frozen.'
Top Sasha Obama looks of 2022
As the daughter of a president that’s adored by many, Sasha Obama occupies a strange place in culture, with the public invested in her growth and change. It’s something that can’t have been easy for a young woman. Recently, Sasha has become a fashion icon, developing a...
So It Begins: 2 of Nick Cannon’s 6 Baby Mothers Are Beefing on Instagram
One of the mothers to Nick Cannon’s 11 children isn’t taking a liking to what she believes is Cannon’s absence in her child’s life. It all started when LaNisha Cole, 40, questioned why he frequently posted images of his other children on Instagram, but never posted images of the 3-month-old child she shares with The Masked Singer star named Onyx.
HipHopDX.com
Romeo Miller Hits Back At Master P As Family Feud Continues: 'Stop With The Sob Story'
Romeo Miller has once again called out Master P after his father addressed their feud in a new interview, in which he suggested his son is entitled. The “My Baby” rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (December 22) hitting back at the No Limit Records founder over his comments. Romeo reposted a screenshot promoting the conversation and left some choice words for his rap mogul father.
Tanisha Godfrey Is Riding High On ‘Chicken Salad’ Success
In August, the world was delighted and amused by a Cleveland woman whose video of herself munching down on a really good-looking chicken salad went viral.
LaNisha Cole Spends Time With Good Friend After Nick Cannon Drama: 'Stay Smiling Through It All'
Model LaNisha Cole is assuring fans she's doing just fine! Earlier this week, the mom-of-one opened up about some personal struggles and appeared to shade baby daddy Nick Cannon, but her Instagram post on Thursday, December 22, proved she's surrounding herself with people who lift her up."The best hugs from my best friend," she captioned two black and white photos, depicting pal Brian Paul Kuba with his arms around her. "We stay smiling through it all."In a separate Instagram Story post, Cole, 40, explained she wasn't in a good headspace when she first met Kuba in January, but their run-in...
soultracks.com
Today in Music History (Dec. 21): The Temptations release "My Girl"
When it comes to R&B legends, they don't get much bigger than The Temptations. The signature male vocal group of Motown, the Temptin' Tempts have stayed relevant for more than 60 years, with countless hits and an influence that has extended to vocal groups everywhere. But the Tempts were still...
The Witcher: Blood Origin review – another mediocre streamer series in need of a better story
Every streaming service has that blockbuster high-fantasy property that it’s milking into a dried-out husk. NOW has the world of Westeros, while Amazon has Middle-Earth. Netflix, meanwhile, has been piling money into adaptations of Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher series of novels (better known in their video-game form). And so, naturally, after a year that has seen dragons and magic rings dominating television, the lore of The Witcher returns this Christmas with a prequel, set a millennium before Henry Cavill’s Geralt (soon to be Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt) walked these lands. This is The Witcher: Blood Origin.The action is introduced using...
thesource.com
Mary J. Blige Enters First-Look Deal with BET, Developing ‘The Wine Down’ Talk Show
Mary J. Blige and her Blue Butterfly production company have entered a first-look non-scripted deal and a second-look scripted deal with BET. Blue Butterfly has also entered a first-look scripted TV deal with Lionsgate Television. According to Deadline, the first project in her collaboration with BET is The Wine Down,...
PopSugar
Here's Where Everyone Ends Up After "Emily in Paris" Season 3's Jaw-Dropping Cliffhanger
The highly anticipated season three of "Emily in Paris" is finally here, and it's très magnifique! Season two left our favorite "dopamine-dressed" Emily Cooper heartbroken after discovering Gabriel and Camille back together, and she's torn between staying in Paris or going back to Chicago. The new season now finds a fringe-haired Emily experiencing an existential crisis while balancing two jobs and a relationship with a certain British suit who's apparently best friends with Gabriel. The drama reaches a fever pitch with all the secrets and a love interest for Mindy, and while Sylvie's professional life has never been better, her love life is about to get even messier. Here, we're breaking down where all the characters end up by the finale . . . and you're going to want to grab something stronger than Champére for this!
Popculture
'I Wanna Dance With Somebody': Critics Reviews Are In for the Whitney Houston Biopic
Whitney Houston's first authorized biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, is finally here. 10 years in the making, the film promises to take a deep look into the icon's carefully crafted career and image, and the ups and downs of her personal life, including her marriage to Bobby Brown and her brief romance with her longtime friend, Robyn Crawford. The reviews are finally in for the Kasi Lemmons from an Anthony McCarten screenplay, Houston's manager/sister-in-law Oat Houston, and longtime mentor Clive Davis, spearheaded the film.
How Simon Callow met Sebastian Fox: ‘I thought, gosh, he’s very attractive from behind’
Had their mutual friend been successful at previously setting up Sebastian Fox, he might never have introduced him – twice – to the actor Simon Callow. In early 2012, Sebastian was at a Prokofiev concert performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra, at which Simon was the narrator. He had been invited by their friend Tim Walker, then the chief executive of the orchestra, who took him backstage afterwards to meet Simon. “It was very rushed,” remembers Simon. “It was really about one and a half minutes.”
Joe Budden torches Vivica A. Fox and Claudia Jordan over Megan Thee Stallion
Rap OG Joe Budden went volcanic on actresses Vivica A. Fox and Claudia Jordan for castigating him after he explained why he does not like Megan Thee Stallion. Budden unleashed a flurry of profanities and vulgarities on his eponymous podcast to flame the two women into oblivion. He is irate that Fox and Jordan used their show, Fox Soul’s “Cocktails With Queens,” as the platform to suggest that the Budden types are misogynists who are jealous of female rappers’ success, especially Megan.
Dream Kardashian, 6, Smiles As She Snuggles Aunt Khloe At Holiday Road With True, 4
It’s almost Christmas, and Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True and niece Dream were all getting into the holiday spirit during a trip to Los Angeles’ Holiday Road on Thursday, December 22. The Good American founder shared tons of adorable photos and videos from their outing on her Instagram Story. Dream, 6, cozied up to her Aunt Khloe, 38, as True, 4, gave her mom a big hug, clearly in the holiday spirit.
AOL Corp
‘RHOA’ Alum Porsha Williams’ Wedding Ring Details Revealed
Bling watch! Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia exchanged rings twice in two lavish wedding ceremonies in November — and the pieces in question were designed by Atlanta’s most sought-after jeweler, Ronnie Agami. ‘RHOA’ Stars: Where Are They Now?. According to the Universal Diamonds president, the Real Housewives...
EJ King, Emily B, Eva Marcille Slammed For Insensitivity Around Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
A few big name celebs are also being criticized for liking the aforementioned post.
rollingout.com
Erykah Badu serves as Summer Walker’s doula for the 2nd time
Singer-songwriter Erykah Badu shared in a recent Instagram post that she will aid R&B songstress Summer Walker with healthy labor and delivery for the second time. It’s been one year since Walker gave birth to her baby girl, Bubbles, whom she shares with producer London on da Track. Fans are speculating from the Instagram post that Walker may be delivering twins this time.
Comments / 0