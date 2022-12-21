Doe! Deer falls through pool cover before officers help free it

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Bridgewater Police responded to a residence home Tuesday night after a deer fell into their pool.

A residence on Plymouth Street called the police just after 8:00 p.m. to request assistance after a deer had fallen through their pool cover.

Officers removed the pool cover and rescued the deer from the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

