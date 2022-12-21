ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Daughters Dress Up in Costumes From Popular New TV Show

By Craig Garrett
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aMQq6_0jpYiEOD00
(Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and their three daughters are becoming well-known for their theme dinners, which include lavish costumes. They were recently at it again, this time dressing like characters from the period tv show The Great. On Monday, December 19th, 25-year-old Gracie–daughter of the celebrated country music couple–posted some visuals from their special themed dinner on her Instagram. She even included videos that showcased some fun moments from the event.

“Our theme dinner from Friday night was @thegreathulu. If you haven’t watched it yet … you absolutely MUST as it is one of the most well-done shows I have seen in years,” Gracie captioned the post. Faith Hill sported a powdered wig in one photo with her husband Tim McGraw and their daughters Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey along with family friend Sarah Crowe.

Though the ladies are dressed like 18th-century aristocrats, McGraw seemed a bit more subdued. However, it was clear he was getting a kick out of their antics. He sports a wide grin in the images. The themed dinner was a serious affair, with a menu including baked potatoes, shish kebabs, and soup. Nevertheless, the McGraw sisters indulged in some mischievous fun during dessert.

One of the clips shared featured the sisters smashing cake in each other’s faces. “Maggie made Bird’s Milk cake and as you can see, we (I) had lots of fun with it,” Gracie wrote in the caption. “And then I was being bitchy because @audreymcgraw didn’t want cake on her dress. Being an older sister is fun sometimes. Also, Maggie is incredibly strong and it is slightly scary.”

Tim McGraw and company recently dressed as some other iconic characters

Recently, the McGraw family hosted yet another memorable theme night – The Godfather edition. Tim McGraw shared some delightful photos of them donning characters from the iconic 1972 crime film on Instagram and it made an offer fans couldn’t resist! His wife Faith Hill along with their daughters were all part of this view-worthy event that was captured in a brief video displaying each member’s captivating attire.

”‘The Godfather’ dinner theme night last night…Love my family and all the craziness that comes with it!” McGraw captioned the post. Captured in front of their festive Christmas tree, the McGraw family is fully dressed up for the occasion. Tim looks suave in a sleek suit and fedora hat while Faith wears a beautiful white blazer. Little Gracie rocks her own matching ensemble complete with an adorable stache to match. The other ladies joining them are also outfitted wonderfully, further propelling the holiday cheer.

For cinephiles out there, it appears that McGraw is dressed as Al Pacino’s character Michael Corleone. Hill embodies Diane Keaton’s Kay Adams. Meanwhile, Gracie is wearing a costume similar to that of Bonasera played by Salvatore Corsitto. Maybe the next theme dinner can be Star Wars. We think Tim would make a great Han Solo.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw’s Birthday Tribute to His Daughter Set to ‘My Little Girl’ Will Have You in Tears

Tim McGraw paid a very sentimental tribute to youngest daughter, Audrey. The occasion? She turned 21. For a young adult, turning 21 is a festive benchmark. To a dad, it’s seeing your baby all grown up. We’re betting Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are blinking back a few tears today. And you will be, too, as you click through the photo gallery McGraw posted to his hit song “My Little Girl.” (Read on for more about why the song is important in McGraw’s career).
People

Tim McGraw's Daughter Gracie Shares Photos of Her Family Dressed as Characters from Hulu's The Great

Last week, the McGraw family dressed as characters from The Godfather for their "theme night" dinner Tim McGraw and his family take their theme nights very seriously. The country star's daughter Gracie, 25, shared a series of photos and clips from her family's Friday "theme dinner" in which the group — including McGraw, his wife Faith Hill and their other two daughters, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21 — dressed as characters from the Hulu series The Great.  "If you haven't watched it yet (@thegreathulu), you absolutely MUST as it is one of the...
E! News

Jenna Bush Hager Recalls How Her Now-Husband Got Caught Sneaking Out of White House Early On in Romance

Watch: Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Story About Late Grandmother. The Secret Service was on the case. Jenna Bush Hager responded to two fans during the After Show segment of the Nov. 29 episode of Watch What Happens Live who wanted to know how her now-husband Henry Hager managed to evade the Secret Service when he snuck out of the White House early on in their relationship.
Looper

Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods

In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Tyla

Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50

Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Spills 'Embarrassing' Fact About His & Gwen Stefani's Marriage

Who would have thought? When Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, aren't battling as judges on The Voice, they are planting seeds in their garden."We go way over-the-top," Shelton confessed to a news publication about his hidden hobby. "It's embarrassing how much we spend on seeds."BLAKE SHELTON ADMITS GWEN STEFANI'S HOLIDAY MEALS ARE CAUSING HIM TO GAIN WEIGHT: 'SHE LITERALLY COOKS EVERYTHING'"Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity," the country sensation continued to reveal of him and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's various zinnias and sunflower-filled gardens. Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that the couple has ways to go when...
SheKnows

Blake Shelton Reveals the One Thing Gwen Stefani’s Kids Said That Made Him Re-Evaluate His Priorities

When Blake Shelton married Gwen Stefani in July 2021, he became an insta-dad to her three sons: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The three boys have had a big impact on him, including inspiring him to re-evaluate his career and life priorities. The “Different Man” singer recently revealed the one thing they said that made him switch course, and it’s a testament to how important they are to him.
OKLAHOMA STATE
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
People

Danica McKellar Says She Sees Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage Comments Differently Than Neal Bledsoe

Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network and his view of Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comments. "Neal is a wonderful person," the Christmas at the Drive-In star, 47, told Fox News Digital. "He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… I don't agree with his interpretation of...
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals the Truth Behind Rumors About Her

I think that we can all agree that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Her country music career, acting, philanthropy, style, and great sense of humor have made her an icon in more than just the country world. Today, when you say “Dolly” everyone knows who you’re talking about, whether they’re a fan of the genre or not. One doesn’t reach that kind of fame without being the center of a few juicy rumors.
Outsider.com

Candace Cameron Bure Shows Off Her Gray Hair in New Photo

Candace Cameron Bure isn’t ashamed to admit that her blonde locks aren’t completely natural. The Fuller House star recently took to Instagram to prove that she ages just like the rest of us. And her formerly flaxen roots are starting to come in grey. In September, the 46-year-old...
RadarOnline

Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse

Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
NASHVILLE, TN
E! News

Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"

Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

617K+
Followers
69K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy