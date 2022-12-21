Read full article on original website
Richard Wolfe: Much hope for the Senate, House might be hopeless
“When a library is open, no matter its size or shape, Democracy is open, too.” — Bill Moyers Jamestown Township excepted. My wish for this Xmas day is good health and happiness to all. Good health is becoming a precarious thing again and we’ll get to that further along. Happiness, it is said, is...
ABC7 Chicago
Cassidy Hutchinson told the January 6 committee she felt pressure from Trump allies not to talk
WASHINGTON -- The final straw for former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson with her first attorney, paid through allies of former President Donald Trump, came when he told her to stop cooperating with the January 6 House select committee even if she risked a contempt of Congress charge, transcripts of her interviews and sources familiar with her testimony tell CNN.
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech
Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
ABC7 Chicago
NY attorney general looking at controversy over congressman-elect's background
New York Rep.-elect George Santos on Thursday said he plans to address a mounting controversy over discrepancies in his biography, including where he claims to have worked and gone to school. "I have my story to tell and it will be told next week," Santos tweeted, addressing the people of...
ABC7 Chicago
Title 42 actually contributes to increased migration numbers, data suggests
Authorities at the southern border have been arresting, detaining and removing migrants at the border more times in the past year than ever before in U.S. history. Much of that work has been done under the Title 42 public health order, implemented in the early days of COVID-19, which allows for the rapid expulsion of migrants without opportunities to apply for asylum.
ABC7 Chicago
Ukraine looks to glimmer of Christmas tree in year of war, devastation
KYIV, Ukraine -- Just a year ago, Sophia Square in Kyiv was all about the big Christmas tree and thousands of lights spreading over the plaza. These final days of 2022, in the middle of a war that has ravaged the country for 10 months, a more modest tree stands there, its blue and yellow lights barely breaking the gloom of the square that is otherwise dark apart from the headlights of cars.
ABC7 Chicago
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried released on $250 million bond
A federal magistrate on Thursday ordered disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried released on a $250 million personal recognizance bond signed by his parents and secured by their Palo Alto, California, home. A prosecutor called it the largest pretrial bond ever. Bankman-Fried, who did not enter a plea during the brief...
Russia Ukraine news – live: Ten killed and 58 injured by Russian shelling in Kherson
At least 10 people have been killed and 58 are injured after Russian shelling in the recently liberated city of Kherson, described by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky as an act of “terror”.“This is not a war according to the rules defined,” he wrote in a Telegram post on 24 December. “It is terror, it is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure. The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against.”It comes after he warned of a new wave of Russian attacks over Christmas. In his nightly address on Friday, after returning from the...
