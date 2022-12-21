ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buellton, CA

syvnews.com

Roses & Raspberries: Holiday light displays garner bouquets

We’ve got nothing but roses this holiday week as the community bustled to shops, gatherings and volunteer opportunities to celebrate unique traditions. It’s been an exciting season after a two-year drought in elbow-rubbing experiences. Bouquets of LED light strands to the countless residents and businesses who brought light...
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc swears in new council, gives emotional sendoff to Police Chief Joe Mariani

Lompoc City Council members unanimously approved a pay raise for the city manager before bidding a tearful goodbye to retiring Police Chief Joe Mariani Tuesday evening. With no discussion and a 5-0 vote, council members approved the 4 percent salary increase from $230,000 annually to $239,000 effective Jan. 1.The change includes the same vacation, management and holiday leave.
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

No. 9 story of 2022: Righetti seniors Dominic Mendez and Matthew Rodriguez make wild runs at state meet

Dominic Mendez and Matthew Rodriguez closed their respective senior wrestling seasons at Righetti in a big way. Both finished a successful run at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Masters with top-eight finishes at the CIF State Wrestling Championships at Bakersfield. Mendez, who wrestles for Cal Poly now, finished second at 113 pounds. Rodriguez was the runner-up at 145 pounds.
SANTA MARIA, CA

