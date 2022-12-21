Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
syvnews.com
Roses & Raspberries: Holiday light displays garner bouquets
We’ve got nothing but roses this holiday week as the community bustled to shops, gatherings and volunteer opportunities to celebrate unique traditions. It’s been an exciting season after a two-year drought in elbow-rubbing experiences. Bouquets of LED light strands to the countless residents and businesses who brought light...
syvnews.com
Become a child advocate by volunteering for CASA of Santa Barbara County | Chamber Spotlight
There are hundreds of children in Santa Barbara County who are dealing with the everyday struggles of childhood while having to deal with a fast moving and arcane court process that determines their living situation and potentially their futures. When children are removed from their home because of cases of...
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez Chumash donate $25K to local Toys for Tots campaign
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians made the season a little brighter for local children with a $25,000 donation to the local Toys for Tots campaign which gifts toys to economically disadvantaged families in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. The check was presented onstage prior to Grammy...
syvnews.com
Christmas Day temps in the 70s, cold front to bring rain Tuesday | Central Coast Weather Report
A significant change in the weather pattern is expected on Tuesday as a storm is forecast to produce gale-force southerly winds and much-needed rain. In the meantime, a ridge of high pressure will produce fresh to strong winds (19 to 31 mph with gusts to 40 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) on Saturday into Christmas morning.
syvnews.com
Lompoc swears in new council, gives emotional sendoff to Police Chief Joe Mariani
Lompoc City Council members unanimously approved a pay raise for the city manager before bidding a tearful goodbye to retiring Police Chief Joe Mariani Tuesday evening. With no discussion and a 5-0 vote, council members approved the 4 percent salary increase from $230,000 annually to $239,000 effective Jan. 1.The change includes the same vacation, management and holiday leave.
syvnews.com
No. 9 story of 2022: Righetti seniors Dominic Mendez and Matthew Rodriguez make wild runs at state meet
Dominic Mendez and Matthew Rodriguez closed their respective senior wrestling seasons at Righetti in a big way. Both finished a successful run at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Masters with top-eight finishes at the CIF State Wrestling Championships at Bakersfield. Mendez, who wrestles for Cal Poly now, finished second at 113 pounds. Rodriguez was the runner-up at 145 pounds.
Comments / 0