Cordelia lands on national list of best new restaurants of 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cordelia, which opened this year in the former Lola Bistro spot in downtown Cleveland, has been named one of the 22 best new restaurants in the United States by Tasting Table. The foodie-focused site, which has been around since 2008, lauded the East 4th spot –...
spectrumnews1.com
'This is the worst-case scenario': Ohio couple among thousands struggling to get home for holidays
CLEVELAND — Leslie Porach and her husband, Mike, decided to take a pre-holiday getaway to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as a gift to themselves ahead of the hustle and bustle of Christmas, New Year’s Eve and all that goes along with both of them. What You Need To Know.
Akron might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Akron.
abandonedspaces.com
From Riches to Rags: The Decline of Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland, Ohio once saw unprecedented growth that led it to become the sixth-largest city in the U.S., but recently residents have fled from the area as major employers have closed their doors. While other major cities’ populations grow each year, Cleveland is the fifth-fastest shrinking city in the U.S. with its population falling 0.5 percent each year since 2014. Cleveland’s population peaked in the 1950s at 914,000 residents, and has now fallen to 372,624 – prompting some to call it a “dying city.”
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Cleveland and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Cleveland that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Unforgettable road trip: 4 strangers drive from Florida to Cleveland after canceled flight
Four strangers desperate to get home for Christmas took a road trip they will not soon forget. Their flight from Florida to Cleveland was canceled, and after a little bit of anxious thought, they all piled into a rental car to make it home for the holidays.
Cleveland Scene
20 of the Craziest Things That Happened in Cleveland This Year
Cleveland always has its fair share of crazy stories from year to year. 2022 was no different. From exotic cats on the loose to guys with no business being in politics to national scandals and feel-good stories, this year made us say "what the fuck" way too often. All Year.
If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. This restaurant in the Tremont neighborhood offers delicious New-Orleans-style food. Patrons highly recommend Johnny's seafood gumbo, which has shrimp, crab, crawfish, filé (a spicy powder made from dried and ground sassafras leaves), and okra. You also can't go wrong with the New Orleans shrimp creole (which features a delectable tomato sauce with peppers, onions, herbs, and garlic) and Louisiana crawfish etouffee (crawfish tails covered in a delicious Cajun stew). Customers also love the po'boys; you can't go wrong with either the crispy gulf shrimp or catfish po'boy. If you have room for dessert, check out the creme brulee, beignets, or chocolate cheesecake.
WKYC
Mike Polk Jr.'s official holiday survey for kids
CLEVELAND — It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you're a kid - or maybe just a kid at heart. So it's only fitting that we sent our very own Mike Polk Jr. to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's Wild Winter Lights to hear from kids themselves about all they know and love about the holiday season. And from trivia to favorite songs and even a special appearance from The Grinch, there was plenty of holiday magic to go around.
'Just a wild story': Message in a bottle finds unbelievable way home to Parma family
PARMA, Ohio — This story starts nearly 23 years ago, when the Mural family from Parma was on vacation in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, and buried a message in a bottle. "I think it was our first day on the beach," Zenon Mural remembers. "We have all this pent-up energy, so we found a shovel at the beach house and said, 'Why don't we dig a hole?'"
cleveland19.com
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old woman was shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Cleveland police. Police reported the shooting happened in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue, and the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to metro in critical condition, according to...
List of closings and delays in Northeast Ohio for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Anticipation of extremely cold temperatures, high winds and snow from a winter storm has led to the closing of several county offices, libraries and local attractions for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Northeast Ohio beginning at...
WKYC
Live weather and traffic updates: Winter storm hits Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — It's a system we've been tracking for days... A major winter storm is bringing big impacts to Northeast Ohio with strong winds, dangerously cold temperatures and blowing snow. So what's happening right now? We're following the storm minute-by-minute with time-stamped updates throughout the story below. Be sure...
orthospinenews.com
University Hospitals Performs First Arthroscopic Surgeries in Ohio using New ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System
CLEVELAND, Ohio, December 22, 2022 / OrthoSpineNews/ – University Hospitals (UH) today announced the completion of the first arthroscopic surgeries in Ohio, and amongst the first ever, using the new ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System. ArthroFree is the first wireless surgical camera system to receive market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in broad endoscopic applications including arthroscopy. UH is the first provider in Ohio to use this new technology, developed by Cleveland-based Lazurite.
Browns kick off for one of coldest home games ever
At kickoff, the real temperature will be 5 degrees. The wind chill, especially in the stadium off the lake, will make it feel like -20 degrees.
Roberto Clemente is a fitting namesake for Cleveland park: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A public park on the West Side boasts a significant name for Hispanic youths. The name: Roberto Clemente. While Clemente died 50 years ago, long before boys and girls who frequent the park were born, his spirit looms large. It looms larger than any other Puerto Rican who has put on a uniform in the Major Leagues.
Winter Storm Elliott arrives in Northeast Ohio: Updates on flight cancellations and road conditions
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott rearranged Northeast Ohio’s Christmas plans, clogging roads and airports, preventing any last-minute shopping excursions and barricading us in our homes. And it looks like the freezing temperatures will stay with us for at least a few more days, even if the snow...
Poll shows where Northeast Ohioans stand on criminally charging Jan. 6 rioters
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In a divided country, there’s at least one thing that northeast Ohioans of every political stripe seem to agree on. A survey of 504 residents of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Medina and Lorain counties conducted by Baldwin Wallace University’s Community Research Institute between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18 found bipartisan backing for criminal prosecutions of rioters who tried to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election by rampaging through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The poll has a margin of error less than 5 percent.
WKYC
Feel Confident with your Smile
Joe talks with Steve Marsh, DDS, about making you comfortable in their office and comfortable with your smile. Sponsored by: Dr. Steve Marsh and Cleveland Smiles.
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means exhaustive!). This local favorite in the Tremont neighborhood offers great breakfast. Customers enjoy the breakfast tacos (which consist of two soft tacos that are filled with scrambled eggs, your choice of chicken or pork chorizo, and cheddar; are topped with diced tomatoes and avocado; and come with a side of Cajun home fries, sour cream, and salsa), the classic eggs benedict, biscuits with sausage gravy, and huevos rancheros. If you prefer something sweet, check out their cinnamon apple walnut French toast, which is made with their house-made wheat bread and covered with walnuts and cinnamon-glazed apples. You also can't go wrong with their smothered French toast, which has sweet cream cheese, fresh strawberries with a strawberry glaze drizzle, and whipped cream.
WKYC
