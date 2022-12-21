Read full article on original website
What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle
The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
Angels News: GM Perry Minasian is 'Happy' Shohei Ohtani is Playing in the WBC
He's excited for the entire baseball world to get a glimpse of the Angels' superstar.
Boston Red Sox release veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer
The Boston Red Sox released veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer on Thursday. The move comes six days after they designated
How Carlos Correa earned ‘first class’ treatment from Mets upon arrival
The New York Mets can officially call Carlos Correa their latest signing after he underwent a physical on Thursday in the Big Apple. But after seeing the whole fiasco with the infielder and the San Francisco Giants, the Mets made sure to treat Correa like absolute royalty. Per Jon Heyman, the organization actually flew Correa […] The post How Carlos Correa earned ‘first class’ treatment from Mets upon arrival appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Angels News: Owner Arte Moreno Has Been Involved With Free Agent Signings
Despite the impending sale of the team, Moreno has remained involved.
RUMOR: Yankees’ main obstacle in Bryan Reynolds trade with Pirates, revealed
It’s an arms race in New York. With the New York Mets spending an unfathomable amount of money in free agency to bolster their squad, the New York Yankees aim not to be outdone. While they have already fulfilled their most important bit of business in re-signing Aaron Judge and signing Carlos Rodon, the Yankees […] The post RUMOR: Yankees’ main obstacle in Bryan Reynolds trade with Pirates, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Angels Sign Fernando Romero To Minor League Contract
The Los Angeles Angels announced they signed pitcher Fernando Romero to a Minor League contract for the 2023 season. Just a few days shy of his 28th birthday, Romero joins an Angels club with a number of players added on Minor League deals this offseason. General manager Perry Minasian has wasted no time in his efforts to add veteran depth to his Major League roster and MLB-experienced guys who could fill holes with the big club.
Padres Sign Aaron Brooks To Minor League Deal
The Padres have added some pitching depth, signing right hander Aaron Brooks to a minor league deal, per Chris Hilburn-Treckle of Baseball America. Brooks was a free agent after being released by the Cardinals at the end of the season. The 32-year-old pitched 9 1/3 innings for St Louis last...
Yankees fans won’t love NY Post’s Aaron Judge decision after Mets’ Carlos Correa blockbuster
The New York Mets are starting to steal the show in the Big Apple. Although the New York Yankees are still very good and one of the most well-known teams in the world, the Mets are looking to upstage them and become the MLB’s best team. Their sudden signing of Carlos Correa shows they are willing to go all out for a championship.
‘The dream’s fulfilled’: Carlos Rodon opens up on joining Yankees in free agency
New York Yankees’ free-agent acquisition Carlos Rodon was introduced to the media on Thursday in his first press conference donning the pinstripes. During his media address, Rodon opened up on what it meant to sign with a team like the Yankees, admitting that he’s fulfilling a childhood dream by making the move to the Bronx. […] The post ‘The dream’s fulfilled’: Carlos Rodon opens up on joining Yankees in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets ‘concerned’ with Carlos Correa physical after Giants saga
The New York Mets are reportedly “concerned” with the results of Carlos Correa’s physical, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Correa’s surgically repaired leg has led the Mets to question whether or not they should make their reported 12-year, $315 million contract with the shortstop official. Correa had previously agreed to terms with the San Francisco […] The post Mets ‘concerned’ with Carlos Correa physical after Giants saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Boone reveals plan for Giancarlo Stanton with Aaron Judge back in fold
New York Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone said that Giancarlo Stanton will play the outfield “in spurts” in 2023, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. With Aaron Judge back in New York for the next decade, Boone said he would prefer to use Stanton in right field at Yankee Stadium on days where Judge is the designated hitter, and move him to left field in other ballparks. Stanton started 38 games in the outfield for the Yankees in 2022, but none of them came after July.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Star Joins Dave Dombrowski's Phillies To Bolster Impressive Bullpen
A contingent of former Boston Red Sox players are teaming up in the National League, spearheaded by a notable executive. The Red Sox have added a pair of notable aging veterans in Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen to the bullpen, but chose not to bring back a flamethrower on a Hall-of-Fame career path.
D-backs acquire infielder Diego Castillo from Pirates
The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired infielder Diego Castillo from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday in exchange for minor league right-hander Scott
Blue Jays GM hints at free agency activity after Daulton Varsho trade
The Toronto Blue Jays acquired C/OF Daulton Varsho from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. The deal provides Toronto with a versatile player who features a high ceiling. However, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said there could be more moves in the works prior to Opening Day, per Keegan Matheson. “I think our heavy lifting […] The post Blue Jays GM hints at free agency activity after Daulton Varsho trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
From Aaron Judge to Carlos Rodon: Grading Yankees’ MLB free agency moves
The New York Yankees have enjoyed a strong offseason. Their primary goal of re-signing OF Aaron Judge came to fruition in the form of 9 years and $360 million. New York later inked SP Carlos Rodon in free agency. They have made a number of other moves on the side as well. But have the […] The post From Aaron Judge to Carlos Rodon: Grading Yankees’ MLB free agency moves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
