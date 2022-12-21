ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marconews.com

Jamie Lee Curtis, 'OG Nepo Baby,' says the label is designed to 'diminish' and 'hurt'

Jamie Lee Curtis is the latest critic of the viral nepotism baby debate. "Nepo babies," short for nepotism or the practice of favoring friends and family for jobs, has gained traction among social media users as they've used the term with both fascination and repulsion after learning up-and-coming stars might've had a helping hand in entering show business. The discourse was sparked once again in Vulture's cover story, "The Year of the Nepo Baby," earlier this week.
Pelé's daughter posts touching picture of her with her father at the hospital

As soccer legend Pelé’s health has reportedly worsened, one of his daughters took to social media to post an emotional tribute. Kely Nascimento, who has been keeping the world updated with regular social media posts on her father's condition, shared a touching photo Friday of herself hugging Pelé in his hospital bed in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Ellen DeGeneres fights back tears in tribute to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'Let's honor him'

Ellen DeGeneres is honoring her longtime coworker Stephen "tWitch" Boss in an emotional video message. In a post to Instagram Friday, DeGeneres fought back tears as she urged her followers to remember the hip hop dancer and DJ in the wake of his sudden death. The two had worked together on her daytime talk show, where Boss started as a guest DJ then worked as the show's co-executive producer. He died by suicide at age 40 on Dec. 13.

