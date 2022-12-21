Read full article on original website
Jamie Lee Curtis, 'OG Nepo Baby,' says the label is designed to 'diminish' and 'hurt'
Jamie Lee Curtis is the latest critic of the viral nepotism baby debate. "Nepo babies," short for nepotism or the practice of favoring friends and family for jobs, has gained traction among social media users as they've used the term with both fascination and repulsion after learning up-and-coming stars might've had a helping hand in entering show business. The discourse was sparked once again in Vulture's cover story, "The Year of the Nepo Baby," earlier this week.
Chrissy Teigen claps back at commenters who think she's been 'pregnant forever'
Nine months of pregnancy doesn't go very fast, especially not for the pregnant person. That's what Chrissy Teigen is reminding her followers and fans with a cheeky post this week. Teigen, 37, is near the end of her fourth pregnancy with husband John Legend, 43, but has seemingly been weathering...
Lizzo, Kim Kardashian and Hilary Duff: How stars celebrated Christmas 2022
Formidable winter storms are no match for Old Saint Nick. Emma Thompson, who stars in Netflix's "Matilda the Musical," recently told USA TODAY how she gets in the Christmas spirit. "I like it all," Thompson says. "I like decorating the tree. I like singing carols. I like going to do...
Dolly Parton Reveals What the Pig Latin Says in ‘The Friendliest Enemy’
On a recent appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' Dolly Parton explained how she included pig Latin in her song 'The Friendliest Enemy.'
Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt talk 'Babylon' and their silent-film potential: 'We may have got booted'
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt can’t get you into the most rip-roaring Hollywood parties, but with their latest film, "Babylon,” they can give you a taste of the singular magic of a movie set. Art imitates stressful life in a massive scene early on during Damien Chazelle’s over-the-top...
'My heart aches': Allison Holker mourns husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss in new Instagram post
Just over a week after Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss' death by suicide, Allison Holker his wife shared her heartbreak Wednesday over her late husband's death in a new Instagram post. “My ONE and ONLY,” she captioned their selfie, which showed her resting her head on Stephen "tWitch" Boss' shoulder,...
Charlbi Dean, 'Triangle of Sadness' and 'Black Lightning' star, died of bacterial infection at 32
Charlbi Dean, the South African actress and model who passed away suddenly in August, died of a bacterial infection. The 32-year-old "Triangle of Sadness" star’s cause of death was revealed to be “bacterial sepsis,” the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to USA TODAY Wednesday. Dean’s death was ruled an accident.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie talk wild 'Babylon' open: 'Don't bend over, don't back up'
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie chat with USA TODAY's Brian Truitt about the wild opening scene of their movie "Babylon," and the definition of a "star."
Pelé's daughter posts touching picture of her with her father at the hospital
As soccer legend Pelé’s health has reportedly worsened, one of his daughters took to social media to post an emotional tribute. Kely Nascimento, who has been keeping the world updated with regular social media posts on her father's condition, shared a touching photo Friday of herself hugging Pelé in his hospital bed in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Ranking the 10 best albums of 2022, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny
Often, the best albums of the year come from lesser-known artists who haven’t burst into mainstream consciousness yet. Last year, singers Remi Wolf and Lucy Dacus impressed us more than the spotlighted hype around new work from Adele and Drake (though we certainly found merits in both, so save your ire, fans).
Ellen DeGeneres fights back tears in tribute to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'Let's honor him'
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring her longtime coworker Stephen "tWitch" Boss in an emotional video message. In a post to Instagram Friday, DeGeneres fought back tears as she urged her followers to remember the hip hop dancer and DJ in the wake of his sudden death. The two had worked together on her daytime talk show, where Boss started as a guest DJ then worked as the show's co-executive producer. He died by suicide at age 40 on Dec. 13.
20 winter books we can't wait to read by Prince Harry, Pamela Anderson, Colleen Hoover and more
Your feelings about 2022, like all years, are probably complicated at best. There was a midterm election to stress about. Bob Saget, Olivia Newton-John and Queen Elizabeth II died. Oh, and there was that pesky pandemic raging in the background. So, yeah. It's complicated. But your feelings about this year’s...
10 of Whitney Houston's best songs, with the inside story from her mentor Clive Davis
When the time came to sift through demo tapes for new songs, Clive Davis and Whitney Houston would sequester themselves in Davis’ New York office or his bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel and listen. “It was always just Whitney and me – not her mother, her father, Robyn...
Christina Haack, Ant Anstead spend holiday quality time with son Hudson: See the sweet photos
Christina Haack and Ant Anstead may not be together anymore, but they’re in agreement on one thing: The holidays are about family. The television personalities, who share 3-year-old son Hudson, took to their respective Instagram pages Wednesday to share adorable holiday photos with their little guy. Haack shared a...
