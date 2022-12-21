Ellen DeGeneres is honoring her longtime coworker Stephen "tWitch" Boss in an emotional video message. In a post to Instagram Friday, DeGeneres fought back tears as she urged her followers to remember the hip hop dancer and DJ in the wake of his sudden death. The two had worked together on her daytime talk show, where Boss started as a guest DJ then worked as the show's co-executive producer. He died by suicide at age 40 on Dec. 13.

