As Alabama prepares for the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 against Kansas State, I’m remembering things about the New Orleans football bowl game and, particularly, Paul Bryant. Bryant coached in eight Sugar Bowl games at Alabama and also sent his 1950 Kentucky team against Oklahoma in the 1951 Sugar Bowl. That would have been the one time in the Sugar Bowl that Bryant, in his sixth season as a head coach, would not have been the preeminent coach.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Nick Saban’s Wednesday press conference focused almost solely on recruiting. That was expected after Alabama signed the nation’s No. 1 class for the 2023 cycle, and Saban was thrilled to add the now-28 players to his roster for the upcoming season. But the coach...
Former Alabama Coach Paul Bryant had a well-deserved reputation for manipulating bowl games for the benefit of the Crimson Tide, particularly when the national championship was involved. With all the problems in Nebraska football these days, it’s hard to imagine what a power the Cornhuskers were in the 1960s and...
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight has found a new home. Kight announced Friday he is transferring to UCF after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He is the second Crimson Tide receiver to commit to play for former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in the past two years, joining wide receivers Javon Baker and Christian Leary. UCF, Oregon and TCU have now landed two Alabama transfers apiece this postseason.
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A special Sugar Bowl preview edition of the Powercat Podcast drops on Christmas, so Fitz addresses the news that Alabama stars and expected high first-round NFL Draft selections, quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson, will indeed play in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. In this age of players opting out of bowl games, it's great that these elite players will take the field, giving K-State a shot to beat Coach Nick Saban's Crimson Tide at its best.
After an impressive two year start to his college career at Jackson State, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig is anxious to test his skills in the Pac-12. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound safety, originally from Birmingham, Ala., announced his intention to follow Deion Sanders to Boulder as a transfer on Wednesday evening...
Alabama wrapped up the Early Signing Period, putting together the highest-rated class the program has ever signed. In all, Bama is bringing in seven 247Sports Composite five-star recruits to the Capstone next season, as Bama has reloaded in a big way. Here's a look at some of the social media...
Birmingham, Ala., may not seem like the most glamorous location in Bowl Season, but the Birmingham Bowl still has a fun lineup of events and things to do for each team before the actual contest. Both East Carolina and Coastal Carolina - the two teams set to square off on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 6:45 pm ET (5:45 CT) inside Protective Stadium - have arrived in Alabama days before the game and are currently taking in the bowl week festivities in addition to preparing for the game.
