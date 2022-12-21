Read full article on original website
Buffalo 35, Chicago 13
Chi_Pettis 6 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 9:46. Drive: 9 plays, 64 yards, 5:19. Key Plays: V.Jones kick return to Chicago 36; Fields 20 pass to Pringle; Montgomery 28 run. Buf_Davis 19 pass from J.Allen (kick failed), 6:22. Drive: 7 plays, 71 yards, 3:19. Key Plays: Hines kick return to Buffalo 29; J.Allen 24 pass to Knox; J.Allen 10 run on 3rd-and-6; Cook 24 run.
Houston 19, Tennessee 14
Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Drive: 5 plays, 60 yards, 3:09. Key Plays: Willis 9 pass to Westbrook-Ikhine on 3rd-and-9; Willis 3 run on 4th-and-1. Tennessee 7, Houston 0. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Drive: 12 plays, 74 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Mills 4 run on 3rd-and-3; Driskel...
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24
Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. Drive: 8 plays, 84 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: Cousins 25 pass to J.Jefferson; Cousins 13 pass to J.Jefferson. Minnesota 7, N.Y. Giants 0. Second Quarter. Min_FG Joseph 40, 9:40. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 5:10. Key Plays: Cousins 12 pass to J.Jefferson;...
Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn’t keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs.
Baltimore 17, Atlanta 9
Bal_FG Tucker 21, 8:02. Drive: 5 plays, 47 yards, 2:41. Key Plays: T.Huntley 40 pass to Watkins; T.Huntley 7 run on 3rd-and-10. Baltimore 3, Atlanta 0. Bal_FG Tucker 27, 12:42. Drive: 7 plays, 47 yards, 3:03. Key Play: T.Huntley 36 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-5. Baltimore 6, Atlanta 0. Bal_Robinson...
Spend Christmas Laughing at the Texas Longhorns
OUR GIFT TO YOU: A mountain of videos for our SEC friends making fun of the guys down in Austin
Steelers’ Pickett on Franco Harris: ‘It Felt Like He Was With Us Tonight’
The rookie quarterback honored the Pittsburgh legend after the team earned a comeback win two days after the franchise great’s death.
Aztecs lose Hawaii Bowl 25-23
San Diego State lost the Hawaii Bowl 25-23 to Middle Tennessee State on Christmas Eve. The Aztecs jumped out to a 14-0 1st quarter lead, as Jalen Mayden tossed 2 touchdown passes.
Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, make Eagles wait on top seed
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott stepped to the podium after helping Dallas rally past the Philadelphia Eagles and immediately addressed the first reason the Cowboys needed a comeback. “Let’s start with the interception,” the star quarterback said before a reporter could even ask a question. Prescott finished with 347 yards passing and three touchdowns after Josh Sweat’s shocking 42-yard pick-6, Brett Maher kicked the go-ahead field goal late and the Cowboys beat the Eagles 40-34 on Saturday. Gardner Minshew threw two scoring passes and had a TD run filling in for injured Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts, but his second interception set up Maher’s go-ahead kick.
Kansas City 24, Seattle 10
KC_Toney 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:41. Drive: 9 plays, 63 yards, 5:12. Key Plays: Mahomes 16 pass to McKinnon; Pacheco 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Kansas City 7, Seattle 0. KC_McKinnon 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:56. Drive: 7 plays, 53 yards, 3:21. Key Play: Mahomes 27 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-5. Kansas City 14, Seattle 0.
